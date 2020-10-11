LYNDON CENTER — Natalee Harvey scored twice as visiting Missisquoi broke away for a 3-1 Division III field hockey win on Saturday.
Naomi Rose Edele also scored for the Thunderbirds (2-2). Viking Sadie Bora knotted the game 1-all in the second quarter, but Harvey put the visitors up 2-1 on the last play of the first half.
“Slow start to the first half of the game,” said LI coach Jen Patridge. “We made some changes going into the second, which worked well to get the ball moving up the field, but we just couldn’t get the ball into the goal. [Emma] Newland made a lot of great saves. Bora moved the ball well today.”
Lyndon (3-2) hosts Milton on Monday.
DANVILLE 3, RICHFORD 0: In Richford, Ava Marshia had two goals and and assist as the unbeaten Indians picked up the road shutout.
Liza Morse assisted Marshia in the third minute while Cadieux scored on a Marshia corner kick in the 52nd minute. Marshia’s second tally came off a corner (deflection off a defender) in the 66th.
Colleen Flinn picked up five saves in the win. Talia McCray (18) and Aubrey Fadden combined for 21 saves for Richford (1-3).
“Danville’s defensive core of Crocker, Vogan-Schneider, Dunbar, Beliveau and Flinn should all be equally credited with the shutout,” DHS coach Spenser Morse said.
The Indians (3-0) host Oxbow on Monday, then welcome Hazen on Tuesday.
NORTH COUNTRY 5, LYNDON 0: In Newport, five different players scored as the host Falcons rolled to a 4-0 record.
Tristan Colburn and Hailey Pothier netted goals in the first half while Bria Austin, McKenna Marsha and Riann Fortin tallied in the second half.
Molly Renaudette made 10 saves for the Vikings (1-2); Mckenna Marquis had two for the hosts.
The Falcons are at U-32 on Tuesday at 4.
LAKE REGION 6, RANDOLPH 0: In Orleans, Ally Cotnoir netted a hat trick in the Rangers’ home rout.
Sakoya Sweeney and Paige Currier also tallied for the Rangers (2-3), who visit Peoples on Tuesday at 4.
CROSS COUNTRY
CILWICK SETS MARK AT HARWOOD: In Duxbury, Falcon standout James Cilwick raced to victory at the 33rd annual Harwood Invitational, winning in 17:16.4o to break the course record he set last year.
NCU is next at the NVAC Championships on Saturday at Craftsbury.
THORNTON-SHERMAN, HEMOND SWEEP: In Danville, St. J’s Evan Thornton-Sherman and Merrick Hemond won their respective races in a mass start at Danville.
Thornton-Sherman won in 17 minutes, 23 seconds, 45 ticks better than runner up Jacob Miller-Arsenault of U-32. Hemond finished in 21:30, besting teammate Isabella Bostic by 21 seconds.
The U-32 boys edged the Hilltoppers 25-34. The Raiders girls also won, nipping St. J 27-30.
Braden Anthes (third, 18:16), Hale Boyden (seventh, 18:25), Gabe Hatch (11th, 18:44) and Luke Chadderdon (15th, 19:28) were the Hilltoppers’ scoring runners.
“We had a pretty good meet,” said SJ boys coach Chip Langmaid. “They need this experience to handle the bigger meets. U-32 is the top team in state with outstanding depth. They won at the Essex/Burlington Invite earlier this year. We need to gain the confidence to race with them. They are seasoned (top team overall at states last year) and talented so we know we have work to do. Several of our top seven are first- or second- year runners.”
Peggy Fischer (sixth, 22:37), Aine Fannon (10th, 23:30) and Siri Joliffe (11th, 23:43) led the St. J girls.
“Isabella’s fight at the finish was one of the highlights of the race,” said Hilltoppers girls coach Tara Hemond. “Today illustrated that XC is a team sport and all five runners matter in the results.”
Pascal Desppisch (19th, 20:45) and Peter Searls (20th, 21:09) led Danville. William Heywood was 21st for Blue Mountain (21:18).
Cassandra Royer took 14th in 24:14 for Hazen, while Katie McAlenney was 17th in 24:34 for Danville.
Hazen’s Charlie Kehler won the middle school boys race (3,000 meters) in 10:57. Danville’s Lauren Joncas was the girls victor in 15:19.
