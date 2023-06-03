Saturday Local Playoff Scores/Top Performers (June 3) And Upcoming Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
SATURDAY, JUNE 3
TRACK & FIELD
Vt. Division I state championship
Boys: SJA 135, South Burlington 80, Essex 78, MMU 59, Burlington 50
Girls: Essex 151.33, CVU 85.66, MMU 59, Colchester 52, Burlington 42, NCU 42
N.H. Meet of Champions at Oyster River, 2:30
VT. BASEBALL
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 6 Milton 4, No. 3 Lyndon 1
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 8 Vergennes 9, No. 1 Hazen 4
VT. SOFTBALL
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 3 Lyndon 18, No. 6 Otter Valley 1
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 2 Richford 20, No. 7 Twinfield/Danville/Cabot 4
VT. GIRLS LACROSSE
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 5 Woodstock 15, No. 4 SJA 14 (2OT)
VT. GIRLS TENNIS
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 1 Burlington 6, No. 9 SJA 1
VT. BOYS TENNIS
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 4 Burlington 5, No. 5 SJA 2
N.H. BASEBALL
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 3 White Mountains 9, No. 6 Conant 8
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 1 Gorham 2, No. 9 Woodsville 1
No. 2 Sunapee 8, No. 7 Colebrook 5
No. 3 Littleton 16, No. 11 Mascenic 1
N.H. SOFTBALL
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 1 Woodsville 19, No. 8 Wilton-Lyndeborough 0
No. 6 Newmarket 5, No. 3 Groveton 4
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Ethan Heng and Danny Stinson belted back-to-back home runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at eight, then Rob Breault’s hit scored Brayden Shallow as No. 3 White Mountains rallied for a 9-8 walk-off win over No. 6 Conant to secure a spot in the N.H. D-III semifinals.
Cam Cook went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Blake Fillion (2-for-4, RBI) added a triple and Reece Cook tossed four innings of one-hit ball to lead No. 3 Littleton to a 16-1 rout of No. 11 Mascenic and into the D-IV final four.
Ashleigh Simpson punched out nine in a complete-game effort and Ryleigh Lefebvre and Rylie Taylor combined to drive in seven runs as No. 3 Lyndon pounded No. 6 Otter Valley 18-1 in D-II quarterfinal action.
Mackenzie Griswold cranked two home runs and had six RBIs all while dealing a one-hitter in the circle and Dory Roy and Paige Royer each bagged round-trippers as well as top-ranked Woodsville roared into the D-IV final four with a 19-0 handling of No. 8 Wilton-Lyndeborough.
Quinn Murphy secured first in javelin while Jaden Beardsley (100 meters), Gerardo Fernandez (200, 400) and Andrew Thornton-Sherman (300 hurdles) also each claimed individual victories and then teamed up with Andrew Bugbee to set the new Vermont record in the 4x400 as the St. Johnsbury boys cruised to a third-straight Division I track and field championship.
Sabine Brueck won three individual state titles in the 300 hurdles, high jump and long jump and was runner-up in triple jump to lead the North Country girls to a fifth-place finish at the Division I state track and field meet
——
MONDAY, JUNE 5
VT. SOFTBALL
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 6 Proctor (9-5) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (12-3), continuation of ppd. game, Bucks lead 13-0 after one inning
——
TUESDAY, JUNE 6
VT. BASEBALL
D-IV Semifinal
No. 4 Stratton Mountain (6-4) at No. 1 Blue Mountain (16-1), 4:30
VT. SOFTBALL
D-II Semifinal
No. 3 Lyndon (15-3) at No. 2 Mt. Abraham (15-3), 4:30
N.H. BASEBALL
D-IV Semifinal
At Robbie Mills Park
No. 3 Littleton (16-2) vs. No. 2 Sunapee (18-2), 4:30
——
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7
N.H. BASEBALL
D-III Semifinal
At Robbie Mills Park
No. 3 White Mountains (16-2) vs. No. 2 Bishop Brady (16-1), 4
N.H. SOFTBALL
D-IV Semifinal
At Plymouth State
No. 5 Mascenic (14-4) vs. No. 1 Woodsville (16-1), 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.