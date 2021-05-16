LYNDON CENTER — Whit Steen and Will Mitchell combined on a three-hitter and the Lyndon Institute Vikings played errorless ball behind them in downing Lake Region 8-0 Saturday at McDonald Family Field.
It was the fifth win in a row for LI, which trails first-place Hartford (8-0) and runner-up Spaulding (9-1) in third place in D-II. Steen (five innings, nine Ks, two hits) was the pitcher of record, while Mitchell hurled two innings of one-hit relief with three strikeouts.
Up 1-0, a bases-loaded walk and a hit batsman made for a 3-0 score at the end of three innings. After two more in the fifth, LI wrapped it with its last three runs in the bottom of the sixth. The Vikings generated eight hits on the day, with Dylan Dwyer going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Dylan Miller added an RBI triple while Trevor Lussier belted an RBI double. Overall the Vikings had six hits.
The Vikings bring a 7-1 record into their next game Tuesday at home (4:30) with Randolph. The Rangers (4-5), who had won three straight, are also at home Tuesday for a 4:30 game with Harwood.
BFA-ST. ALBANS 11, SJA 5: In St. Albans, the host Bobwhites scored seven runs in the fourth inning to overcome a 5-2 deficit.
Will Fowler was 2-for-4 with two RBI for St Johnsbury, while Colby Garey-Wright was also 2-for-4 with a double for the Hilltoppers.
Peyton Graham picked up the win in relief, working four scoreless innings on two hits with five strikeouts.
Christian Vallee, Isaac Gratton and Seneca Durocher each had two hits to lead BFA (6-5). Next for the Hilltoppers, a Tuesday 4:30 game at Mt. Mansfield
HAZEN 10, DANVILLE 0: In Danville, Lyle Rooney pitched a seven-inning no-hitter with 15 strikeouts and two walks to move the Wildcats to a 7-2 record.
It was 1-0 going into the sixth inning when Tyler Rivard doubled in Jadon Baker, and Rooney scored Tyler on an E6 to make it 3-0. Baker then belted a three-run homer in the top of the seven to ice it.
Baker was 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBI. Andrew Menard also had three RBI, while Rivard went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs.
Jacob Baesemann allowed six hits with eight strikeouts in 6⅓ innings for Danville, which next visits Peoples on Tuesday at 4:30. Also Tuesday at 4:30, the Wildcats (7-2) host Williamstown.
SOFTBALL
LYNDON 3, LAKE REGION 0: In Lyndon Center, Viking freshman Jaydin Royer baffled the Rangers with a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and three walks, leading Lyndon to an 8-1 record and first place in D-II.
LI scored in the third, fourth and sixth innings in the game which took a mere hour and 10 minutes to complete. Emma Newland (two singles, two steals), Kelleigh Simpson (triple, double, RBI) and Natalie Tenney (triple, RBI) keyed the offense in helping end the Rangers’ four-game win streak.
Lake Region’s Mikayla Richardson scattered eight hits. “We put the bat on the some but for the most part could not get anything solid,” Rangers coach Rick Hudson said. “Our defense was great. I like how we are coming together. This was a tough team for us to hold to three runs.”
Lake Region (4-5) hosts Harwood ON Tuesday at 4:30; same date and time, LI hosts Lamoille.
BFA-ST. ALBANS 12, SJA 3: In St. Albans, Comet pitcher Maren McGinn pitched the complete-game win, fanning eight and walking two.
The Hilltoppers started fast, going up 2-0 after two batters on Adriana Lemieux’s home run. A bases-clearing hit in the bottom of the second gave BFA the lead, and a three-run home run by Cadence Moore gave them the cushion for victory, making them 7-1 on the season.
The Hilltoppers (5-5) visit Mt. Mansfield on Tuesday at 4:30.
NORTH COUNTRY 33, MOUNT MANSFIELD 3: In Jericho, senior Hailey Pothier and a host of Falcons teammates belted the ball all over the ballpark as North Country stopped a three-game skid.
Pothier was 4-for-5 with a homer and six RBI senior Korey Champney was 3-for-3 with two doubles and five RBI. Riann Fortin (3-for-5), Cecilia Marquis and Libby Prue (two hits each) had doubles while winning pitcher Jenna Laramie scattered five hits.
NCU takes a 4-6 record into Tuesday’s 4:30 home game with BFA.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 21, NORTHFIELD 1: In Northfield, Lauren Joy went 4-for-4 with two doubles while freshman Felicity Sulham allowed just a lone hit while fanning four.
The Bucks go into their next game in fourth place in D-IV with a 6-2 record, having scored double-digit runs in each of their wins.
