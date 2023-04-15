Saturday Local Scores (April 15) And Upcoming Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Apr 15, 2023 Apr 15, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. J Academy’s Maggie Langlois fires in a goal during the Hilltoppers’ 26-2 win in a high school girls lacrosse game at Fairbanks Field on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.SATURDAY, APRIL 15 BaseballSt. J 11, Rutland 2Burlington 5, North Country 3Peoples 21, Lake Region 11Hazen 6, Montpelier 2West Rutland 8, Danville 2Blue Mountain 16, Woodsville 2SoftballPeoples at Lake Region, 4:30Woodsville 8, Blue Mountain 3White Mountains at Bishop Brady, 1Track & FieldSt. J at BFA-St. Albans, 11White Mountains at Pelham, 10Profile at Newfound Corneliusen Relay, TBABoys LacrosseMt. Anthony 20, Lyndon 2Girls LacrosseSt. J 13, Harwood 7Mt. Anthony 19, Lyndon 0 Boys TennisNorth Country at St. J, ppd. to April 24Girls TennisSt. J at North Country, ppd. to April 24Men’s BaseballLyndon 7, UMaine-Farmington 2Lyndon 10, UMaine-Farmington 2Women’s SoftballLyndon at Johnson, 1, 3Women’s LacrosseMaine Maritime 22, Lyndon 0Men’s TennisLyndon 7, SUNY Delhi 2——SUNDAY, APRIL 16Men’s BaseballUMaine-Farmington at Lyndon, 12, 2:30Women’s SoftballRivier at Lyndon, 1, 3Men’s LacrosseLyndon at SUNY Cobleskill, 12Women’s LacrosseLyndon at Husson, 12 More from this section +7 Friday H.S. Roundup: Angell Sparks St. J In Lax; Hurricanes Fend Off Hilltoppers; Littleton Baseball Wins For Third Straight Day +3 SJA To Host Vt. Friday H.S. Roundup: Angell Sparks St. J In Lax; Hurricanes Fend Off Hilltoppers; Littleton Baseball Wins For Third Straight Day
SJA To Host Vt. State Football Championships In 2024
Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (April 12) And Thursday Schedule 