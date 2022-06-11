Saturday Local Scores (June 11) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule
Lyndon catcher Trevor Lussier reacts after throwing out a runner at third base during the Division II baseball championship at Centennial Field on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

VT. BASEBALL

D-II Championship

At Centennial Field, Burlington

No. 1 Spaulding 4, No. 2 Lyndon 2

N.H. SOFTBALL

D-IV Championship

At Chase Field, Plymouth State

No. 3 Portsmouth Christian (14-2) vs. No. 1 Woodsville (20-0), 4:30

TRACK AND FIELD

New England Interscholastic Championships at New Britain, Conn., 10

SUNDAY, JUNE 12

VT. BASEBALL

D-III Championship

At Centennial Field, Burlington

No. 3 Peoples (14-2) vs. No. 1 Hazen (15-2), 11