BOYS TENNIS
ST. J 4, MOUNT MANSFIELD 3: In Jericho, the visiting Hilltoppers got past the MMU Cougars (4-4) despite the retirement of top seed Mate Koszo (illness) in his match with Eric Bhave. “It’s too bad because the MMU number one is probably his biggest competition this year for the individuals,” Hilltoppers coach Dan Bosco said. “Mate tried a few games but couldn’t continue.”
Both doubles teams won, giving St. J Academy a 5-4 record going into Monday’s match at CVU. The Toppers then host Burlington Tuesday at 3:30
Singles: 1. Eric Bhave, MMU def Mate Koszo, SJ 2-1 (SJ retires); 2. Jorge Trade, SJ def. Sam Molson 7-6(1), 6-1; 3. Nick Vinson, MM def. Elias Tussie 3-6, 7-6(4), 1-0(8); 4. Govind Luck, MM def. Alvaro Roldan 6-1, 6-2; 5. Jack Jafif, SJ def. Joss Clegg 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: 1. Moises Zetune/Ivan Garza, SJ def. Troy Riddell/Ebbe Longstreth 6-4, 6-2; 2. Riku Momozawa/James Piluso, SJ def. Charlie Filkorn/Alex Aridgides, STJ 6-0, 6-0.
PROFILE 5, LITTLETON 4: In Littleton, it couldn’t have been much closer between the neighboring schools as the Patriots finally prevailed, reversing a 6-3 loss earlier this season to the Crusaders and improving to a 5-1 record. The teams meet up again Tuesday in Littleton (2-1).
Singles: 1. Tye Simon, L def. Max Ritter 8-5; 2. Jean Diaz, L def Kobe Toms 8-5; 3. Satchel Miller-White, P def. Grady Hadlock 8-3; 4; Adam Bell, P def. Gaege Lemay 8-3; 5. Carmichael Lopez, L def Kaden Brantley 8-3; 6. Quincy Burger, P def. Matt Kelly 8-5. Doubles: 1. Ritter/Bell def. Simon/Diaz 8-6; 2. Hadlock/Lemay, L def. Miller-White/Toms 8-5; 3. Brantley/Burger, P def. Lopez/Kelly 8-3.
GIRLS TENNIS
ST. J 6, MOUNT MANSFIELD 1: In St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers won for the third time in their last four matches. A titanic battle at No. 5 singles gave the Cougars (5-4) their only win. Now 5-3, St. J hosts CVU on Monday and visits Burlington Tuesday.
Singles: 1. Miwa Ozawa, SJ def. Kieley Vita 6-0, 6-1; 2. Mary Fowler, SJ def. Lilia Fitzpatrick 6-1, 6-2; 3. Zhi Hawes, SJ def. Emily Jeffrey 6-3, 6-3; 4. Maggie Anderson, SJ def. Hannah Erb 6-4, 6-1; 5. Ada Krull, MM def. Sophia Limoges 7-6 (5), 5-7, 1-0 (10-6). Doubles: 1. Ellie Coyle/McKenna Brochu, SJ def. Ella Agran/Hannah Agran 6-1, 6-3; 2. Julia Chadderdon/Maya Bakowski, SJ def. Avela Kniffin/Krull/Irian Adii 7-6, 6-1.
TRACK AND FIELD
ST. J BOYS REIGN IN SOUTH BURLINGTON: The St. Johnsbury boys claimed victory while the Hilltopper girls were second in a five-team meet. The boys outscored runner-up Champlain Valley 180-115.5. The Redhawks girls nipped St. J 184.66-172.33.
Among the triumphant Hilltoppers: Jaden Thomson won the 100 meters (11.91) and 200 (24.01) and was part of the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays; Hale Boyden was tops in the 3,000 (9:05.95); Carson Smires won the 110 hurdles (16.37) and 300 hurdles (42.50) and was on the victorious 4x100 squad. St. J went 1-2-3 (Luke Young-Xu and Michael Hazard) in the 110 hurdles.
The Hilltoppers swept all three boys relays — the 4x800 team of Evan Thornton-Sherman, Hale Boyden, Braden Anthes and Gabe Hatch narrowly missing the school record.
Myles Thornton-Sherman won pole vault with a PR of 12 feet and was on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays; and Aidan Brody won the triple jump (36-4.75).
On the girls side, Lizzy Jones won the 100 hurdles (19.03) and long jump (15-7) and was second in high jump (4-10) and triple jump (32-4.25), while Isabella Bostic won high jump (4-10)
Hannah Angell won the shot put (31-1.25) and discus (87-0).
The 4x400 squad of Franny Cozzens, Mekayla Bailey, Peggy Fischer and Hazen Fay won in 4:34.94 while the St. 4x800 team of Fay, Hannay Roberts, Aine Fannon and Isabella Bostic crossed first in 10:22.48.
