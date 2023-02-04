Saturday H.S. Roundup: Vikings Power Past Bulldogs

MANCHESTER — Adam Dusek sent home the game-winner in the third period and Garrett Shatney came up big in goal with 35 saves as Lyndon earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Burr and Burton in a boys hockey battle Saturday evening.
Dusek’s unassisted tally broke the tie at the 9:21 mark.
Ashton Gould scored Lyndon’s first goal in the second period off a dish from Alex Giroux.
“We opened up the scoring halfway through the second period,” LI coach Jeremy Roberge said. “They tied it up with 23 seconds left. Adam scored a sweet drag and shot top shelf through the defenses’ legs in the third to give us the lead. Garrett played a big game in net for us. The boys showed heart tonight and pulled out a gutsy win. They laid their bodies on the line at the end blocking multiple shots and clearing pucks. That’s the type of win that should get the boys going for the rest of the year. Looking forward to a rematch against St.J.”
Jack McCoy scored for the Bulldogs, Jake Murnaghan picked up the assist and Michael Hornby stopped 15 shots.
LI improves to 4-7-2 and will play St. J on Monday. The Vikings recently picked up a 4-3 win over the rival Hilltoppers on Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NORTH COUNTRY 65, ENOSBURG 41: In Enosburg, Sabine Brueck netted 18 points and Cora Nadeau scored 17 points as the Falcons upped their perfect start to 16-0.
North Country built an 11-point lead entering halftime and pulled away for good with a 20-8 third quarter.
Maya Auger chipped in with nine points, Rileigh Fortin scored eight and Aaliyah Wilburn added seven.
Lilly Robtoy’s 15 points paced Enosburg.
NC welcomes Mt. Abraham on Tuesday.
NCU (16-0): Abby Bathalon 1-0-2, Sabine Brueck 8-0-18, Maya Auger 4-0-9, Haidin Bathalon 1-0-2, Rileigh Fortin 3-2-8, Addie Nelson 1-0-2, Cora Nadeau 6-3-17, Aaliyah Wilburn 3-0-7. Totals: 27-FG 5-7-FT 65.
EHS (7-8): Gabree 1-2-4, Gervais 1-0-2, Ovitt 2-3-7, Robtoy 4-7-15, Simmons 3-0-6, Goodhue 1-0-2, Stiebris 0-1-1, Bowen 1-1-4. Totals: 13-FG 14-22-FT 41.
NCU 11 20 20 14 — 65
EHS 8 12 8 13 — 41
3-Point FG: N 6 (Brueck 2, Auger, Nadeau 2, Wilburn); E 1 (Bowen). Team Fouls: N 18, E 13.
HARWOOD 41, LAKE REGION 32: In Orleans, Cierra McKay’s 17 points led the Highlanders past the Rangers.
Lake Region led by five points at halftime but mustered just 13 second half points compared to Harwood’s 27. A 13-4 third quarter in favor of the visitors made up most of the separation.
Sakoya Sweeney scored a game-high 19 points for LR.
Lake Region hosts U-32 on Tuesday.
HU (9-5): Chalmers 1-0-2, Lapointe 1-0-2, McKay 5-4-17, Lilley 2-3-7, Nelson 3-1-7, Parrish 1-4-6. Totals: 13-FG 12-17-FT 41.
LR (9-7): Maddie Racine 1-1-3, Sakoya Sweeney 8-1-19, Madison Bowman 2-0-4, Lillian Fauteux 0-3-3, Alyssa Butler 0-3-3. Totals: 11-FG 8-14-FT 32.
HU 12 2 13 14 — 41
LR 13 6 4 9 — 32
3-Point FG: H 3 (McKay 3); L 2 (Sweeney 2). Team Fouls: H 14, L 17. Fouled Out: H, Lilley; L, Butler.
HAZEN 73, BFA-FAIRFAX 19: In Hardwick, Caitlyn Davison delivered 25 points, Julia des Grosilliers tallied 12 and Alexis Christensen and Ella Gillespie each added 11 as the Wildcats poured it on to win their 15th straight.
Hazen jumped on top right from the get-go and led 17-3 after one and 34-9 by half.
Tessa Luther scored six points in the win.
Hazen heads to Northfield on Tuesday.
HU (15-1): Isabelle Gouin 1-0-2, Tessa Luther 3-0-6, Alexis Christensen 4-0-11, Caitlyn Davison 9-4-25, Sarah Collier 1-0-2, Julia des Grosilliers 5-2-12, Ella Gillespie 3-5-11, Haley Michaud 2-0-4. Totals: 28-FG 11-14-FT 73.
BFA (1-12): Niles 1-0-2, Duguette 2-1-5, Skillman 1-0-2, Benjamin 1-0-3, Miller 1-0-2, Villeneuve 2-1-5. Totals: 8-FG 2-9-FT 19.
HU 17 17 21 18 — 73
BFA 3 6 8 2 — 19
3-Point FG: H 6 (Christensen 3, Davison 3); B 1 (Benjamin). Team Fouls: H 9, B 12. Fouled Out: B, Villeneuve.
