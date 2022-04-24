LYNDON CENTER — Junior right-hander Austin Wheeler held Lake Region hitless in five innings on the mound, fanning eight and walking three as Lyndon dropped visiting Lake Region 13-1 in five innings on Saturday at McDonald Field.
Among Lyndon’s 10 hits, senior Trevor Lussier belted a home run and went 3-for-4 with three RBI. Classmate Luke Dudas and freshman Wyatt Mason each went 2-for-2 and also drove in three runs each.
LR starter Shane Stevens allowed four runs and seven hits with two Ks in three innings in the loss.
Two days earlier, Wheeler produced with his bat — hitting for the cycle in a 5-for-5 day in a win over Oxbow.
The Vikings (3-0) visit North Country on Thursday. The Rangers (0-2) got their run in the third inning. They host Danville Tuesday at 4:30 in their next game.
COLCHESTER 9, ST. J 6: At Burlingame Field, the visiting Lakers erased deficits of 4-0 and 6-3, scoring six runs in the final two innings to hand the Hilltoppers their first loss of the season.
It was 6-3 St. J going into the sixth when Colchester scored four runs. The key hit was Bryce Carey’s three-run double. The Lakers added two more in the top of the seventh, capitalizing on sloppy Hilltopper defense in the final two frames.
Fritz Hauser, Colby Prue (RBI), Tyler Holm (double, two RBI) and Liam Laidlaw (RBI) each had two hits for St. J. Leon Roberts went 3-for-4 for the Lakers and was also the winning pitcher. He went four innings, allowing four runs and five hits.
Colby Garey-Wright absorbed the loss, allowing three hits and six runs with four Ks in three innings of relief.
St. J visits Burlington on Thursday.
MISSISQUOI 7, NORTH COUNTRY 2: In Swanton, finally playing their opener after numerous weather-related cancellations, the Falcons’ rust and lack of game time were apparent, NC coach Mike LaCourse said.
Falcons starter Jake Leblanc faced 15 batters, allowed three runs on two hits, with four strikeouts and four walks. Reliever Dylan Willey faced 20 batters in four innings of work, allowing four runs on three hits, five Ks and three walks.
“Struggled early, but then really settled in,” LaCourse said of his reliever.
The Falcons committed four errors. Tate Parker went 3-for-3 with three hard-hit line drives.
North Country is at Oxbow on Tuesday.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 11, DANVILLE 0 (5): In Wells River, Ricky Fennimore had six strikeouts while Ethan Gilding and the three Dennis boys, John, Cam and Evan, each knocked in two runs.
The Bucks wore Danville down, scoring four in the first, four in the second and three in the third. Evan Dennis belted a triple and Gilding a two-run double. Cam Dennis swatted an RBI triple, and also struck out the side in the top of the fifth in relief of Fennimore for nine Blue Mountains strikeouts.
The Bucks allowed just two Danville hits, while BMU amassed nine.
“Ran into one of the top teams in the state,” Danville coach Nick DeCaro said of last year’s D-IV finalist. “BMU is very well-coached, fundamentally strong, and can hit one through nine. Ricky pitched a great game, kept us off balance mixing location and velocity.
“Defensively, we made some mistakes [typical of] early-season baseball. We’ll bounce back.”
Both teams are on the road for Tuesday games, Blue Mountain (3-0) at Northfield and Danville (1-1) at Lake Region.
HAZEN 12, WILLIAMSTOWN 1 (5): In Williamstown, Tyson Davison went 3-for-5 and led off the game with a home run, and Dan des Groswilliers, 2-for-3 with four RBI as the Wildcats grabbed their second win of the season.
Lyle Rooney hurled four hitless innings with six strikeouts, combining with Jadon Baker on the five-inning no-hitter.
Aasha Gould and Tyler Rivard belted doubles for Hazen, which plays its home opener on Monday at 4:30 with Lamoille.
SOFTBALL
LYNDON 14, LAKE REGION 0 (5): In Lyndon Center, freshman Ashleigh Simpson hurled a one-hitter in her varsity debut in the circle, and went 2-foe-2 to lead the Vikings to a 3-0 start to the season.
Teammate Brydie Barton (3-for-4) came within a home run of the cycle, and Emma Newland (2-for-3, double, three RBI) also hit effectively.
The Vikings host Rice on Tuesday at 4:30, while Lake Region hosts Danville same day and time.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 6, DANVILLE 5: Tied 5-5 going into the bottom of the seventh in Wells River, the Bucks loaded the bases, then scored the winning run on an outfield error for their first win of the year.
The game has three lead changes and two ties before the winning run. It was scored when the Danville left fielder tried to get rid of the ball too quickly to prevent the tagup at third from scoring.
“Gotta catch the ball first,” Bears coach Paul Remick said with a laugh. “We just struggled. Six errors, hits that were too spread out.” Colleen Flinn scattered 12 hits and pitched well, he added. “She should’ve won this game,” he said.
Sophomore Karli Blood had two singles and a double with two runs. Teammates Maggie Emerson and Gabby Houghton also belted doubles. Emerson (nine strikeouts, five walks) was the winning pitcher.
Zoe Crocker had two doubles, a single and two RBI for Danville.
Blue Mountain visits Northfield and the Bears visit Lake Region, both on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
ST. J 7, RUTLAND 0: In St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers went to a 2-1 record with this clean sweep, and look for another win on Thursday at home with Rice.
Singles: 1. Bernardo Barrios def. Zac Nelson 6-4, 6-3; 2. Frederik Heineking def. Graham Seidner 6-0, 6-1; 3. Agustin Gil def. Eli Rosi 6-0, 6-1; 4. Jorge Trade def. Robin Rushing 6-0, 6-2; 5. Javier Berenguer def Ben Cerreta 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: 1. Brandon Liddick/James Piluso def. Zak Arshad /Jack Beach 6-0, 6-2; 2. Rene Orvananos/Forster Goodrich def. Tanne Ciufu/Brian Kapusta 6-0, 6-0.
GIRLS TENNIS
ST. J 4, RUTLAND 3: In Rutland, the Ravens won both doubles matches, but the Hilltoppers won the top four singles for the team win despite having to forfeit the No. 5 singles match.
The match came down to No. 1 singles in which St. J’s Skylar Bodeo-Lomicky and Rutland’s Olivia Shipley, tied at a set apiece, went into a super tiebreaker. Both players held serve until 8-8, when Lomicky volleyed a winner for a 9-8 lead, then aced her final serve to secure the win, 10-8.
“I am very pleased with the way our team is growing and developing. All of the girls are working very hard to help each other to improve every time we are on the court,” coach John Sayarath said.
The Hilltoppers (1-1) host Rice on Monday at 3:30
Singles: 1. Skylar Bodeo-Lonicky, S, def. Olivia Shipley 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (7); 2. Mary Fowler, S, def. Olivia Andrews 6-0, 6-0; 3. Juanita Narvas Espinal, S, def. Anna Gallipo 6-1, 6-0; 4. Lola Hajek Linares, S, def. Elizabeth Franzon 6-2, 6-2. 5. Rutland on forfeit. Doubles: 1. Bethany Solari/Arikka Patori, R, def. Sofia Limoges/Folma Sherpa 6-0, 6-2; 2. Brianna Green/Brooke Schaffer, R, def. Maya Bakowski/Ivy Pavick 6-2, 3-6, 1-0 (8).
