Saturday Local Scores (Feb. 25)
Feb 25, 2023

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

VT. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 4 Harwood 46, No. 5 Lake Region 42

D-III Quarterfinal
No. 2 Hazen 65, No. 7 Oxbow 53

D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 2 Blue Mountain 66, No. 7 Williamstown 34

VT. BOYS BASKETBALL
Montpelier 75, Lyndon 50
St. J 69, South Burlington 54
Randolph at Lake Region, 4:30

WRESTLING
Vermont state championships at Vergennes, 11 