Saturday H.S. Roundup: Woodsville Girls End Mohawks’ 30-Game Win Streak

COLEBROOK, N.H. — Mackenzie Kingsbury buried three 3s and finished with 13 points and Olivia Sarkis added 10 points as unbeaten Woodsville upended defending champion Colebrook 47-42 on Saturday afternoon, snapping the Mohawks’ 30-game win streak.
The game was a rematch of last season’s Division IV championship game, but this time no fans were in attendance.
It was 26-25 at the half before Mackenzie Kingsbury had six of her team-high 13 to key Woodsdville’s third-quarter outburst, making for a 40-31 score going into the fourth. The Engineer trademark defense limited Colebrook to six points in the third.”
“It was a great game,” said WHS coach Steve Colby. “I liked how we played defense today.
Mohawks guard Sage Smith had all her game-high 17 points in the first three quarters. Samantha Howe (16 points) did all her scoring in the first and fourth quarters.
The Engineers visit Lin-Wood Tuesday at 5. Next for Colebrook, a Monday 5 p.m. home game with Gorham.
WOODSVILLE (6-0): Emily Prest 3-2-8, Morgan Wagstaff 1-0-2, Graci Kaiser 3-1-8, Olivia Sarkis 3-4-10, MacKenzie Kingsbury 5-0-13, Leah Krull 0-2-2, Emily Farr 2-0-4. Totals: 15-FG 9-17-FT 47.
COLEBROOK (9-1): Sage Smith 6-4-17, Samantha Howe 4-7-16, Emma McKeage 3-1-7, Ariana Lord 0-2-2. Totals: 13-FG 12-20-FT 42.
WHS 13 13 14 7 — 47
CA 15 10 6 11 — 42
3-Point FG: W 4 (Kingsbury 3, Kaiser); C 2 (Smith, Howe). Total Fouls: W 17, C 18. Fouled Out: W, Sarkis, Prest; C, Riff.
BOYS HOOPS
SOUTH BURLINGTON 56, ST. J 47: Fritz Hauser scored 17 points in his Hilltopper debut, but the Seawolves grabbed the Metro win in both teams’ 2021 season opener.
Colby Garey-Wright scored nine for St. J, which started five juniors. The Hilltoppers were outscored 32-13 in the middle two quarters before rallying inf the fourth. They finished 7 of 17 at the foul line.
“We played well to finish the game,” said first-year St. J coach Ben Davis. “SB jumped on us early and it took some time for us to figure it out. I am happy the team played hard and didn’t quit.”
The Hilltoppers are off until Feb. 23 when they host Burlington.
ST. J (1-0): Colby Garey-Wright 3-2-9, Cole Banks 2-2-6, Murphy Young 2-0-5, Sam Begin 2-2-7, Dalton Mathews 1-0-2, Fritz Hauser 8-1-17. Totals: 18-FG 7-17-FT 47.
SBHS (1-0): Caltaneo 5-1-14, Devine 3-1-8, Taylor 4-2-11, Balken 1-0-3, Barrino 3-0-6, Sandberg 1-0-2, Gammon 4-3-12. Totals: 21-FG 6-8-FT 56.
SJ 12 6 7 22 — 47
SB 15 16 16 9 — 56
3-Point FG: SJ 4 (Garey-Wright, Young, Begin, Hauser); SB 8 (Caltaneo 3, Devine 2, Taylor, Balken, Gammon). Team Fouls: SJ 13, SB 15.
DANVILLE 64, BFA-FAIRFAX 56: In Danville, Christian Young netted 18 points and Ethan Gould and Dillon Brigham scored 14 apiece as the Indians opened 2021 with a victory.
Jacob Baesemann added nine points for the Tribe, which outscored the visitors 16-4 in the second quarter and held off a late Bullet charge.
The Indians host Northfield on Tuesday at 7:30.
BFA (0-1): Gilian 0-2-2, Trono 1-0-2, Demar 3-2-9, Greene 5-1-12, Bruso 8-0-18, Decker 2-1-5, R. Stygles 4-0-8 . Totals: 23-FG 6-12-FT 56.
DANVILLE (1-0): Jacob Baesemann 4-1-9, Logan Young 2-1-5, Christian Young 7-1-18, Ethan Gould 5-2-14, Dillon Brigham 3-8-14, Ben Lyons 2-0-4. Totals: 23-FG 13-24-FT 64.
BFA 9 4 16 27 — 56
DHS 10 16 16 22 — 64
3-Point FG: B 4 (Demar, Greene, Bruso); D 5 (C. Young 3, Gould 2). Team Fouls: B 24, D 14. Fouled Out: B, Decker.
LAKE REGION 39, WILLIAMSTOWN 38: The Rangers stormed back, then won in thrilling fashing in their season opener. Trailing 30-23 going into the last quarter, they came up with 16 points, completing the comeback on David Piers’ steal with 30 seconds left for the game-winning layup.
