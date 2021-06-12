SATURDAY, JUNE 13

VT. GIRLS LACROSSE

D-II Championship

At Burlington High School

No. 3 Green Mountain Valley 15, No. 4 St. Johnsbury 11

N.H. SOFTBALL

D-IV Championship

At Memorial Field, Concord

Woodsville 9, Newmarket 1

N.H. BASEBALL

D-IV Championship

At Robbie Mills Field, Laconia

Littleton vs. Newmarket, 7

——

SUNDAY, JUNE 13

VT. SOFTBALL

D-IV Championship

At Castleton University

No. 3 Proctor (13-3) vs. No. 1 Danville (13-1), noon

