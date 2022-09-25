Saturday H.S. Roundup: Trade’s Late Tally Sends St. J Past Seahorses; Falcons Draw With Panthers

BURLINGTON — Jorge Trade scored twice, including the game-winner with 40 seconds remaining to lift St. J to a dramatic Metro soccer road victory on Saturday.
Trade recorded his tally, assisted by Gerardo Fernandez, just minutes after a BHS goal was waved off.
His first goal came in the 53rd minute off a free kick. Joey Manley tied things in the 67th which is where it stood until the final minute before Trade’s game-winner.
Fernando Gutierrez registered seven saves for SJA. Counterpart Liam Hand made nine.
St. J (4-1) remains unbeaten since dropping its season-opener. The Hilltoppers return to the field when they play at CVU Wednesday at 4.
NORTH COUNTRY 0, THETFORD 0 (2OT): In Thetford, the Falcons battled to a scoreless tie against the Panthers.
NC’s Camrin Gustin and TA’s Jake Gilmin were credited with the shutouts in net as neither team was able to push a goal across.
North Country (3-0-2) hosts Montpelier Wednesday at 4:30.
LAMOILLE 5, LYNDON 1: In Hyde Park, Adam Lloyd’s breakaway goal helped Lyndon avoid a shutout but the Vikings dropped their fourth in a row after opening the season with a win.
Hayden Marceau recorded eight saves for LI.
Lyndon (1-4) returns home Wednesday for a 4 o’clock game against Paine Mountain.
MONTPELIER 5, HAZEN 1: In Hardwick, the Wildcats hung around with Division II power Montpelier but came up short on their homecoming weekend.
Scoreless midway through the first half, the Solons struck first after a corner kick was deflected in.
Jadon Baker answered for Hazen with just under five minutes until the break. He gained control near the top of the box and blasted a shot off the crossbar which found its way back to him. Baker one-timed the rebound to tie it and give Hazen hope.
Hazen’s Tyler Rivard (14 saves) thwarted several Solon scoring opportunities including a one-on-one breakaway and consecutive saves on a possession started by a free kick.
A minute before the break, Montpelier’s Robbie Riby-Williams headed in another corner to retake the lead for good.
Riby-Williams scored again three minutes into the second, putting a shot past Rivard into the top corner.
Two late goals in the game’s final five minutes by Montpelier buried any chance of an HU comeback. The Wildcats were forced to play with just nine players for a large portion of the second half after Baker and Gabe Michaud were both awarded red cards.
Hazen (1-3-1) is at U-32 on Monday at 4:30.
TWINFIELD 7, DANVILLE 0: In Twinfield, Danville faced a 5-0 halftime deficit en route to falling to Twinfield for the second time this season.
Bears coach Jeremy Withers credited the play of freshman goalie Josh Peterson.
“He had a great game but just couldn’t survive all the waves of Twinfield red,” he said.
Danville (1-5) hosts Richford Friday at 4:30.
PROFILE 1, LITTLETON 0: In Littleton, Alex Leslie headed in a cross from Adam Bell with six minutes remaining and the Patriots held on for the narrow win.
Profile outshot Littleton 14-9.
“Daniel Burnell (seven saves) made two nice saves on corner kicks and one hard shot right at him,” Patriots’ coach Doug Kilby said.
Profile (8-1) welcomes Colebrook Tuesday at 4 and Littleton (6-2-1) hosts White Mountains Monday at 4:45.
GIRLS SOCCER
HAZEN 0, OXBOW 0 (2OT): In Hardwick, Caitlyn Davison scored as time expired to send the game to overtime as Hazen escaped with the tie on its homecoming weekend.
Davison gained control with just seconds remaining, cut the ball back to her right foot and drilled a 20-yard shot over goalie Makenna Simmons’ head and into the far upper corner of the net.
Tied 1-1 entering extra time, Hazen looked to put through the game-winner only to have the goal removed after an offsides call.
Natalie Spear scored Oxbow’s goal.
Ella Renaud (10 saves) and Madeline Kaiser (seven saves) split time in net for HU. Simmons stopped nine shots.
Hazen (1-3-1) plays next at BFA-Fairfax Wednesday at 4:30.
FIELD HOCKEY
ST. JOHNSBURY 10, MILTON 1: In St. Johnsbury, Maggie Langlais (two goals) helped the Hilltoppers to their first win of the season in a game where nine different players scored for St. J.
Alexandra Mosher, Hannah MacDonald, Molly Kimber, Maren Giese, Jameson Rise, Ruby Rolfe, Ella Blanchard and Camryn Reimert also scored.
Lily Provost recorded Milton’s only goal.
Willa Kantrowicz stopped two shots for SJA which had seven corners compared to Milton’s two.
“Our passing, defense and skills were all on today against Milton who played with a lot of heart and never gave up,” coach Tara Bailey said. “We look to gain some momentum going into our next game.”
St. J (1-5) is at Lyndon on Thursday. The Vikings earned a 1-0 victory on Sept. 2, both teams’ season opener.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
ST. J SEVENTH OVERALL: In Manchester, N.H., St. J ran to a seventh overall finish and the top spot out of the participating Vermont teams.
Andrew Thornton-Sherman placed 12th (10th in team scoring) and was the second Vermont finisher. Hilltoppers Carson Eames (24th), Nathaniel Bernier (49th), Nathan Lenzini (75th) and Ari Levin (92nd) also provided scoring.
With the result, St. J remains undefeated against Vermont competition on the season.
