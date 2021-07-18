You are the owner of this article.
Saturday Local Scores (July 17) And Sunday Schedule

The Lyndon Indians knock off the Lyndon Nationals in the NEK Babe Ruth 13-15 regular-season baseball tournament at Legion Field on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

SATURDAY

Little League 12U District IV Baseball Tournament

At Couples Field, Waitsfield

Central Vt. 10, St. J 0

Babe Ruth 13U State Baseball Tournament

At Legion Field, St. J

St. J def. Central Vt.

——

SUNDAY

Little League 12U District IV Baseball Tournament

At Couples Field, Waitsfield

Championship

CVN vs. Central Vt., 4

Babe Ruth 13U State Baseball Tournament

At Legion Field, St. J

Championship

Lyndon vs. St. J, 5

Babe Ruth 15U State Baseball Tournament

At North Country Union, Newport

Championship

Franklin County-Suburban winner vs. Three Corners, noon

