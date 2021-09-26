ST. JOHNSBURY — Jonathan Cayole scored unassisted midway through the second half as visiting Burlington edged host St. J 1-0 in a Metro boys soccer battle.
It was the first loss of the season for the Hilltoppers (3-1-1).
Noach Choiniere made five saves for St. J. Liam Hand had seven for the Seahorses (3-1-1).
The Hilltoppers host Champlain Valley on Tuesday.
LYNDON 2, LAMOILLE 1, OT: In Lyndon Center, Aiden Hale scored off a long punt from goaltender Nick Matteis five minutes in the first overtime period to lift the Vikings.
Max McClure put Lyndon up 1-0 in the 35th minute. Charkie Kells equalized with 15 minutes left for the Lancers.
Matteis saves 12 shots in the victory. Hayden Cheever had six for the visitors.
Lyndon is at Northfield/Williamstown on Wednesday.
NORTH COUNTRY 6, THETFORD 1: In Newport, Cooper Brueck scored a pair of goals, then played back on defense to help with injuries in the Falcon rout.
Ian Applegate, Austin Giroux, Alex Giroux and Gavin Rondeau (first varsity goal) also tallied in the victory.
Elliot Jones scored for Thetford on a second-half PK.
Camrin Gustin had 11 saves for North Country.
“Great passing, great spacing and communication led to a lot of opportunities,” NC coach Brad Urie said.
GIRLS SOCCER
LITTLETON 3, PROFILE 2: In Littleton, Lauren McKee tallied the eventual game-winner in the 72nd minute as the Crusaders handed the Patriots their first loss of the season.
Profile beat Littleton 2-1 in overtime earlier in the season.
Mya Brown (assist Sophie Bell) put the Pats up 1-0 in the fifth minute. Josie Bryant made it 1-all in the 31st. Bre Lemay gave Littleton a 2-1 advantage in the 67th minute before Madison McLaren (Liv White assist) equalized in the 69th.
Morgan Presby made six saves for Profile. Littleton’s Kaylee Manzella had three in the win.
“Two teams evenly matched,” Profile coach Kevin Fraser said. “Littleton more aggressive in the second, winning 50/50 balls that made the difference.”
FIELD HOCKEY
BERLIN 1, WHITE MOUNTAINS 0, OT: Emily Roy scored on a two-on-one breakaway 70 seconds into the 7-on-7 overtime period to lift the Mountaineers.
“Savannah Stone played really well off the bench as a defender,” said WM coach Jeannine LaBounty. Alyssa Mendez had two big saves. Liv Scalley transitioned the ball well. Adri continues to be a strong defender. Abbie McCusker adjusted to a new spot on the field and made a huge difference at the mid position.
“And Jen [Fowler], she’s just so good in the goalie position. On her toes, commanding her circle. Berlin took 26 shots with five missing wide, so Jen saved 20/21 shots at goal. To have a keeper go 95% is pretty impressive especially given the forward attack of Berlin.
“I’m proud of my kids and the way they take the field and keep fighting.”
GIRLS XC
ST. J WINS AT STOWE: Adele Bernier took fourth place to lead the Hilltoppers to a team win.
St. J won with 31 points, outpacing Green Mountain (38), Missisquoi (105), Peoples (109), Montpelier (116) and BFA-Fairfax (121). Bernier finished in 21 minutes, 32 seconds, 10 ticks back of winner Ruth Brueckner of Missisquoi.
Hazel Fay was fifth, Peyton Qualter seventh, Bennett Crance eighth and McKenna Crance 10th for St. J.
BOYS XC
ETS SECOND AT MANCHESTER: At Derryfield School, St. J senior Evan Thornton-Sherman ran to a runner-up finish in the large school division at the 46th annual Manchester Invitational.
Samuel Burgess of Framingham rallied to win in 15 minutes, 39 seconds. Thornton-Sherman crossed in 15:47.
St. J’s Hale Boyden took 14th (16:36) in a strong race.
“The team ran very well,” SJ coach Chip Langmaid said. “A big step up to the third-place Vermont school, seventh overall.”
Nathan Lenzini (55th, 17:38) and Andrew Thornton-Sherman (68th, 17:51) broke 18 minutes while all seven Hilltopper runners were under 19.
Nathan and Andrew under 18 min and all 7 under 19.
