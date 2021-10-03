Saturday H.S. Roundup: Thornton-Sherman Reigns At Woods Trail Run

THETFORD — St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman seized the boys individual title in dominant fashion at the 2021 Woods Trail Run on a rainy Saturday at Thetford Academy.
Despite wet and greasy conditions on the grueling course, the senior standout won in 16 minutes, 11 seconds, a personal best mark and the fastest time by anyone on the course in the last five years.
“He held back a bit early and ran his best race,” SJ coach Chip Langmaid said.
Thornton-Sherman topped rival Matthew Servin of Champlain Valley by 17 seconds, giving Vermont the top two spots in a premier event featuring runners from all over New England.
“The race went exactly how I planned it,” Thornton-Sherman said. “I hung back a little during the first mile and tailed the lead runner. After that, I waited until he hesitated on a downhill and went.
“I’ve been working on this course all summer since I’ll be racing on it a few times for states and New Englands. It is a very unforgiving course and definitely one of the most challenging courses I’ve ever run on, so I am very happy with my results this year.”
Andrew Thornton-Sherman (46th) was the second across the line for St. J, which finished 10th as a team. U-32 was the boys team winner.
“It was a big day for Andrew, stepping up to second man in Hale [Boyden’s] absence,” Langmaid said. “Carson Eames also moved up to be fourth man. A good day for the young and improving 3-7 runners that are crucial to team success.”
James Cilwik of North Country cracked the top 40, taking 37th in 17:57.
Woods Trail Run
At Thetford Academy
Girls team scores (top 10): 1. New Milford (Conn.) 92; 2. Glastonbury (Conn.) 125; 3. Burlington 183; 4. Souhegan (N.H.) 230; 5. Keene (N.H.) 232; 6. Dover (N.H.) 243; 7. Champlain Valley 278; 8. Concord (N.H.) 289); 9. Mount Mansfield 310; 10. Pinkerton (N.H.).
Individual girls (top 10): 1. Claire Daniels, New Milford 19:11.06; 2. Sydney Kelleher, New Milford 19:23.33; 3. Loghan Hughes, BFA-St. Albans 19:36.85; 4. Alice Kredell, CVU 19:40.60; 5. Chloe Trudel, Souhegan 19:44.85; 6. MaryKate Finn, Bishop Guertin (N.H.) 19:56.48; 7. Maggie McGee, Lamoille 20:00.62; 8. Jacqueline Caron, Glastonbury 20:05.80; 9. Rebecca Cunningham, BHS 20:13.83; 10. Gillian Fairfax, BHS 20:15.33.
Boys team scores (top 10): 1. U-32 87; 2. Bishop Guertin (N.H.) 154; 3. Champlain Valley 174; 4. BFA-St. Albans 211; 5. Concord (N.H.) 217; 6. Pinkerton (N.H.) 230; 7. Essex 237; 8. South Burlington 255; 9. Craftsbury 297; 10. St. Johnsbury 370.
Individual boys (top 10): 1. Evan Thornton-Sherman, St. Johnsbury 16:11.87; 2. Matthew Servin, CVU 16:28.81; 3. Birhanu Harriman, Lebanon (N.H.) 16:43.97; 4. Sam Hilts, Concord; 5. Luke Brennan, Pinkerton (N.H.) 16:48.79; 6. Austin Beard, U-32 16:51.69; 7. Nate Fondakowski, Bishop Guertin 16:52.57; 8. Carson Beard, U-32 16:55.39; 9. Jacob Tremblay, BFA 16:58.01; 10. Lars Hogne, Coe-Brown (N.H.) 16:59.39.
Full results: lancertiming.com.
GIRLS SOCCER
NORTH COUNTRY 2, LAKE REGION 0: In Newport, two Josi Fortin goals late in the first half helped propel the unbeaten Falcons to a win over their rival and their eighth victory of the season.
Fortin scored unassisted with 7:35 to half. She made it 2-0 less than 3 minutes later, slotting home a through ball from Charli Kellaway.
The Falcons outshot the hosts 24-5.
Rileigh Fortin had three saves for the clean sheet. Lake Region’s Mya Auger made 17 saves, several of them spectacular, NC coach Peter Kellaway said.
“The girls had been talking all week about how important today’s game was and they definitely brought a “blue-collar mindset to the game today,” Kellaway added.
“North Country has had a great start to their season, gaining lots of momentum,” Lake Region coach Mary Farnsworth said. “As a team they know their system well, and are very fluid and reliable in their play in the midfield. Their goals came from that solid midfield play transitioning into the attack. LR did a great job playing with NC and containing them. LR’s defense played a great game, including Alexis Limlaw-Sicard and Maya Auger who helped keep NC scoreless in the second half.”
North Country (8-0) is at Thetford and Lake Region (2-5) hosts Harwood on Tuesday.
DANVILLE 1, HAZEN 0: In Danville, Elizah Abetti tallied in the 48th minute on a pass from Ava Marshia and Danville held off the visiting Wildcats.
Abetti’s shot came from 18 yards out.
Hazen’s Madeline Kaiser saved two shots while Leah Klark made seven for Danville.
“First half saw some pretty even play,” DHS coach Spencer Morse said. “Second half was territorially won by Danville. We pressed them hard for 35 of the 40 minutes. We were struggling to get our shots on frame. Overall, we were happy with our play and our team defense today.”
Danville (3-5) is at Richford and Hazen (0-8) is at Winooski on Tuesday.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 2, MASCOMA 1: In Mascoma, Josie DeAngelis scored twice, one in each half, as the Spartans topped the Royals.
After an unassisted tally in the 17th minute, DeAngelis made it 2-0 in the 57th minute on a feed from Oliva Shallow.
Emily Seller scored in the 78th minute for Mascoma.
“It was a great team effort,” WM coach Stephen Welch said.
Carissa Challinor made 10 saves in the win.
The Spartans (4-5) host Colebrook on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.