Saturday H.S. Roundup: Trade’s Late Tally Sends St. J Past Seahorses; Falcons Draw With Panthers
Buy Now

North Country’s Brayden Pepin, right, wins the header over Lyndon’s Joe Haines and Carter Houghton (16) during a boys soccer game at Jose Batista Field in Newport on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)

BURLINGTON — Jorge Trade scored twice, including the game-winner with 40 seconds remaining to lift St. J to a dramatic Metro soccer road victory on Saturday.

Trade recorded his tally, assisted by Gerardo Fernandez, just minutes after a BHS goal was waved off.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.