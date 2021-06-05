Saturday Local Playoff Scores (June 5) And Upcoming Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
SATURDAY, JUNE 5
N.H. BASEBALL
D-III Region 3 Quarterfinal
White Mountains 11, Berlin 6
D-IV Region 3 Quarterfinal
Woodsville 4, Lin-Wood 2
D-IV Region 4 Quarterfinal
Littleton 11, Pittsburg-Canaan 7
N.H. SOFTBALL
D-III Region 3 Quarterfinal
Belmont 6, White Mountains 2
D-IV Region 3 Quarterfinal
Woodsville 21, Profile 3
D-IV Region 4 Quarterfinal
Gorham 6, Colebrook 2
VT. SOFTBALL
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 1 Lyndon 13, No. 9 Otter Valley 1 (5)
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 3 Windsor 13, No. 6 Lake Region 1 (6)
VT. BOYS TENNIS
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 1 Burlington 6, No. 8 St. Johnsbury 1
TRACK AND FIELD
Vt. D-I State Championships at Burlington H.S.
Boys Team Scores
1. St. Johnsbury 120.70; 2. Essex 105; 3. Champlain Valley 75.50; 4. Mt. Mansfield 72.40; 5. Mt. Anthony 48; 6. Colchester 36.20; 7. Burlington 34.20; 8. BFA-St. Albans 26; 9. Rutland 16; 10. South Burlington 13; 11. North Country 6; 12. Brattleboro 4.
Girls Team Scores
1. Mt. Mansfield 111.33; 2. St. Johnsbury 98; 3. Essex 84; 4. Champlain Valley 82.33; 5. South Burlington 42; 5. Burlington 42; 7. North Country 33; 8. Colchester 31; 9. BFA-St. Albans 20; 10. Brattleboro 9.33; 11. Mt. Anthony 5.
Vt. D-II State Championships at South Burlington H.S., 9:30
N.H. Meet of Champions at Sanborn H.S., 2:30
——
TUESDAY, JUNE 8
VT. SOFTBALL
D-II Semifinal
No. 5 Middlebury (11-6) at No. 1 Lyndon (13-1), 4:30
D-IV Semifinal
No. 4 Blue Mountain (12-3) at No. 1 Danville (12-1), 4:30
VT. BASEBALL
D-III Semifinal
No. 5 Hazen (12-6) at No. 1 Thetford (12-3), 4:30
D-IV Semifinal
No. 3 Arlington (12-2) at No. 2 Blue Mountain (12-3), 4:30
——
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9
VT. GIRLS LACROSSE
No. 4 St. Johnsbury (10-3) at No. 1 Hartford (16-1), 4:30
N.H. BASEBALL
D-III Semifinal
White Mountains at Somersworth, 4
D-IV Semifinal
Littleton at Woodsville, 4
N.H. SOFTBALL
D-IV Semifinal
Woodsville at Gorham, 4
