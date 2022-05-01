Saturday H.S. Roundup: Vikings Rally Past Hartford To Stay Undefeated

HARTFORD — The Lyndon baseball scored four runs in the top of the sixth to take an 8-6 lead on Hartford and the Vikings held on for an 8-7 Division II win on Saturday night.
Relief pitcher Austin Wheeler got the win and Carsen McQuade picked up the save.
Starter Whit Steen went the first three innings, Luke Dudas entered in the fourth and was relieved by Wheeler, who threw for two-plus innings. They combined on a five-hitter, while the Vikings had 10 hits. Each team made four errors.
Wheeler was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Trevor Lussier (4-for-4, four RBI) and Dylan Miller 2-for-4, two RBI.
“Great come from behind team win,” LI coach Jeremy Wheeler said. “We came out flat and made some uncharacteristic mistakes early. The guys stayed positive and worked together for the win. We’ll learn from this one and continue grinding.”
The Vikes host Randolph on Tuesday.
LAKE REGION 9, NORTH COUNTRY 0: In Orleans, David Piers baffled the Falcons with a one-hitter. Piers only allowed four baserunners through six innings, facing 23 batters and fanning 12 while walking three.
Piers has had injury issues over the past few seasons, “but clearly appears to be back on track,” Lake Region coach Shawn Perron said.
North Country starter Tate Parker allowed three runs in three innings of work. He was followed by seniors Dylan Willey, Garrett Heath and JR Manny SteMarie. The four combined for six innings of work, facing 41 batters and allowing nine runs (two earned runs). They struggled to find the strike zone, walking 14 while fanning eight.
The Rangers visit Thetford Tuesday at 4:30. Same day and time, the Falcons (1-3) host Harwood.
DANVILLE 14, BFA-FAIRFAX 12: In Danville, Dillon Brigham belted a grand slam to tie the game at 10 in the third inning as the Bears rallied.
“Not a defensive clinic with 10 combined errors, but our pitchers did a nice job of throwing strikes,” Bears coach Nick DeCaro said. “We struggled to make a few routine plays that cost us some runs in the middle innings.”
Logan Goodwin (1-for-1, double, three walks, three runs) had the go-ahead two-run double in the fifth to give Danville the lead.
“I really liked our approach at the plate, we were patient, drew 12 walks, and had three HBP,” DeCaro noted. “We knew a game would come where our offense would have to keep is in the game and today that happened.”
Joe Schlesinger started on the mound and Junior Hunter Horne was the winning pitcher, going four innings in relief of starter Joe Schlesinger.
“It was a good battle back-and-forth,” DeCaro said. “It shows our growth. We couldn’t hold onto a lead earlier in the week; today we were able to battle out of trouble in the last couple of innings and nail down the win.”
The Bears visit West Rutland on Tuesday.
LITTLETON 10, COLEBROOK 4: Leading 4-2 after four innings in Colebrook, the visiting Crusaders broke it open with six runs in the fifth inning to account for the final score.
Grady Millen, JP Perez and Ross Kelly all pitched well, allowing five hits total and striking out 11. The game ball went to junior Juan Hernandez, who went 3-for-4 with three stolen bases and two RBI.
LHS (4-1) visits White Mountains on Monday for a 4 p.m. game with the undefeated Spartans (6-0).
HAZEN 13, NORTHFIELD 4: In Northfield, the visiting Wildcats scored seven runs in the final two innings to remain undefeated.
Dan des Groseilliers (3-for-4, three RBI), Aasha Gould (3-for-3, three runs), Jadon Baker (2-for-4, three RBI), and Jas Zendik (2-for-3, two runs, RBI) struck the ball cleanly for Hazen. Baker pitched two innings for the win.
Hazen hosts Peoples on Monday at 4:30.
SOFTBALL
LYNDON 13, RICE 1: In South Burlington, the Vikings stayed undefeated with their fourth inside-the-distance win of the year.
The reigning Division II champs once again got big contributions from seniors Kadienne Whitcomb (complete-game two-hitter, two walks and RBI at the plate), and Isabelle Priest (3-for-4, three RBI).
Molly Smith (two doubles, three RBI) and Jaydin Royer (two singles) also kept Rice’s defense on its toes.
Next for LI, Tuesday at home with Randolph.
NORTH COUNTRY 14, LAKE REGION 1 (5): In Orleans, Jenna Laramie did a little of everything, going 3-for-4 at the plate, and allowing one hit with six strikeouts in the circle in the Falcon win.
Cece Marquis and Chloe Verdon also went 3-for-4, while Libby Prue was 2-for-4 at the plate.
Next for the Falcons (2-2), a Tuesday 4:30 home game with Mr. Mansfield. Also Tuesday at 4:30, the Rangers visit Thetford.
GIRLS LACROSSE
ST. J 8, SPAULDING 6: In Barre, senior Keating Maurer scored three goals and Maren Nitsche two in a heated battle with the Crimson Tide (4-2).
Also getting goals were Maggie Zschau, Avery Tomczyk and Ellie Rice as St. J (4-1-1) pushed its unbeaten streak to five.
The Hilltoppers host Green Mountain on Monday in a rematch of last year’s D-II final won 15-11 by the Gumbies.
“Really close game. Spaulding was aggressive and leading 4-3 early,” Hilltoppers coach Tom Forster said. “We stayed strong and poised. Hard work and focus kept Spaulding from scoring in the last five minutes.”
BOYS TENNIS
ST. J 6, BRATTLEBORO 1: In Brattleboro, the Hilltoppers won their fourth match of the season without a loss. All their wins came in straight sets except for No. 2 doubles, which won 10-4 in a tiebreak.
The Hilltoppers visit South Burlington on Tuesday.
Singles: 1. Nathan Kim, B, def Bernardo Barrios 6-3, 7-5; 2. Frederik Heineking def. Ben Luna 6-1, 6-1; 3. Augustin Gil def. Max Naylor 6-2, 6-1; 4. Jorge Trade def. Will Taggard 63, 7-5; 5. Javier Berenguer def. Ben Berg 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: 1. James Piluso/Forster Goodrich def. Elias Gradinger/Jackson Heller 3-6, 6-2, 10-4.
GIRLS TENNIS
MT. MANSFIELD 7, NORTH COUNTRY 0: In Jericho, the host Cougars made quick work of the Falcons, winning all but one match in straight sets.
“Anisa Brasseur and Lily Beauvais had a very competitive match at first doubles,” Falcons coach Liz Bosco said. “Lily played extremely well. She is new to tennis, and this was her second match. I’m amazed at her progress in the last five weeks.”
North Country hosts Rice on Tuesday in a match of 0-3 teams.
Singles: 1. Bea Molson def. Sofia Salcedo 6-0, 6-0; 2. Avala Kinffin-Krull def. Lexi Booth 6-2, 6-0; 3. Ada Krull def. Grace Elwell 6-3, 6-4; 4. Iman Adii def. Maeve Wright 6-1, 6-2; 5. Hannah Ayron def. Thea Potter 2-6, 6-2, 1-0 (4). Doubles: 1. Zoe Rosen/Liza Murdell def Anisa Brasseur/Lily Beauvais 7-5, 6-2; 2. Tulip Griesel/Estelle First def. Heidi Cole/Giada Hodges 6-2, 6-0.
