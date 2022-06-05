LYNDON CENTER — Dylan Miller scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth, breaking a 3-3 tie and sending second-seeded Lyndon to a 5-3 win over No. 7 Springfield on Saturday and a berth to the Division II semifinals for the first time since 2014.
Miller reached on a single and advanced to second via Wyatt Mason’s sacrifice bunt. Carsen McQuade (1-for-3) then hit a ground ball to the second baseman who threw wide of first base allowing Miller (1-for-2) to score. McQuade moved to second off a fielder’s choice groundout and Zach Hale (1-for-2, RBI) scored him off a line drive down the third-base line.
The Vikings also saw offensive contributions from Camden Berry (1-for-4, RBI) and Austin Wheeler (2-for-2, RBI).
Wheeler did most of his damage on the hump, going five innings with nine strikeouts, nine walks and two hits. Whit Steen picked up the win, getting all four of his outs by way of strikeout.
Lyndon (15-3) will host No. 6 Hartford (11-8) on Tuesday. The Vikings beat the Hurricanes 8-7 on April 30.
DIVISION III
No. 1 HAZEN 10, No. 9 WILLIAMSTOWN 0 (5): In Hardwick, Lyle Rooney was untouchable on the mound, tossing a no-hitter while picking up 11 Ks, while Aasha Gould’s RBI double ended the game in the fifth inning of the Wildcats’ quarterfinal shutout.
Blake Clark picked up the loss for Williamstown (8-9), going three innings and allowing seven runs on five hits.
Andrew Menard went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBI for Hazen. James Montgomery (1-for-3, double, two RBI) and Tyler Rivard (1-for-2, two runs, RBI) added offense as well.
After the victory, the Wildcats became the first sports team to ring Hazen’s Celebration Bell since it was hung from its new tower and revealed last week.
The top-seeded Wildcats (14-2) return to the semifinals for the second straight year and will host No. 4 Thetford (11-4) on Tuesday. The Panthers have eliminated HU from the playoffs in each of the past two seasons and are one of their only two losses.
DIVISION IV
No. 1 BLUE MOUNTAIN 21, No. 9 RICHFORD 2 (5): In Wells River, Evan Dennis and the undefeated Bucks overpowered the visiting Falcons in quarterfinal action.
Dennis pitched three innings of no-hit ball and struck out nine. At the plate, he went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI.
Blue Mountain put together a nine-run second inning and a seven-run fourth inning in the route.
Cameron Dennis went 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBI and Cameron Roy knocked in a pair of runs as part of his two-hit afternoon.
Richford’s Jonas Lagasse picked up the loss, giving up 17 runs off 10 hits in three innings.
Blue Mountain storms into the semifinals and will play No. 4 Rivendell (7-5) on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
DIVISION I
No. 2 ST. JOHNSBURY 6, No. 7 SOUTH BURLINGTON 1: In St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers’ perfect season remained intact as they convincingly moved past South Burlington and on to the D-I semifinals.
St. J (15-0) sets up a date with No. 3 Middlebury (13-1) Wednesday. The Tigers’ only loss this season was to South Burlington.
Singles: Bernardo Barrios, SJA def. Sriram Sethuraman, SB 6-3, 5-7, 10-6; Frederik Heineking, SJA def. Chris Bialas, SB 6-3, 6-2; Jorge Trade, STJ def. James Bialis, SB 7-5, 6-7 (5), 10-5; Agustin Gil, SJA def. Vihit Gupta, SB 6-2, 7-5; Javier Berenguer, SJA def. Mateo Duracak, SB 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Rene Ovananos/Brandon Liddick, SJA def. Will Bradley/Yuyan Zhang, SB 6-3, 6-4; James Bradley/Jay Eagle, SB def. Forster Goodrich/Andrew Dahms, SJA 6-3, 7-5.
SOFTBALL
DIVISION II
No. 1 LYNDON 12, No. 8 MILTON 1: In Lyndon Center, the undefeated Vikings used a six-hit, eight-run first inning to coast to an easy D-II quarterfinal win.
