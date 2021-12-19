ST. JOHNSBURY — Sophomore guard Hayden Wilkins splashed five 3s and finished with a game-high 19 points as the St. J girls rolled past visiting Brattleboro in their home opener on Saturday.
Freshman Cassidy Kittredge added 10 points for the Hilltoppers, who moved to 3-0 on the season.
Eight of Wilkins’ points came in the first quarter, as the hosts bolted to a 21-8 lead. St. J then limited the Colonels to 10 points the rest of the way.
“We looked strong in the first half, but let up too much in the second,” Hilltopper coach Jade Huntington said. “Always good to add to the win column.”
St. J is Rutland on Thursday night at 6:30.
BU (1-3): Givens 3-4-10, Beebe 1-0-2, Pattison 1-0-2, McNary 2-0-4. Totals: 6-FG 6-6-FT 18.
SJ (3-0): Lilian Kittredge 1-0-2, Kaylee Weaver 2-0-4, Rylee Strohm 0-1-1, Cassidy Kittredge 5-0-10, Emma Greenan 1-3-5, Emily Kostruba 1-1-3, Kyara Rutledge 1-0-2, Kaia Anderson 1-1-3, Hayden Wilkins 7-0-19. Totals: 19-FG 6-15-FT 49.
BU 8 2 4 4 — 18
SJ 21 10 9 9 — 49
3-Point FG: S 5 (Wilkins 5). Team Fouls: B 12, S 9.
INDOOR TRACK
LOCAL COMPETES IN SEASON OPENER AT UVM: In Burlington, St. Johnsbury took fourth place (girls) and sixth place in Saturday’s season opener at the University of Vermont. North Country was also in it, tying for fifth place with Missisquoi among the 14 teams in girls competition, and seventh among the 16 boys teams. Essex (girls) and South Burlington were the team winners.
In boys results, North Country’s James Cilwik won the 600 meters 1:31.93, with teammate Liam Beatty and Lake Region’s Thomas Hinton fourth and fifth.
Cilwik was also runner-up in the 3,000, while Lake Region’s Cole Alexander was runner-up in the 1,000. Lyndon’s Bryon Noyes was second in shot put, and teammate Aiden McKenzie, runner-up in the triple jump.
Top local girls finishers included St. J’s Brooke Whitem who was runner-up in shot put. NCU’s Abigail Bellizzi was runner up in the long jump, and the Falcons’ Thankful Cilwil and Bellizzi were second and third in the triple jump.
