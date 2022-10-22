ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. J Academy boys captured their third consecutive NVAC Mountain Division championship on their home course and the girls finished second behind U-32 on Saturday at St. Johnsbury Academy.

Andrew Thornton-Sherman led the Hilltopper boys with his second-place overall finish. Montpelier’s Avery Smart took the top spot. Bennett Crance placed fourth to lead the St. J girls while Harwood’s Charlie Flint was the fastest girl runner.

