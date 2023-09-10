Saturday H.S. Roundup: SJA Boys XC Victorious At Great Glen, Hilltopper Girls Grab Second

COOS COUNTY, N.H. — The two-time defending Vermont Division I champions can win out of state too.
Carson Eames ran to first place and the St. Johnsbury boys cross country team won the Paul Letarte Invitational at Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center on Saturday.
Eames raced to a winning time of 16:31, 10 seconds in front of runner-up Gunner Currier of Mascoma Valley.
SJA’s Emmett Johnson was fourth, finishing in 16:54. Hilltopper teammates Andrew Thornton-Sherman (17:15) and Isaac Lenzini (17:33) placed seventh and eighth.
With four runners in the top 10, St. Johnsbury finished with a winning score of 32 points. Pinkerton was second with 41, followed by Hanover 110, Concord 139 and Nashua North 152.
White Mountains finished 12th, scoring 317.
SJA’s Ari Leven was 12th, Evan Windrow 22nd and Nathaniel Bernier 23rd.
The Hilltopper JV team also won, 27-44 over Hanover, with Brennan O’Farrell and John Thornton-Sherman claiming the top two individual finishes.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
HANOVER 52, SJA 55, PLYMOUTH 68
At Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center, the Hilltopper girls raced to a second-place finish behind the strength of Willa Kantrowitz’s third-place result.
Kantrowitz finished in 22:09 and was joined in the top 10 by Hilltopper teammate Bennett Crance (sixth, 22:40).
Hanover was the overall winner with 52 with St. Johnsbury close behind at 55. Plymouth 68, Merrimack Valley 86, and Kennett 89 rounded out the top five.
“Girls looked really strong and excited to race,” SJA coach Tara Hemond said. “Looking forward to home meet this week”
Lilly Laskowski, Emerson Mitchell and Maddie Blanchard placed 15th, 18th, and 21st, respectively for SJA.
BOYS SOCCER
NORTH COUNTRY 1, BFA-ST. ALBANS 0
In Newport, Alex Giroux scored the game’s lone goal and Cam Gustin recorded 10 saves in the Falcons shutout over the Bobwhites.
Jon Giroux set up brother Alex for the game-winner with 26 minutes remaining.
NCU (1-1) will take on St. Johnsbury at SJA on Tuesday.
HAZEN 2, LYNDON 1
In Hardwick, Xavier Hill and Dylan Washer tallied as the Wildcats squeaked by the Vikings.
Tied 1-1, Washer received a cross from Ari Jurkiewicz with 1:45 remaining for the game-winner.
Lyndon’s goal came off a cross from Rafael Briseno to Adam Lloyd.
“A really great, back-and-forth game,” LI coach Marty Etter said. “Second half was a struggle with many opportunities for both teams. Angel Lockwood had two dozen saves for the Vikings and played a great game. Credit to the defense for holding them off, the mids because it was such an up and down the field game and the forwards with great passing combos.”
Hazen (2-0) hosts Blue Mountain on Tuesday. Lyndon (0-2) will be at Thetford on Saturday.
COLEBROOK 5, GROVETON 1
In Colebrook, Keenan Hurlbert (assist) and Kolten Dowse each scored twice as the Mohawks mowed down the Eagles.
Dowse headed in a Hurlbert pass five minutes in and Hurlbert scored unassisted five minutes later for a quick 2-0 lead.
Groveton got on the board at the 22-minute mark but Hurlbert had the answer just before halftime with another unassisted tally.
Jacob Grimes and Dowse scored in the 51st and 68th minutes via feeds from Balin LaPerle and Vincent Santamaria.
Dart Cauller registered four saves in the win.
Colebrook improves to 3-2 and hosts Littleton on Wednesday. Groveton (1-4) is at Moultonborough on Monday.
GIRLS SOCCER
PEOPLES 3, LYNDON 0
In Lyndon Center, the visiting Wolves shut out the Vikings in their season opener.
Molly Renaudette recorded 30 saves for Lyndon.
LI (0-1) welcomes Vergennes on Monday.
VERGENNES 1, HAZEN 0
In Hardwick, Ava Francis tallied in overtime to spoil the Wildcats’ season opener.
It was the second time the two teams had met after the first attempt was cut short after 12 minutes on Thursday night due to lightning. Hazen led 1-0 at the time but the game had to be restarted instead of resumed due to VPA rules.
After 80 minutes of scoreless play, Francis scored early into the overtime period on a one-on-one opportunity, tucking the goal into the bottom left corner. Ella Romond was credited with the assist.
Vergennes keeper Faith McAllister made 12 saves and Hazen goalie Ella Renaud had seven.
“Disappointment for the Wildcats but an encouraging sign for their game with Peoples on Monday as PA lost to Vergennes 3-0 the Friday before last,” HU coach Harry Besett said. “Hazen will be hoping to bounce back and kick off their second game of the season with a win against an opponent they haven’t beaten in two decades.”
Hazen (0-1) hosts Peoples on Monday.
GROVETON 4, COLEBROOK 3
In Colebrook, Delaney Whiting scored with just two seconds remaining as the Eagles edged the Mohawks in a thriller.
Paige Lambert controlled a goal kick, beat a Colebrook defender and sent a long through ball to Whiting who converted the game-winner.
Tied at the half, Haley Rossitto scored twice in the opening 10 minutes to put the Mohawks in front. But Groveton would control the rest of the half, outshooting Colebrook 28-8.
“Lila Perry was once again huge in goal to keep the Eagles at bay and defensively we forced shots just wide,” CA coach Katie Parker said. “Being stuck in our end defensively, it was just a matter of time for the Eagles to scrap back to tie it. In the last 5-10 minutes we had three to four good chances to score. Being stuck in our defensive end for so long was the difference, it definitely wore us down.”
Groveton (2-3) will play at Moultonborough on Monday. Colebrook (1-4) welcomes Littleton on Wednesday.
