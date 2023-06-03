Saturday H.S. Roundup: Spartans Pull Off Improbable Comeback; Littleton Baseball, Lyndon And Woodsville Softball Soar Into Semis

WHITEFIELD — Never say die.
White Mountains proved it Saturday.
Down to their final out and trailing by two, the third-seeded Spartans stormed back for an improbable 9-8 victory over sixth-seeded Conant in the Division III quarterfinals.
Facing an 8-6 deficit with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, No. 8 and 9 hitters Ethan Heng and Danny Stinson belted back-to-back home runs to tie the game.
Brayden Shallow then hit a single and stole second base to keep the rally going before Rob Breault smoked a shot to left center to score Shallow for the spectacular walk-off win.
White Mountains advances to face second-seeded Bishop Brady in the semifinals at Robbie Mills Park on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
“Proud of our team; they never gave up,” Spartans coach Dave Deming said. “Two homers from the bottom of the lineup, both who had gone o-fer for the game previously. We made the plays we needed to keep it close and the bats showed up just in time.
“Bishop Brady will be a challenge but we look forward to avenging a late-season loss last year to them.”
No. 3 LITTLETON 16, No. 11 MASCENIC 1
In Littleton, another round, another rout.
Two days after rocketing past Lin-Wood 15-2, the Crusaders pounded visiting Mascenic in the Division IV quarterfinals to advance to the final four.
Cam Cook went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Blake Fillion added a triple (2-for-4, RBI) and six others knocked in a run as LHS produced 12 runs in the second and third frames to race past the Vikings.
The Crusaders, who finished with nine hits and nine walks, advance to face No. 2 Sunapee in Tuesday’s semifinals at Robbie Mills Park (4:30 p.m.). Sunapee escaped Colebrook 8-5.
Reece Cook tossed four innings of one-hit ball with three strikeouts while JP Perez closed it out, giving up a run on two hits while earning three Ks.
“We played well in all facets of the game,” LHS coach AJ Bray said. “We pitched well, played solid defense and put the ball in play. We only struck out once. If we can continue to do that we will be a tough out.”
No. 1 GORHAM 2, No. 9 WOODSVILLE 1
In Gorham, the Engineers came within a run of taking down Division IV’s top team.
Tied one-all after the opening frame, the two clubs played even until Gorham (17-1) pushed the winning run through in the sixth.
Jacob Putnam had Woodsville’s only hit and Jackson Horne scored the lone run.
Mike Hogan pitched six innings, striking out four and allowing two runs on three hits.
The Engineers wrap up at 10-8.
VT. BASEBALL
No. 6 MILTON 4, No. 3 LYNDON 1
In Lyndon Center, Carter Abell hurled a complete-game two-hitter as the Yellowjackets stunned the Vikings to advance to the Division II semifinals.
Abell, Evan Gorton (double), Hunter McClellan (double) and Nate Pepin produced RBIs for Milton, which plated three in the top of the fourth to take a 4-0 advantage.
Zach Hale had an RBI double for LI’s lone run while Logan Wheeler went 1-for-3. Franklin Pierce-bound senior ace Austin Wheeler allowed four hits, two earned runs and three walks while fanning 13 batters in his final high school game.
“Really proud of how the guys played all year,” Vikings coach Jeremy Wheeler said. “Considering the positional changes we had coming into the season, the guys really stepped up. What a season they had. We ran into some bad luck and the bounces weren’t on our side today. We put the ball in play all day, we just couldn’t find the holes.”
No. 8 VERGENNES 9, No. 1 HAZEN 4
In Hardwick, the Commodores stunned the top-ranked Wildcats and erased any hope of a return trip to Centennial Field.
Lyle Rooney absorbed the loss for Hazen, Division III finalists a season ago. It was the first loss of the year to a D-III opponent for HU (14-3).
The Wildcats trailed 2-0 after two, knotted it two-all after three and entered the seventh tied 3-3 before the Vergennes bats took over. The Commodores scored sixth in the top of the seventh, taking advantage of back-to-back squeeze bunts and a pair of triples.
Hazen had the bases loaded with no outs in the bottom half of the inning but only managed to push one more run across.
VT. SOFTBALL
No. 3 LYNDON 18, No. 6 OTTER VALLEY 1
In Lyndon Center, Ashleigh Simpson punched out nine in a complete-game effort and Ryleigh Lefebvre and Rylie Taylor combined to drive in seven runs as the defending champs made quick work to advance to the Division II final four.
Simpson walked two in the win for the Vikings, which hung five on the board in the first.
Abby Fillion had a four-hit day, scoring three runs and then knocking one in. Lefebvre (double, three RBIs) and Molly Smith (double, triple, RBI) each had three hits and scored twice while Taylor (four RBIs) and Sarah Tanner (RBI) had two hits apiece and also scored twice.
Lyndon (15-3) will be at No. 2 Mt. Abraham (15-3) on Tuesday with a spot in the D-II title game on the line. The teams did not face each other during the regular season.
No. 2 RICHFORD 20, No. 7 TWINFIELD/DANVILLE/CABOT 4
In Richford, Talia McCray struck out 10 and Mikayla Chagnon had a 5-for-5 day as the Rockets advanced to the D-IV semis.
