LYNDON — Spring sports are back.
And the Lyndon softball team wasted no time shaking off the rust.
Star pitcher Kelleigh Simpson was dominant as the Vikings returned to the diamond with aplomb on Saturday, routing visiting Rutland 19-3 in five innings at James Patrick Brown Field.
It was the first spring high school contest in the state since 2019 after the 2020 campaign was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Totally amazing to watch the girls play again,” said LI coach Chris Carr.
Simpson, the hard-throwing right-hander headed to pitch at St. Michael’s College next season, went all five innings, fanning nine and allowing six hits and two walks in the win.
She was also a part of the Vikings’ potent attack, which jumped all over losing pitcher Mariah Crossman. Lyndon scored four runs in the first, three in the second, five in the third and seven in the fourth.
Simpson went 2-for-4 with a triple and a pair of RBIs. Also contributing heavily, among others, were Natalie Tenney (2-for-3, triple, three RBIs), Jaydin Royer (3-for-4, two triples, RBI; varsity debut) and Kadienne Whitcomb (2-for-3, triple, two RBIs).
It was 42 degrees when the game began at 11 a.m., but the players didn’t mind. The energy at the field was palpable. A good-sized crowd, mostly masked and distanced, lined the fence. Players were introduced and lines the first- and third-base lines for the National Anthem. Then it was time to play ball — a long time coming for the kids after missing out on last spring.
“We had some bright spots and a couple of small things to work on,” Carr said. “But very happy to be back after a two-year hiatus.”
The Vikings visit Brattleboro on Tuesday for their second D-I foe to begin the season.
SOUTH BURLINGTON 10, ST. J 3: In St. Johnsbury, Emily Borrazzo fanned 16 batters in a complete-game three-hitter and the visiting Wolves spoiled the Hilltoppers’ season opener.
South Burlington scored five times in the top of the seventh to pull away.
Delaney Rankin gave up seven hits and fanned eight in the loss for St. J, which had nine errors. Rankin added an RBI single, Adrianna Lemieux hit a solo home run and Jasmine Mooney added an RBI single for the Hilltoppers.
St. J hosts Colchester on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
SOUTH BURLINGTON 14, ST. J 4: In St. J, Andre Bouffard and Giovanni DiGiulian each had three RBIs and the visiting Wolves pulled away in the season opener.
Up 6-3 through five, the visitors tallied eight runs in the final two frames to pull away.
Ethan Moore snagged the win, allowing two runs and four hits in four-plus innings. Will Fowler absorbed the loss for St. J. The right-hander gave up five runs and five hits with three strikeouts in four frames.
Fritz Hauser had a pair of RBIs on a double in the first inning and a walk in the fifth. Colby Prue added an RBI single and Fowler scored on a passed ball in the sixth.
St. J hosts Colchester on Tuesday at 4:30.
MONTPELIER 23, DANVILLE 5: In Montpelier, the local nine was as cold as the weather in its Saturday season opener, buried under an avalanche of offense (11 Solons hits) and first-game pitching jitters (18 walks).
“Pitching is a work in progress, but we’ll get there,” said DHS coach Nick DeCaro. “The kids have done a nice job getting to this point. We started a week late due to covid and are working to improve every inning and at-bat. Montpelier capitalized when they had runners on base.”
Solons pitching fanned nine, while the Danville offense drew six walks. Senior Graham LaHaye had three of those and an RBI, while junior Joe Schlesinger had his first varsity hit.
Danville visits Missisquoi on Tuesday. Its home opener is scheduled for April 27 with Blue Mountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.