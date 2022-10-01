Saturday H.S. Roundup: St. J Capture First Woods Trail Run Title

The reigning Division I state champion St. J Academy boys cross-country running team won the Woods Trail Run for the first time, claiming the title in Thetford on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. From left: Ari Leven, Carson Eames, Nathan Lenzini, Charlie Krebs, Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Nathaniel Bernier and Isaac Lenzini. (Contributed photo).

THETFORD — The St. Johnsbury boys cross-country running team on Saturday in Thetford seized the Woods Trail Run title for the first time in the event’s 31 years of existence.

The Hilltoppers, the reigning Division I state champions, finished first out of 50 teams from across New England and New York.

