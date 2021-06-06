LYNDON CENTER — Slow to start, top-seeded Lyndon Institute got warmed up as its Division II softball quarterfinal with Otter Valley went along, until six runs in the bottom of the fifth ended Saturday’s game, 13-1.
Winning pitcher senior Kelleigh Simpson was again masterful, fanning nine batters while allowing one hit. Junior Isabelle Priest’s RBI double ended the game in the fifth and a big day at the plate with a single, double, three walks and three RBI.
OV had a 1-0 early, but the Vikings grabbed the lead for good, 2-1 after the second inning, and gradually increased the pressure.
“LI having not played a game in over nine days, [it took a while], but once we got our legs underneath us, we came around to play,” Vikings coach Chris Carr said.
Freshman Molly Smith (single, sacrifice, three RBI) drove in two of Lyndon’s three runs in the bottom of the fourth to make for a 7-1 score.
The final score matched LI’s won-lost record of 13-1 going into their Tuesday home semifinal with fifth-seeded Middlebury (11-6). The Tigers cut down No. 4 Springfield.
Otter Valley ends its season at 6-12.
WOODSVILLE 21, PROFILE 3: In Bethlehem, the visiting top-seeded Engineers sent ropes all over the Patriots’ field, collecting 24 hits en route to advancing to the Division IV semifinals.
“Alexis [Profile pitcher Alexia Sellers] had us off balance in the first couple of innings,” Engineers coach Dana Huntington said. “Emily Prest started the hitting, in the third, as she has all year. Twelve girls had at least one hit on the day. It was good to see the girls sustain the effort in the innings we scored.”
Maddie Roy (4-of-5) keyed the hit parade, with six teammates getting multiple hits. The pitching Mackenzies, Kingsbury and Griswold, kept Profile in check and Kingsbury belted a home run. Eight runs in the top of the sixth ended the game.
Though top-seeded, the Engineers have been on the road for all three playoff games, and will again for the semifinals, which Wednesday in Gorham against the Gorham Huskies (4-7).
BASEBALL
WOODSVILLE 4 LIN-WOOD 2: In front of a packed house in Lincoln, Woodsville’s Jackson Horne threw a complete-game two-hitter with 12 Ks to advance the Engineers to the D-IV semifinals and a Wednesday home with Littleton.
“Great atmosphere to play in front of. Both sides of the field were packed and you could feel the energy from the warmups,” Engineers coach Brent Cox. said. “They jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, but we kept composed and kept battling.”
Mike Maccini was 2-for-3 with two doubles, a run and an RBI. Mason Ste. Marie came through in the clutch, his go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning.
“Jackson Horne worked his tail off today. Great at-bats going 2-for-4” along with his pitching gem, Cox noted.
“This young team has battled all year and are putting the pieces together,” he added. “They are excited for next week and welcoming the challenge that Littleton will bring.”
LITTLETON 11, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 7: In Pittsburg, a four-run sixth inning broke open a 4-4 tie and sent the Crusaders into a Wednesday semifinal at Woodsville.
“Three singles and a couple of bunts fueled the inning,” LHS coach AJ Bray said after the team moved to a 15-4 record.
The Yellowjackets still rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth, making it 10-7, but Littleton added one more top-seven for the final score. Each team made five errors.
“Very ugly win, but we’ll take it. JP Perez was stellar in relief of Grady Millen. Very poised and controlled for a freshman,” Bray said. “Big matchup with Woodsville on Wednesday. I know Brent [coach Brent Cox] will have his boys fired up and ready to go.”
Austin Hostletter (3-for-4, HR, four RBI) was big with the bat and on the mound for PC (5.1 IP, five runs, four hits). So was Littleton’s JP Perez, at the plate (3-for-5, three RBI) and on the mound (four IP, 10 Ks, two hits, one run).
Pittsburg-Canaan ends with an 8-6 record.
BOYS TENNIS
No. 1 BURLINGTON 6, No. 8 SJA 1: In Burlington, the Seahorses proved their ranking as no fluke, moving into the semifinals and ending the Hilltoppers’ season at 10-6.
State singles champion Mate Koszo had his way, 6-1, 6-1 with Hugo Crainich, but the rest of the match was Burlington. The Hilltoppers’ two- and three-seeds, sophomore Jorge Trade and freshman Jose Daniel, gave their opponents all they could handle, pushing their matches into closely-played tiebreakers. Koszo, a senior, ends his final SJA season undefeated, while Burlington (11-0) faces the Middlebury-South Burlington winner Monday.
Singles: 1. Mate Koszo def. Hugo Crainich 6-1, 6-1; 2. Louis Berlind def. Jorge Trade 7-7, 6-4, 11-9; 3. Will Doweney def. Jose Daniel 6-1, 5-7, 10-7; 4. Sam Silberman def. Elias Tussie 6-1, 6-3; 5. Tido Schulman def. Jack Jafif 7-6, 6-0. Doubles: 1. Mark Munson/August Rinchart def. Moises Zetune/Ivan Garza 6-3, 6-2; 2. Khiem Ngyuen/Nevin Morton def. Riku Momozawa/James Piluso 6-2, 7-6.
