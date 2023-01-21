Saturday Local Scores (Jan. 21) And Upcoming Schedule Kevin Doyon doyonk@caledonian-record.com Staff Writer Kevin Doyon Jan 21, 2023 Jan 21, 2023 Updated 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Hazen defeats Danville, 54-29, during a girls basketball clash in Hardwick on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.SATURDAY, JAN. 21 Girls BasketballRutland 48, St. J 36Windsor 51, Lake Region 39Hazen 56, Danville 32Blue Mountain 51, Milton 45North Country at Middlebury, 6:15Boys HockeyBurlington 3, St. J 2Mt. Mansfield 5, Lyndon 1Girls HockeyKingdom Blades at Burr and Burton, 5GymnasticsSt. J 109.8, Burlington/Colchester 101.25, South Burlington 44.9WrestlingSt. J at Merrimack Dual Tournament, All DayNordic SkiingSt. J at Hard’ack, All Day Lyndon at U-32, 10Women’s HoopsLyndon 66, Thomas 59Men’s HoopsLyndon 102, Thomas 87——SUNDAY, JAN. 22Alpine SkiingLyndon at Middlebury Qualifier, 10——MONDAY, JAN. 23Boys BasketballWinooski at Danville, 7:30Blue Mountain at Woodsville, 7Groveton at Lin-Wood, 5North Country at Lyndon, 6:30Girls BasketballSt. J at BFA-St. Albans, 6:30Groveton at Lin-Wood, 6:30 More from this section +2 Athletes Of The Week (Jan. 9-15): Hazen’s Alexis Christensen And Lake Region’s Aidan Poginy Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 20) And Saturday Schedule Saturday Local Scores (Jan. 21) And Upcoming Schedule Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Skiing Linguistics Technical Terminology Kevin Doyon Follow Kevin Doyon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News AP News Summary at 6:35 p.m. EST Police: 4 show dogs missing after van stolen in Oregon Brazil declares public health emergency for Yanomami people AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:27 p.m. EST Jurors leave Sundance premiere over closed captioning glitch NYC to use cruise ship terminal as asylum-seeker shelter AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EST Top Biden aide Ron Klain expected to soon leave White House Bob Jones University president signs new 3-year contract Time's Up to halt operations, shift resources to legal fund Wind turbine, blades collapse onto southern Wisconsin field Jeremy Renner says he broke 30-plus bones in snowplow mishap Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines James scores 22, leads No. 9 Tennessee over LSU, 77-56 Jones scores 22 as No. 20 Marquette beats Seton Hall 74-53 Bridges' crucial 3s help No. 21 Baylor past Oklahoma North Carolina Central defeats Delaware State 74-55 Andersson's 3-point game helps Flames past Lightning 6-3 Loyola Chicago 67, St. Bonaventure 55 Broome's season-high 27 powers No. 16 Auburn to win Taylor's 27 lead Marshall past Arkansas State 87-78 in OT Ejim leads No. 16 Gonzaga women past Saint Mary's 82-57 Green Jr.'s 24 points carry Florida St. past Pitt 71-64 Castaneda scores 32 as Akron beats Western Michigan 63-55 Parker scores 20 as Saint Louis defeats La Salle 84-71 Western Illinois defeats St. Thomas 60-56 Brown scores 27 as Ohio defeats Central Michigan 96-68 Dean scores 21 in Hampton's 83-66 win over Monmouth Pinckney puts up 28, Southern Miss downs James Madison 83-70 Georgia Southern wins 58-52 over Georgia State Chiefs' Mahomes hurts ankle, heads to locker room vs. Jags Mayo's 25 lead South Dakota State past Denver 76-61 MATCHDAY: Man U gunning for Arsenal in title race clash Princeton defeats Dartmouth 93-90 in OT Reeves scores 23, Kentucky hands Texas A&M first SEC loss Wilkins' 14 help Longwood beat Presbyterian 58-56 King, Haynes power East Tennessee St over Chattanooga 78-62 Uduje scores 33, Coastal Carolina wins 85-81 in OT Henderson stalls but still leads by 3 in LPGA season opener Moore scores 21, Drexel takes down Delaware 77-74 in OT Harvard wins 95-89 against Cornell Smith, Archer propel Radford past High Point 95-80 Dufeal has 12 in Gardner-Webb's 63-61 victory over Winthrop Harvard 95, Cornell 89 Princeton 93, Dartmouth 90, OT Cueto's Marlins's deal allows him to earn $17.5M for 2 years Watson scores 28, N.C. A&T knocks off William & Mary 90-86 Blackmon scores 25, Stetson knocks off Jacksonville State Anderson leads Oklahoma State past No. 12 Iowa State 61-59 Allen scores 28 in Kansas City's win over North Dakota State Records scores 18 in Colgate's 62-61 win over American Mancini can earn up to $21M over 2 years in Cubs contract Trail Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely dies at 93 Nowell scores 23 as Kansas State beats Texas Tech 68-58 Fordham earns 65-58 victory over Duquesne Funk, Lundy lead Penn State past Nebraska 76-65 Liberty knocks off North Florida 73-62 UNC Asheville defeat South Carolina Upstate 64-58 Locke's career-high 29 lifts No. 22 Friars past DePaul 75-64 Sensebaugh scores 27, Ohio State tops Iowa 93-77 to end skid Post leads Boston College to sweep, tops Notre Dame 84-72 Holy Cross beats Bucknell 80-73 Ford CEO Farley makes professional racing debut at Daytona Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 0:35 Route 2 Accident Route 2 Accident 0:35 Road Rage assault Road Rage assault I've Been Everywhere I've Been Everywhere Penske Truck again Penske Truck again
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.