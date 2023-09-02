NORTH CLARENDON — Chase Sanville and Aiden MacKenzie each put up monster days with a pair of touchdowns as Lyndon stormed back from an 18-point second-half deficit to overtake Mill River 29-25 in Saturday’s season opener.
Sanville ran for 182 yards and MacKenzie had 115 receiving yards in the comeback victory.
For Mill River, Mason Boudreau also had a big day, racking up 208 rushing yards and two scores.
MacKenzie also claimed the game’s biggest play while on the defensive side of the ball, snaring an interception with under six minutes remaining to set up the Vikings’ game-winning drive.
Lyndon trailed 6-0 after the first quarter before taking a 7-6 lead early in the second on a 30-yard touchdown score from quarterback Ethan Lussier (129 passing yards) to MacKenzie. The Minutemen responded, scoring twice to end the half for an 18-7 advantage.
Down 25-7 after a Mill River quarterback keeper ended a five-play drive to start the second half, the young Vikings came to life. Lussier and MacKenzie linked up again, this time for a 37-yard strike on a quick throw with 15 seconds left in the third to make it 25-14.
A perfectly executed onside kick gave the ball right back to the Vikings as they entered the fourth and LI made Mill River pay four minutes later. Sanville busted through for a four-yard score then rammed home the two-point conversion, bringing the visitors within a field goal at 25-22.
With 5:32 to go and MRU in the driver’s seat, MacKenzie aggressively jumped the line, tipped a Mill River pass attempt to himself and returned it to the Minutemen 35.
Taking their time from there, Sanville got the call again and completed another short TD run at 1:18 to give Lyndon its first lead.
Following another well-placed Lussier kickoff, this one a high bouncer to an empty spot of the field, the Vikings once again recovered — not allowing Mill River a chance to come back.
Next up for Lyndon is North Country on Saturday, as the Vikings host the 16th playing of the Barrel Bowl.
BOYS SOCCER
ESSEX 3, NORTH COUNTRY 0
In Newport, three different goal-scorers helped the visiting Hornets hand the Falcons a season-opening loss.
Ethan Pringle-Corcoran scored the first goal unassisted just 1:20 into the game and Henry Kinney doubled the lead from a corner kick 56 seconds before halftime. Toren Esselstrom made it 3-0 with less than a minute and a half in the game off a feed from Angkitch Pradham.
Cam Gustin registered seven saves for North Country.
NCU welcomes BFA-St. Albans on Saturday.
TWINFIELD/CABOT 10, LYNDON 0
In Lyndon Center, the Vikings hung tough in the first half of their season opener before Twinfield/Cabot blew things open in the second.
Lyndon trailed 2-0 at the break before allowing eight more unanswered goals after halftime.
“It was a tale of two halves,” LI coach Martin Etter said. “First half was a back and forth game. Twinfield came out strong in the second half and had some really nice goals. Hayden Marceau had a heck ton of saves for Lyndon and the defense played a great first half; communication was excellent. Some good scoring opportunities but Twinfield had a solid defense.”
Lyndon is at Hazen on Saturday.
HAZEN 3, LAMOILLE 2
In Hardwick, Dan desGroseilliers, Dylan Washer and Xavier Hill led a balanced scoring attack as the Wildcats won their season opener against the Lancers.
Hazen struck early, desGroseilliers scoring his goal off a free kick. Tied one-all at the break, Washer’s tally at the beginning of the second half gave Hazen the lead and Hill’s goal with four minutes left proved to be the game-winner after Lamoille converted a late penalty kick.
HU hosts Lyndon on Saturday.
