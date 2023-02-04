Saturday H.S. Roundup: Vikings Power Past Bulldogs
MANCHESTER — Adam Dusek sent home the game-winner in the third period and Garrett Shatney came up big in goal with 35 saves as Lyndon earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Burr and Burton in a boys hockey battle Saturday evening.

Dusek’s unassisted tally broke the tie at the 9:21 mark.

