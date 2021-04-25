LYNDON CENTER — Less than a day after their marathon nine-inning marathon Friday at McDonald Family Field, the Lyndon Vikings baseball team had a less lengthy game on Saturday, downing North Country Union 26-2 .
LI blew the game open with 19 runs in the third inning. Among their 14 hits, Dylan Miller (4-5, three RBI), Luke Dudas (3-4, five RBI) and Carsen McQuade (2-4, two RBI) were prolific.
Vikings pitchers Whit Steen (three innings, six strikeouts, walk, two hits) and McQuade (two innings, two strikeouts, two walks, two earned runs) scattered three hits.
“Very proud of the response from the guys on a short turnaround,” LI coach Jeremy Wheeler said. “They came ready and hungry for that first W of the season. Great team win today.” They look for their second win Tuesday at Lake Region.
BERLIN 6, LITTLETON 4: Spotting the Mountaineers five runs in the first inning in Berlin, the Crusaders (2-2) made a game of it before dropping to a 2-2 record.
“That mental toughness will help down the road,” coach AJ Bray said. Next up, LHS’ home opener Monday with Colebrook.
SOFTBALL
FAIRFAX 6, DANVILLE 1: In Fairfax, Taylor Mitchell’s 15-strikeout performance led the Bullets on Saturday in the Danville softball team’s season opener.
Mitchell scattered three hits and three walks for Fairfax (2-0), while eighth-grader Cassidy Kittredge (six innings, six runs, five hits, four strikeouts, seven walks) was in the circle for DHS.
Zoe Crocker (two hits) drove in Danville’s run with a triple. The local nine next host Blue Mountain on Tuesday at 4:30.
BERLIN 6, LITTLETON 4: Spotting the Mountaineers five runs in the first inning in Berlin, the LHS Crusaders (2-2) made a game of it before dropping to a 2-2 record. “That mental toughness will help down the road,” coach AJ Bray said. Next up, LHS’s home opener Monday, April 26 with Colebrook.
BOYS LAX
HARTFORD 8, SJA 1: In St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers had no answer for the Hurricanes’ Joseph Barwood (four goals). Hilltoppers senior Gardner Auchincloss had SJA’s goal while junior goaltender Dominik Gray made 12 saves. The Hilltoppers look for their first win Monday at U-32.
TRACK AND FIELD
ST. J STRONG AT SB: In South Burlington, Hilltopper distance runners had a strong night at the South Burlington Twilight Distance Meet.
There were three boys and girls events each: 800, 1,500 and 3,000. Athletes from nine teams were in attendance.
Merrick Hemond continued her great start to the season winning the 3,000 by nearly a minute in 10:33.6 with Adele Bernier and Molly Brennan placing third and fourth.
Isabella Bostic won the 800 in 2:30.7. Hazel Fay was second and Katie Ryan fourth.
Peggy Fischer ran with the leaders in the 1,500 and held for third place with a big PR (5:11.6).
On the boys side, Evan Thornton Sherman, in his first meet of the season, nearly cracked 4 minutes with a dominant win in the 1,500 (4:01.9). Nathan Lenzini was fourth, earning a PR by 10 seconds (4:26.6).
Division I Vermont cross-country champion Brady Martisus of Essex won the 3,000 (8:49.9), but St. J’s Hale Boyden hung close in second with a PR (9:07.8).
BOYS TENNIS
RUTLAND 5, SJA 2: At Kiwanis courts in St. J, the Red Raiders dropped St. J to 1-1 after the Hilltoppers’ season-opening win over Hartford. The visitors took over the match after SJA top seeds Mate Koszo and Jorge Trade won their matches. The Toppers finish out the month with a Thursday 3:30 match at U-32.
Singles: 1. Mate Koszo, SJ def. Augie Louras 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (4); 2. Jorge Trade, SJ def. Brady Kenosh 6-2, 7-6; 3. Ollie Hamilton, R def. James Piluso 6-1, 7-5; 4. Zac Nelson, R def. Alvaro Roldan 6-2, 2-6, 1-0 (9); 5. Graham Seidner, R def. Forster Goodrich 6-3, 7-5. Doubles: 1. Reed Martin/Matt Goulette, R def. Jack Jafif/Elias Tussie 6-2, 6-7, 1-0 (7); 2. Zak Arshad/Robin Rushing, R def. Moises Zetune/Ivan Garza 6-0, 6-4.
NCU 5, HARTFORD 1: In their season opener at Hartford, the Falcons swept to the season-opening win after Hartford top seed Ethan Michaels beat Chris Johnson. Coming up on Friday is a 4 p.m. match at Middlebury.
Singles: 1. Ethan Michaels, H def. Chris Johnson 6-4, 6-1; 2. Max Robert, NC def. Nick Tsousakis 6-2, 6-1; 3. Ian Applegate, NC def. Zack Carter 6-0, 6-2; 4. Jeffrey Blais, NC def. Ezra Avery 6-4, 7-6; 5. Will Brandich, NC def. Jacob Helms 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: 1. Cooper Brueck/Corbin Brueck, NC def. Todd Lafontaine/Liam Clark 6-1, 6-0.
GIRLS TENNIS
SJA 5, RUTLAND 1: In Rutland, the Hilltoppers had a dominant season opener, and look to continue it Tuesday in South Burlington. That leads to their home opener Thursday at 3:30 with U-32.
Singles: 1. Miwa Ozawa, SJ def. Olivia Shipley 6-0, 6-1; 2. Mary Fowler, SJ def. Eva Menconi 6-0, 6-1; 3. Zhi Howes, SJ def. EA Rushing 6-2,6-1; 4. Maggie Anderson, SJ def. Arrika Patorti 6-3, 7-5; 5. McKenna Brochu, R def. Anna Galippo 3-6, 6-4 (11-9). Doubles: 1. Ellie Coyle/Karen Conner, SJ def. Emma Barclay/Jayla Evgair 6-1, 7-5; 2. Julia Chadderson/Maya Bakowski, SJ def. Caroline McCormack/Elizabeth Stoodley 6-2, 6-1.
NCU 4, HARTFORD 2: In their season opener in Newport, the Falcons won their four singles matches, and look to go 2-0 in their next match Wednesday at home at 4 with Spaulding.
Singles: 1. Ruthie Petzoldt, NC def. Nyah Jenks 7-5, 6-2; 2. Alexia Booth, NC def. Arianna Heijn 2-6, 6-3, 10-3; 3. Grace Elwell, NC def. Tony Harper 6-1, 6-4; 4. Thea Potter, NC def. Ceci Wendling 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Anisa Brasseur/Anna Maurice, H def. Slivia Hale/Anthem Philip (NC) 6-4, 6-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.