Saturday Local Scores (July 1) And Monday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.SATURDAY, JULY 1 District 3 13-15-Year-Old BaseballAt Lyndon InstituteLyndon 17, Lake Region 4New England 14U Babe Ruth Softball RegionalsAt Londonderry, N.H.Pool PlayNEK 10, Connecticut Burn 9Bracket PlayPlymouth 9, NEK 3NEK 16, Rochester 0——SUNDAY, JULY 2 New England 14U Babe Ruth Softball RegionalsAt Londonderry, N.H.Bracket PlayNEK vs. Connecticut Burn, canceled (rain)——MONDAY, JULY 39-11 BASEBALLAt Lyndonville (Fisher Field)Monday, July 3Game 1: Barre/Northfield vs. Lyndon, 5:30District 3 13-15-Year-Old BaseballAt Lyndon Center, Lyndon InstituteChampionshipLyndon vs. Three Corners, 5:30 More from this section Lyndon Drops Lake Region, Sets Up 15U Rematch With Three Corners +32 PHOTOS: Hilltopper Boys Basketball Team Camp Thornton-Sherman Hits PR In 5,000, Heads To U20 Nationals Next Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball School Systems Games And Toys Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 