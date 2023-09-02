NORTH CLARENDON — Chase Sanville and Aiden MacKenzie each put up monster days with a pair of touchdowns as Lyndon stormed back from an 18-point second-half deficit to overtake Mill River 29-25 in Saturday’s season opener.

Sanville ran for 182 yards and MacKenzie had 115 receiving yards in the comeback victory.