“Excellent defense and heart to stop them in final possession!” said LR coach James Ingalls. The Rangers visit Montpelier on Tueaday at 7.
WILLIAMSTOWN (0-1): Parrott 5-2-12, Donahue 1-0-2, Cheney 6-0-12, Rouleau 4-0-8, Clark 0-4-4. Totals: 16-FG 6-15-FT 38.
LAKE REGION (1-0): Keatyn Leach 1-0-2, Carter Montgomery 1-0-2, Aiden Poginy 3-1-8, Mitchell Poirier 2-5-9, David Piers 4-0-10, Robbie Bowman 1-0-2, Connor Ulrich 2-0-6. Totals: 14-FG 6-8-FT 39.
WHS 10 7 13 8 — 38
LRU 8 7 7 16 — 39
3-Point FG: L 5 (Ulrich 2, Piers 2, Poginy). Total Fouls: W 14, L 16.
NORTH COUNTRY 53, VERGENNES 25: In Vergennes, Corbin Brueck scored 12 points, one of nine NCU players to score, and the Falcons won big in their season opener.
Austin Giroux contributed nine points, five rebounds and three assists, Logan Richardson hauled in eight boards and Bryce Gunn added five steals in the win.
“The boys had great intensity and focus to start the game,” said NC coach John Gunn. “It was obvious they were excited to compete against another team as they turned defense into offense. It was awesome to see all members of the team contribute to the team’s objectives of defensive and offensive “Results” to finish off possessions on both sides of the ball.”
Next for North Country, another home game Tuesday at 6:30 with Milton.
VU (0-1): Elijah Duprey 1-0-2, Tyler Bergmans 2-7-11, Abram Francis 2-0-4, Adam Clark 0-1-1, Hayden Bowen 1-0-2, Timothy Ashley 2-0-6. Totals: 7-FG 9-12-FT 25.
NCU (1-0): Cooper Brueck 2-1-5, Corbin Brueck 5-2-12, Ian Applegate 1-0-2, Derek Medley 1-0-2, Logan Richardson 3-0-6, Cayden Micknak 3-0-6, Austin Giroux 4-0-9, Bryce Gunn 2-0-5, Treytin Eibert 3-0-6. Totals: 24-FG 3-6-FT 53.
VU 4 5 9 7 — 25
NCU 17 21 9 6 — 53
3-Point FG: N 2 (Giroux, Gunn). Total Fouls: V13, N 10.
GIRLS HOCKEY
KINGDOM BLADES 9, HARWOOD/NORTHFIELD 1: In Barre, Liza Morse collected two goals and two assists and Reese Petit added a goal and two assists as the Blades opening their hockey season with a rout at the B.O.R. Ice Arena.
The Blades led 4-1 after the opening frame.
Also scoring for the locals: Emily Tanner, Holly Stein, Alexis Duranleau, Clara Andre, Alexis Mosher and Korey Champney. Elizabeth Duranleau and Julia Ballinger each contributed a pair of assists.
Jordan Hunter made 43 saves in the loss; Courtney Lewis had eight for the Blades.
“We were excited to finally play a game,” said KB coach Jim Davis. “We played one of the best all-around games that I have seen us play in the last two years. Balanced scoring from all three lines and the defense. It was great to see Liza Morse have a breakout game with 2 goals and 2 assists. As the game progressed the girls got stronger and it showed with our overall puck control and play. When we found our stride we started to put the puck on net, which created several scoring opportunities.
“But credit Harwood goalie Jordan Hunter, who was outstanding with 43 saves on 52 shots. She kept the game close in the first period and the Harwood team never stopped competing throughout the game. As a team, we respected Harwood’s competitive play and never give up attitude.”
The Blades host Stowe on Wednesday at 4.
BOYS HOCKEY
LYNDON 3, S. BURLINGTON 2: At the Jay Peak Ice Haus, Lyndon co-captains Dan Lanoue (two goals) and Nick Matteis (two assists) led the way in the season opener for the host Vikings, including an unassisted game-winner for Lanoue with 3:11 left in regulation.
Aiden Hale also scored for LI, which trailed 2-1 going into the third period.
“Great all-around effort by the boys. Both our goalies played strong and kept us in the game,” said first-year Vikings coach Jeremy Roberge. “It was a great defensive effort all around. The boys played physical and won a lot of battles for loose pucks. We didn’t have a ton of scoring opportunities but the boys capitalized on the ones we did have. We got some things to work on but it was a great start to the season. I know the boys are happy to just be playing again.”
They take the ice again Wednesday night at 7 at Burlington (Leddy Park).
HARTFORD 5, ST. JOHNSBURY 3: In White River Junction, Viktor Pallavesa and Nate Adams each had a goal and two assists while Ethan Howell also tallied in a back-and-forth season-opening loss.
St. J briefly held a 3-2 lead late in the second period before the host Hurricanes capitalized on a couple of opportunities late in the second and held on for the win.
Nathan Hughes had a good first varsity start with 22 saves.
St. J heads to Milton Wednesday night at 7:30.
