Saturday H.S. Roundup: St. J Capture First Woods Trail Run Title

THETFORD — The St. Johnsbury boys cross-country running team on Saturday in Thetford seized the Woods Trail Run title for the first time in the event’s 31 years of existence.
The Hilltoppers, the reigning Division I state champions, finished first out of 50 teams from across New England and New York.
St. J, undefeated in Vermont, scored 103 points, beating out Champlain Valley (113), Barrington, RI (159), Essex (186) and Souhegan N.H. (226). North Country (1123) finished 41st, followed by other local teams Lake Region (1140, 42nd), Danville (1212, 43rd), Woodsville (1252, 45th) and Lyndon (1381, 46th).
Andrew Thornton-Sherman (17:20) led the way, sixth place out of 553 male runners. Carson Eames (17:25) finished 10th and Charlie Krebs (17:40) was 14th. Nathan Lenzini (18:01, 31st), Nathaniel Bernier (18:23, 41st) and Ari Levin (18:29, 47th) rounded out Hilltoppers in the top 50.
“The pack continues to tighten up, as we were 1:03 from our first to fifth man,” SJA coach Chip Langmaid said. “Great runs from Andrew, Carson and Charlie Krebs, as he works his way back into racing.”
On the girls side, St. J finished ninth with 312 points. Lyndon was 3oth with 741 and Lake Region 34th with 964. Champlain Valley took the top spot at 49 points followed by Essex (164), Hopkinton, N.H. (192), Barrington, RI (199) and Mount Mansfield (215).
St. J’s Bennett Crance was the top local female finisher, coming in at 47th with a 22:25 time.
St. J hosts the NVAC Mountain Division Championships on Tuesday (17 teams).
BOYS SOCCER
WOODSVILLE 2, GROVETON 1: In Haverhill, Eli Vasconcelos and Nick Hickey each scored in the Engineers’ win.
The Eagles struck first 20 minutes in, but Nathaniel Chumbes found Vasconcelos six minutes later for the equalizer. Hickey scored his in the second half off a corner kick.
Cam Davidson picked up the win in net for the Engineers.
Woodsville (8-1) hosts Moultonborough on Monday.
GIRLS SOCCER
MOUNT MANSFIELD 4, ST. JOHNSBURY 2: In Jericho, Leila Monks’ second-half hat trick propelled the Cougars.
Scoreless at the half, both teams found their offensive footing after the break. Monks scored five minutes in but was answered by Eihlis Murphy’s set-piece score 26 seconds later.
Monks scored in the 70th and 71st minutes to take a late controlling lead. Eihlis found Hannah Amadon with 5:40 remaining to cut it to one but Clara Ide pushed home an insurance goal a minute later to seal it.
Emily Kostruba had six saves for the Hilltoppers. MMU’s Tonie Cardinal had four.
St. J (2-5) travels for a match with Champlain Valley on Monday at 4.
NORTH COUNTRY 3, LAKE REGION 0: In Orleans, Anya Kennedy and Charli Kellaway both converted penalty kicks and Sabine Brueck scored as well during the Falcons’ rivalry win over Lake Region.
Both Kennedy (11th minute) and Kellaway’s (53rd) penalty kicks were awarded because of handballs in the box. Brueck’s score came unassisted after a scrum for the ball inside the box in the 31st.
Maya Auger had five saves for NC. LR’s Sylvia Brownlow had nine.
North Country (5-2) is at Thetford and Lake Region (3-4-1) at Harwood, both Monday at 4.
BERLIN 5, WHITE MOUNTAINS 2: In Berlin, Emma Simpson had a goal and an assist but the Spartans dropped one on the road.
Trailing 3-0 at half thanks to goals by two goals by Ava Bartoli and Aubrie Woodward, White Mountains got on the board first in the second thanks to an Emma Simpson goal.
Woodward struck again as did Bartoli to round out the Berlin scoring.
Simpson assisted Kiara Koxarakis for WMR’s other goal.
Tara St. Cyr had 14 saves in the losing effort.
“Emma Merill, Macie England, Destiny Scanzillo and Reese Robinson played well throughout the match,” Spartans’ coach Stephen Welch said.
White Mountains (2-8) is at Colebrook Monday at 4.
WOODSVILLE 4, GROVETON 0: In Haverhill, Gabby Keysar scored twice in the first half to fuel the Engineers.
Dorothy Roy tallied first for WHS. Keysar then put home consecutive goals off assists from Lauren Hatch and Makayla Walker.
In the second half, Paige Smith scored thanks to some nice passing by Walker and Courtney Taylor to set up the play.
Katie Houston and Paige Royer combined for five saves in the shutout.
Woodsville (9-1) has Moultonborough at home Monday at 4
FIELD HOCKEY
ST. JOHNSBURY 2, MISSISQUOI 0: In St. Johnsbury, Sofia Limoges and Lydia Reimert both scored in the Hilltoppers’ victory.
Limoges scored via a pass from Meredith Roy in the third quarter and Reimert put through the insurance goal in the fourth.
St. J led in corners 9-1. Samara Rutledge had three saves in the win while MVU’s Kali Favereau had eight.
“Another great team win,” SJA coach Tara Bailey said. “We had strong passing in the midfield, solid defense and aggressive play in their circle. Standouts today were senior Ruby Rolfe, who played between the midfield and offense and carried the ball strong up the field, junior Sofia Limoges who was aggressive near the goal, juniors Esme Kimber and Alexandra Mosher on our defensive midfield line who were great at supporting both the offense and recovering on defense and sophomore Ella Blanchard who played strong and calm defense taking away their long balls.”
The Hilltoppers have now won three straight games after losing their first five to start the season.
St. J returns (3-5) returns to action Friday at Spaulding.
