Saturday H.S. Roundup: Vikings Take Care Of Spaulding; Hilltopper Gymnastics Continues Strong Start

LYNDON CENTER — Brooke’lyn Robinson (14) and Kadienne Whitcomb combined for 25 points as the Lyndon girls basketball ran its win streak to five games with a 56-51 matinee win over Spaulding on Saturday at Alumni Gymnasium.
The Vikings hit eight 3s, including three from Whitcomb and three from Delaney Raymond, to snap the Crimson Tide’s four-game win streak and up their record to 7-1.
Lyndon led 51-31 after three before Spaulding rallied late. Sage MacAuley led the visitors with 23 points.
“To be 7 and 1 at this point is great,” LI coach Eric Berry said. “We have some work to do closing games out. Emma Renaudette, Olivia Lewis and Kadienne Whitcomb dominated the boards.”
SHS (4-4): Roberge 3-4-11, Poulin 1-1-3, Donahue 1-1-3, Lewis 4-0-11, MacAuley 6-10-23. Totals: 15-FG 16-22-FT 51.
LI (7-1): Isabelle Priest 1-0-3, Kadienne Whitcomb 3-2-11, Emma Renaudette 3-0-6, Delaney Raymond 3-0-9, Brooke’lyn Robinson 5-3-14, Olivia Lewis 4-1-9, Molly Renaudette 2-0-4. Totals: 21-FG 6-12-FT 56.
SHS 8 6 17 20 — 51
LI 20 11 20 5 — 56
3-Point FG: S 5 (Roberge, Lewis 3, MacAuley); L 8 (Priest, Whitcomb 3, Raymond 3, Robinson). Team Fouls: S 14, L 19.
WILLIAMSTOWN 56, BLUE MOUNTAIN 38: In Williamstown, Brianna McLaughlin tallied 16 points as the host D-III Blue Devils stayed undefeated.
Sophomore Jordan Alley had 10 points and six rebounds to pace the Bucks, who host Northfield Monday at 7.
“We just couldn’t get into any kind of flow on offense,” said Bucks coach Scott Farquharson. “Credit to Williamstown. They were faster to loose balls and more aggressive than we were. We had our chances to close the gap and had it to a five-point game with 4:30 to play but they went on a little run and we couldn’t answer.”
WHS (7-0): E. Dwinell 4-0-9, Campbell 4-0-8, McLaughlin 6-2-16, Parrott 3-0-8, Beliveau 1-0-2, P. Dwinnell 4-3-11, Townsend 1-0-2. Totals: 22-FG 3-7-FT 55.
BM (6-2): Lauren Joy 2-0-6, Kyra Nelson 3-0-8, Emma Dennis 1-3-5, Jordan Alley 5-0-10, Felicity Sulham 2-0-4, Kolby Nelson 2-0-5. Totals: 15-FG 4-10-FT 38.
BM 6 12 11 9 — 38
WHS 11 13 13 19 — 55
3-Point FG: B 4 (Joy 2, Ky. Nelson, Ko. Nelson); W 4 McLaughlin, Parrott). Team Fouls: B 12, W 12.
GIRLS HOCKEY
SPAULDING 6, KINGDOM BLADES 0: In Barre, Portia Berard had a hat trick as the unbeaten Crimson Tide rolled at home.
Spaulding scored two goals in less than a minute to extend the lead to 4-0 in the second period.
Sarah Tanner 36 saves for the Blades (1-4).
The Blades are slated to play Burlington at Leddy Park on Wednesday.
GYMNASTICS
ST. J STAYS UNBEATEN: At Cobra Gym in Rutland, Lizzy Jones placed first on vault, bars, beam and all-around (36.2) while Anna Cushing earned the win on floor and was second in all-around as St. J gymnastics topped Burr and Burton to stay unbeaten at 4-0.
St. J finished with a strong team score of 133.85. Burr and Burton didn’t field a full team.
“The team was confident that they would win this meet, so the goal was to break 130, which they did by over three points. In a sport where tenths are important, those three points are huge,” Hilltoppers coach Beverly McCarthy said. “Overall, this was about five points better than their last meet.”
Jones’ beam routine was her highlight of the evening, McCarthy noted. “Beam tends to be her hardest event so she has been focusing on ‘cleaning up her routine’, which paid off with her high score on that event, a 9.45,” McCarthy said.
Cushing took top honors on floor with a 9.35, second on vault, third on bars and beam to finish second overall. Freshman Zoe Gentz Brush earned her high score of the season on floor and was second place with a 9.2. She also finished fourth on beam, vault and in the all-around. Also contributing to the overall team score were Sabrina Lamar, Aniela Thompson and Katy Noonan.
Another top team comes to town for the Hilltoppers’ next meet, Thursday at 7 p.m. with CVU (also undefeated) at Kingdom Gymnastics. As of now, spectators are allowed if masked for the entirety of the meet.
INDOOR TRACK
UVM MEET: At the Gardner-Collins Cage, St. J Academy took third place in boys and girls competition. Taking first and second in both were South Burlington and Essex.
Evan Thornton-Sherman won twice in the boys 1,000 and 1,500 runs. Gabriel Cole of Lyndon was third in the 1,000, and Danville’s Pascal Deppisch, fifth in the 1,500. Also with first places were the Hilltopper 4x400 team of Christian Adames, Dillon Chen, Gavin Maney, Hanson Tsai, and Lyndon’s Bryon Noyes in shot put.
In girls results, St. J’s Brooke White won shot, placed second in the 600 and was third in triple jump.
Hilltoppers’ Hazel Fay, White, Peyton Qualter and Katie Ryan won the 4x400, with Lake Region’s Brooklyn Hinton, Alice Zanotto, Ashlyn Hicks and Nevaeh McCaffrey taking third.
It was the largest meet of the season with 28 teams competing, said Hazen coach Emily Willems.
Wildcats sophomore Lisa Velten was fourth in the 55 hurdles and long jump, and “even though sophomore Cassandra Royer and senior Jessica Royer ran huge personal-record times and competed well in the 1,000 and 3,000. They were edged out of the top six, so did not score points,” coach Willems said.
The teams are back at UVM for another meet on Saturday.
TEAM SCORES
Boys: SB 78, Essex 71, SJA 62, Mt. Abe 40, BHS 40, Hartford 37 Craftsbury 36, Lake Region 12, MVU 11, Oxbow 10, MMU 6, Spaulding 6, Fair Haven 3.
Girls: SB 85, Essex 79, SJA 51, Hart 43, BHS 34, MVU 28, Bellows Falls 21, Fair Haven 17, Rice 11, WRV 11, MMU 10, Lake Region 8, Hazen 8, Mt. Abe 4, NCU 2.