Isabelle Priest gave the Yellowjackets issues all game, hitting a single, double, and triple with an RBI. Brydie Barton (single, double, RBI), Molly Smith (single, double) and Molly Renadette (two singles) were also tough outs.
Losing pitcher Emma Philbrook struck out seven but allowed 12 runs on 12 hits.
Lyndon (17-0), the defending champions, will square off with No. 5 Middlebury (11-6) in a rematch of last season’s 10-0 semifinal win on Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
DIVISION II
No. 6 U-32 12, No. 3 ST. JOHNSBURY 8: In St. Johnsbury, Keating Maurer’s hat trick wasn’t enough as the Hilltoppers were bounced in the quarterfinals.
Avery Tomczyk scored twice and Ellie Rice, Maren Nitsche and Jenna Jones tallied one goal apiece. Clara Andre recorded 10 saves for St. J.
Natalie Beauregard (four goals) and Willa Long (three goals) led the Raiders (10-7).
U-32 plays No. 3 Vergennes (13-2) in the semifinals Wednesday.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
DIVISION III
In Windsor, Cole Alexander claimed two individual state titles in the 400 (51.70 seconds) and 800 (1:59.63) as the Lake Region boys earned Division III state runners-up at Windsor High School on Saturday.
LR secured two team titles in the 4x400 (3:39.20) and the 4x800 (9:02.77). Jeremiah Badertscher, Fintan Letzelter, Thomas Hinton and Alexander made up the 4x400 squad and Hinton, Charlie Thompson, Letzelter and Nuri Maher ran the 4x800.
Governor Robb placed third in the high jump (1.72 meters) and fifth in the triple jump (10.92). Thompson also earned a third-place finish in pole vault (3.05) and added a sixth-place finish in discus (28.06). Lincoln Racine was the fourth Ranger to score in multiple individual events. He grabbed fifth in pole vault (2.90) and sixth in javelin (34.50).
Hinton ran fifth-best in the 300 hurdles (47.49 seconds) and Letzelter, Robb, Grant LaClair and Alexander also placed fifth in the 4x100 relay.
The LR girls placed fourth in the D-III finale. Marina Rockwell and Paige Currier were each crowned state champions in individual events. Rockwell picked up top honors in shot put with a throw of 8.51 meters and Currier was tops in the triple jump (10.19).
The 4x800 relay team of Kelby Knights, Heather Alexander, Nevaeh McCaffrey and Erica Thaler took home first place hardware as well with a time of 11:18.25 seconds.
Two relay squads placed second. The 4x100 team of Currier, Willa Robb, Madison Bowman and Thaler (56.30) and the 4x400 group of McCaffrey, Alexander, Bowman and Thaler (4.43.73).
Rockwell was second in discus (24.75 meters), Alexander second in javelin (27.60) and Currier third in shot put (7.91) and long jump (4.47). Rounding out the scoring was McCaffrey fourth in long jump (4.25) and fifth in pole vault (2.00), Sylvie Brownlow sixth in discus (21.49), Bowman sixth in javelin (22.80) and sixth in 300 hurdles (55.92 seconds) and Thaler fifth in 300 hurdles (55.86).
Both the Thetford boys and girls teams won their titles in convincing fashion, scoring 158 and 166 points, respectively.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
SOFTBALL
No. 1 WOODSVILLE 7, No. 9 SUNAPEE 0: In Woodsville, Mackenzie Kingsbury was masterful on the mound, firing 16 strikeouts and giving up only one hit in seven innings of work.
“Mackenzie was on it again,” Woodsville coach Dana Huntington said. “She keeps us in it so we don’t always need to score a ton of runs.”
The Engineers had steady offense throughout the entirety of the ballgame, scoring in every inning except the second.
“It was nice that we can score consistently. We just kept the pressure on and kept threatening to blow it open,” Huntington said.
Dory Roy (2-for-4, two RBI) blasted a solo home run in the third inning and Maddie Roy went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run. The Roy sisters were part of a Woodsville lineup that had eight players account for the team’s 10 hits.
Natalie Austin went the distance for Sunapee, striking out three.
Woodsville (19-0) marches on to the D-IV semifinals against No. 5 Groveton at Chase Field in Plymouth on Wednesday.