McCray allowed 14 hits and six walks. Maddi Duke surrendered 11 hits and eight walks while striking out two in the loss.
Aydyn Paige hit three singles for Twinfield/Danville/Cabot while Aleacya Moshinskie and Sophi Mancini both had a single and a double.
“Our first four innings were played with phenomenal defense and Twinfield did a great job keeping Richford from scoring a ton of runs,” T/D/C coach Christin Martin said. “The score was close until the fifth inning when Richford started hitting gaps in our field. Offensively, we were very happy with how the girls hit — we didn’t have a single inning go by without a baserunner, which was a big improvement from our other two games against Richford. Unfortunately, we left a lot of our baserunners hanging and just couldn’t drive in our runners.”
Twinfield/Danville/Cabot concludes at 10-7.
N.H. SOFTBALL
DIVISION IV
No. 1 WOODSVILLE 19, No. 8 WILTON-LYNDEBOROUGH 0 (5)
In Woodsville, Mackenzie Griswold belted two home runs and had six RBIs all while dealing a one-hitter in the circle and Dory Roy and Paige Royer each bagged round-trippers as the Engineers roared into the D-IV final four.
Woodsville had 22 hits as a team, scored six runs in both the first and fourth innings and played flawless in the field with no errors.
Griswold went 4-for-4 and added a double and two runs as part of her spectacular day. In the circle, she struck out four and walked one across five innings.
“Mackenzie pitched very well and the defense played solid behind her,” Engineers coach Dana Huntington said. “The offense really stepped up top to bottom of the order.”
Roy also had four hits, including a triple — scoring three runs and driving in a pair.
Abby Crocker and Eliza Wagstaff (two runs) had three hits and two RBIs apiece, with all three of Wagstaff’s knocks being doubles. Jane Roy added two doubles, two runs and two RBIs and Royer had three RBIs and two runs scored.
Woodsville, now 16-1, is set to meet No. 5 Mascenic (14-4) in the D-IV semifinals at Plymouth State at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
No. 5 WOODSTOCK 15, No. 4 SJA 14 (2OT)
In St. Johnsbury, senior Sophia Shippee cracked the 100-goal milestone but the Hilltoppers suffered a heartbreaking double-overtime loss in the quarterfinals of the Division II state tournament.
Isabel Konijnenberg scored seven times for Woodstock, including the game-winner on a drive to goal as the visiting Wasps stormed back from a 10-6 halftime lead to advance to the final four.
“Crazy game,” SJA coach Tom Forster said. “So dominant in the first half. Second half we struggled to keep possession and take care of the ball. Incredible effort to the very end.”
Shippee (assist) and teammate Maren Nitsche each finished with four goals while Ruby Rolfe added three for the Hilltoppers. Jenna Jones, Molly Kimber and Maggie Zschau also scored.
Amelia Clark made five saves and Ella Blanchrd added four for SJA.
Entering the game with 99 goals, the strong and speedy Shippee ended her high school career with 103 tallies.
“It was nice to see Sophia get over 100 goals,” Forster said. “She works hard every day and had a great game today.”
BOYS TENNIS
DIVISION I
No. 4 BURLINGTON 5, No. 5 ST. JOHNSBURY 2
In Burlington, the reigning Division I champion Hilltoppers will not get a chance to defend their crown after being bounced in the quarterfinals.
Luis Guzman picked up a win at No. 1 singles and the No. 1 singles team of Riku Momozawa and Alejandro Marquez won as well.
SJA concludes at 13-3-1.
Singles: Luis Guzman, SJA def. Hugo Crainich, BHS 7-6, 6-3; Will Downey, B def. Augustin Gil, S 8-2; Auggie Rinehart, B def. Jorge Trade, S 4-6, 6-4, 12-10; Khiem Nguyen, B def. Julian Wilkes, S 6-4, 6-3; BHS def. SJA via forfeit. Doubles: Riku Momozawa/Alejandro Marquez, SJA def. Oscar Crainich/Isaac Dunkiel, BHS 6-3, 6-3; Owen Dinklage/Quinn Moore, B def. Andres Correa/Tiago Chang, S 4-6, 6-1, 10-6.
GIRLS TENNIS
DIVISION I
No. 1 BURLINGTON 6, No. 9 ST. JOHNSBURY 1
In Burlington, the Seahorses advanced to the semifinals at the expense of the Hilltoppers.
The No. 1 doubles duo of Ivy Pavick and Sofia Limoges had the only SJA win.
The Hilltoppers finish with a 6-10 record.
Singles: Aoife Crainich, BHS def. Dolma Sherpa, SJA 6-0 6-0; Georgia Wool, B def. Angela Meraz, S 6-0 6-0; Gussie Guyette, B def. Valeria Garza, S 6-1, 6-0; Lulu Barr-Brandt, B def. Irene Martinez, S 6-0, 6-2; Maren Lindstrom, B def. Victoria Gutierrez, S 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: Ivy Pavick/Sofia Limoges, SJA def. Ella Lipkin/Martina Mosco, BHS 6-1, 6-1; Gaby Schulman/Dieuna Beynnon, B def. Regina Rebollo/Valentina/Belleza, S 7-6 (7), 6-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.