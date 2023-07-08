Saturday Local Scores (July 8) And Sunday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jul 8, 2023 Jul 8, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The St. Johnsbury 8-10-year-old all-stars line up for pregame introductions prior to a District 4 clash with Barre Red at Bond Field in Barre on Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.SATURDAY, JULY 8 District 4 10-12 SoftballAt WaitsfieldConnecticut Valley North 13, Lyndon 4District 4 8-10 SoftballAt Falls Field (Northfield)St. J/Cal West 17, Lyndon 16Connecticut Valley North 17, Central Vermont 2District 4 8-10 BaseballAt Barre (Bond Field)Cal West 17, Lake Region 3Barre Red 12, St. Johnsbury 2Connecticut Valley North 14, Mad River 4Babe Ruth 13U State Baseball At WinooskiSt. J/Lyndon 10, Twin Rivers 0——SUNDAY, JULY 9District 4 10-12 BaseballAt Legion Field (St. Johnsbury)Barre vs. Connecticut Valley, 5District 4 8-10 SoftballAt Falls Field (Northfield)Sunday, July 9St. J/Cal West vs. Central Vermont, 9:30Connecticut Valley North vs. St./Cal West-Central Vermont winner, 2Babe Ruth 13U State BaseballAt WinooskiPool Play: Champlain Valley vs. St. J/Lyndon, 9:30Pool Play: Manchester vs. St. J/Lyndon, 3 More from this section +12 Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2023 All-Area Baseball Team Engle Begins Tenure As SJA Athletic Director Giroux, Eaton, King Make Cut For Final Day Of Vermont Amateur Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Linguistics Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 