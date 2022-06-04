Saturday Local Scores (June 4) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule
BACK-TO-BACK: The St. Johnsbury Academy boys celebrate their second consecutive title at the 2022 Vermont Division I high school state track and field championship at Burlington High School on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

VT. TRACK AND FIELD

D-I State Championship in Burlington

Team Scores

Boys: 1. St. Johnsbury 114.5; 2. Champlain Valley 106; 3. Mount Anthony 60; 4. Essex 58; 5. South Burlington 52; 6. BFA-St. Albans 46.5; 7. Mount Mansfield 39; 8. North Country 28; 9. Burlington 21; 10. Rutland 20; 11. Colchester 7; 12. Brattleboro 6.

Girls: 1. Essex 143; 2. Mount Mansfield 92; 3. Champlain Valley 60; 4. North Country 56; 5. St. Johnsbury 55; 6. Burlington 39; 7. Colchester; 8. South Burlington 29; 9. BFA-St. Albans 27; 10. Brattleboro 22; 11. Rutland 6; 12. Mount Anthony 4.

D-III state championship in Windsor, 10

N.H. TRACK AND FIELD

N.H. Meet of Champions at Sanborn Regional High School, 1:30

VT. GIRLS LACROSSE

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 6 U-32 12, No. 3 St. Johnsbury 8

VT. SOFTBALL

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 1 Lyndon 12, No. 8 Milton 1

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 5 Lake Region 22, No. 4 BFA-Fairfax 19 (8)

D-IV Quarterfinal

No. 6 Richford 7, No. 3 Blue Mountain 3

VT. BASEBALL

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 2 Lyndon 5, No. 7 Springfield 3

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 1 Hazen 10, No. 9 Williamstown 0

D-IV Quarterfinal

No. 1 Blue Mountain 21, No. 9 Richford 2

VT. BOYS TENNIS

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 2 St. Johnsbury 6, No. 7 South Burlington 1

VT. BOYS ULTIMATE

Quarterfinal

No. 1 South Burlington 15, No. 8 St. Johnsbury 5

N.H. SOFTBALL

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 1 Woodsville 7, No. 9 Sunapee 0

No. 5 Groveton 12, No. 4 Moultonborough 11

No. 3 Portsmouth Christian 9, No. 11 Profile 5

N.H. BASEBALL

D-III Quarterfinal

No.7 Mascenic 5, No. 2 White Mountains 4

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 4 Newmarket 10, No. 5 Littleton 9 (8)

No. 3 Sunapee 6, No. 6 Colebrook 1

N.H. GIRLS TENNIS

State singles championship at Southern N.H. University and Manchester Memorial, 9

N.H. BOYS TENNIS

State singles championship at Pinkerton Academy, 9

——

SUNDAY, JUNE 5

N.H. GIRLS TENNIS

State doubles championship at Southern N.H. University and Derryfield, 9

N.H. BOYS TENNIS

State doubles championship at Memorial Field, Concord, 9

——

MONDAY, JUNE 6

VT. GIRLS ULTIMATE

Champlain Valley (5-7) at St. Johnsbury (13-0), time TBD

——

TUESDAY, JUNE 7

VT. SOFTBALL

D-I Semifinal

No. 6 St. Johnsbury (13-5) at No. 2 South Burlington (14-3), 4:30

D-II Semifinal

No. 5 Middlebury (10-6) at No. 1 Lyndon (17-0), 4:30

D-III Semifinal

No. 5 Lake Region (7-7) at No. 1 Oxbow (12-3), 4:30

D-IV Semifinal

No. 6 Richford (10-6) at No. 2 Danville (11-2), 4:30

VT. BASEBALL

D-II Semifinal

No. 6 Hartford (9-8) at No. 2 Lyndon (14-3), 4:30

D-III Semifinal

No. 4 Thetford (11-4) at No. 1 Hazen (14-2), 4:30

D-IV Semifinal

No. 4 Rivendell (8-5) at No. 1 Blue Mountain (15-0), 4:30

VT. BOYS TENNIS

No. 3 Middlebury (12-1) at No. 2 St. Johnsbury (15-0), 3

N.H. SOFTBALL

D-IV Semifinal

At Chase Field, Plymouth State

No. 5 Groveton (13-5) vs. No. 1 Woodsville (19-0), 7

