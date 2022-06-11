Saturday Local Scores (June 11) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Jun 11, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lyndon catcher Trevor Lussier reacts after throwing out a runner at third base during the Division II baseball championship at Centennial Field on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.SATURDAY, JUNE 11 VT. BASEBALLD-II ChampionshipAt Centennial Field, BurlingtonNo. 1 Spaulding 4, No. 2 Lyndon 2N.H. SOFTBALLD-IV ChampionshipAt Chase Field, Plymouth State No. 3 Portsmouth Christian (14-2) vs. No. 1 Woodsville (20-0), 4:30TRACK AND FIELDNew England Interscholastic Championships at New Britain, Conn., 10——SUNDAY, JUNE 12VT. BASEBALLD-III ChampionshipAt Centennial Field, BurlingtonNo. 3 Peoples (14-2) vs. No. 1 Hazen (15-2), 11 