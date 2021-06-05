Saturday Local Playoff Scores (June 5) And Upcoming Schedule
Buy Now

The St. Johnsbury Academy boys track and field squad poses with the trophy after winning the Vermont Division I state title at Burlington High School on Saturday, June 5, 2021. It's the Hilltoppers' first boys title since 2017 and their 32nd overall. The St. J girls, meanwhile, finished runner-up to champion Mt. Mansfield, the Coogs ending the Hilltopper girls' five-year reign. (Courtesy photo)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

N.H. BASEBALL

D-III Region 3 Quarterfinal

White Mountains 11, Berlin 6

D-IV Region 3 Quarterfinal

Woodsville 4, Lin-Wood 2

D-IV Region 4 Quarterfinal

Littleton 11, Pittsburg-Canaan 7

N.H. SOFTBALL

D-III Region 3 Quarterfinal

Belmont 6, White Mountains 2

D-IV Region 3 Quarterfinal

Woodsville 21, Profile 3

D-IV Region 4 Quarterfinal

Gorham 6, Colebrook 2

VT. SOFTBALL

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 1 Lyndon 13, No. 9 Otter Valley 1 (5)

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 3 Windsor 13, No. 6 Lake Region 1 (6)

VT. BOYS TENNIS

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 1 Burlington 6, No. 8 St. Johnsbury 1

TRACK AND FIELD

Vt. D-I State Championships at Burlington H.S.

Boys Team Scores

1. St. Johnsbury 120.70; 2. Essex 105; 3. Champlain Valley 75.50; 4. Mt. Mansfield 72.40; 5. Mt. Anthony 48; 6. Colchester 36.20; 7. Burlington 34.20; 8. BFA-St. Albans 26; 9. Rutland 16; 10. South Burlington 13; 11. North Country 6; 12. Brattleboro 4.

Girls Team Scores

1. Mt. Mansfield 111.33; 2. St. Johnsbury 98; 3. Essex 84; 4. Champlain Valley 82.33; 5. South Burlington 42; 5. Burlington 42; 7. North Country 33; 8. Colchester 31; 9. BFA-St. Albans 20; 10. Brattleboro 9.33; 11. Mt. Anthony 5.

Vt. D-II State Championships at South Burlington H.S., 9:30

N.H. Meet of Champions at Sanborn H.S., 2:30

——

TUESDAY, JUNE 8

VT. SOFTBALL

D-II Semifinal

No. 5 Middlebury (11-6) at No. 1 Lyndon (13-1), 4:30

D-IV Semifinal

No. 4 Blue Mountain (12-3) at No. 1 Danville (12-1), 4:30

VT. BASEBALL

D-III Semifinal

No. 5 Hazen (12-6) at No. 1 Thetford (12-3), 4:30

D-IV Semifinal

No. 3 Arlington (12-2) at No. 2 Blue Mountain (12-3), 4:30

——

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

VT. GIRLS LACROSSE

No. 4 St. Johnsbury (10-3) at No. 1 Hartford (16-1), 4:30

N.H. BASEBALL

D-III Semifinal

White Mountains at Somersworth, 4

D-IV Semifinal

Littleton at Woodsville, 4

N.H. SOFTBALL

D-IV Semifinal

Woodsville at Gorham, 4

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.