ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. J Academy boys captured their third consecutive NVAC Mountain Division championship on their home course and the girls finished second behind U-32 on Saturday at St. Johnsbury Academy.
Andrew Thornton-Sherman led the Hilltopper boys with his second-place overall finish. Montpelier’s Avery Smart took the top spot. Bennett Crance placed fourth to lead the St. J girls while Harwood’s Charlie Flint was the fastest girl runner.
Carson Eames (fourth), Charlie Krebs (fifth), Nathan Lenzini (seventh) and Nathaniel Bernier earned top-10 finishes for the St. J boys and Siri Jolliffe (seventh) for the girls.
“It was a fitting way to begin the championship season,” SJA coach Chip Langmaid said. “The pack continues to stay tight, and we are in a great spot, where if one racer has an ‘off’ day the others pick up the spot. Having said that, the top seven have been remarkably consistent and we have been pretty healthy.
“Andrew leads and Carson and Charlie are in close formation. That group has stayed together through most of the races we have had recently, pushing each other. Nathaniel and Nathan are the crucial pieces that we have lacked in the past, the 4-5 who are very close to the top three. Nathan came up huge again Saturday and stepped right in as the fourth man. Ari and Isaac have had breakout seasons and are ahead of any other Vermont team’s fifth runners.”
Still undefeated in Vermont, the St. J boys will defend their Division I crown at the state championship at Thetford on Saturday at 11.
Girls team scores: 1. U-32 40; 2. St. Johnsbury 57; 3. Harwood 60; 4. Lyndon 110; 5. Stowe 118; 6. Lamoille 147; 7. Lake Region 190.
Boys team scores: 1. St. Johnsbury 26; 2. Montpelier 65; 3. U-32 96; 4. Harwood 117; 5. Craftsbury 128; 6. Stowe 134; 7. Lamoille 215; 8. Danville 235; 9. Northfield 239; 10. Lyndon 264; 11. Peoples 269.
Girls top 10: 1. Charlie Flint, Har 21:21; 2. Julia Thurston, Har 21:26; 3. Lydia Matson, Stowe 21:44; 4. Bennett Crance, SJ 21:53; 5. Ginger Long, U-32 21:58; 6. Amy Felice, U-32 21:58; 7. Siri Jolliffe, SJ 21:59; 8. Jane Miller-Arsenault, U-32 21:59; 9. Hattie Mitchell, Stowe 22:00; 10. Claire Serrano, U-32 22:01.
Boys top 10: 1. Avery Smart, Mont 16:25; 2. Andrew Thornton-Sherman SJ 16:58; 3. Cyrus Hansen, U-32 17:14; 4. Carson Eames, SJ 17:20; 5. Charlie Krebs, SJ 17:41; 6. Sargent Burns, U-32 17:48; 7. Nathan Lenzini, SJ 17:52; 8. Nathaniel Bernier, SJ 18:00; 9. Noah Rivera, Mont 18:01; 10. Ezra Merrill-Triplett, Mont 18:11.
BOYS SOCCER
HAZEN 12, LYNDON 2: In Lyndon Center, Cody Trudeau pumped in four goals and Jadon Baker netted a hat trick as the visiting Cats rolled.
Tyler Rivard (two), Xavier Hill, Ari Jurkiewicz and Gavin Stratton recorded the other goals for the Wildcats.
It was the final game of the regular season for Hazen (5-8-1) and Lyndon (1-13).
MOUNT MANSFIELD 1, ST. JOHNSBURY 0: In Jericho, Andrew Poehlmann had the lone tally in the Cougars’ win over the Hilltoppers.
Fernando Gutierrez had six saves in the loss. Eric Bissell (five saves) was credited with the shutout.
St. J (7-7) readies for a playoff run. Seeded seventh, the Hilltoppers host No. 10 Brattleboro on Wednesday.
DANVILLE 2, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0: In Wells River, Arius Andrews and Cooper Calkins provided the spark offensively as the Bears bested the Bucks.
Andrews scored midway through the first half on a tap-in goal from 6 yards out. Calkins grabbed the second goal late in second half with a left-footed blast from outside the box.
Denver Lindstrom (12 saves) earned the shutout.
Danville (5-9) is the 10 seed in D-IV and travels to Richford on Wednesday for the first round of the playoffs. Bears’ coach Jeremy Withers says his team will be missing Caiden Hill, an important part of their starting unit, due to an injury sustained in Saturday’s game.
GIRLS SOCCER
NORTH COUNTRY 2, PAINE MOUNTAIN 2 (2OT): In Northfield, the Falcons crawled out of a 2-0 halftime deficit to escape with a draw.
Sabine Brueck and Makenzie Parenteau each scored for North Country (11-2-1). The Falcons are the No. 2 seed in Division II and will host No. 15 Lamoille on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.