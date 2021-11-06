Saturday Local Playoff Scores (Nov. 6) And Sunday Schedule
Second-seeded Lyndon gets fired up prior to the Division III field hockey championship at University of Vermont's Moulton Winder Field on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Top-seeded Windsor won 3-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

SATURDAY, NOV. 6

VT. FIELD HOCKEY

D-III Championship

At University of Vermont

No. 1 Windsor 3, No. 2 Lyndon 0

YOUTH FOOTBALL

NVYFL 7-8 Championship

At South Burlington

Lyndon vs. St. Johnsbury, 5 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOV. 7

N.H. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Championship

At Manchester Memorial

No. 3 Woodsville (17-1-1) vs. No. 1 Newmarket (18-0), noon

