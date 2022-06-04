Saturday Local Scores (June 4) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
SATURDAY, JUNE 4
VT. TRACK AND FIELD
D-I State Championship in Burlington
Team Scores
Boys: 1. St. Johnsbury 114.5; 2. Champlain Valley 106; 3. Mount Anthony 60; 4. Essex 58; 5. South Burlington 52; 6. BFA-St. Albans 46.5; 7. Mount Mansfield 39; 8. North Country 28; 9. Burlington 21; 10. Rutland 20; 11. Colchester 7; 12. Brattleboro 6.
Girls: 1. Essex 143; 2. Mount Mansfield 92; 3. Champlain Valley 60; 4. North Country 56; 5. St. Johnsbury 55; 6. Burlington 39; 7. Colchester; 8. South Burlington 29; 9. BFA-St. Albans 27; 10. Brattleboro 22; 11. Rutland 6; 12. Mount Anthony 4.
D-III state championship in Windsor, 10
N.H. TRACK AND FIELD
N.H. Meet of Champions at Sanborn Regional High School, 1:30
VT. GIRLS LACROSSE
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 6 U-32 12, No. 3 St. Johnsbury 8
VT. SOFTBALL
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 1 Lyndon 12, No. 8 Milton 1
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 5 Lake Region 22, No. 4 BFA-Fairfax 19 (8)
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 6 Richford 7, No. 3 Blue Mountain 3
VT. BASEBALL
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 2 Lyndon 5, No. 7 Springfield 3
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 1 Hazen 10, No. 9 Williamstown 0
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 1 Blue Mountain 21, No. 9 Richford 2
VT. BOYS TENNIS
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 2 St. Johnsbury 6, No. 7 South Burlington 1
VT. BOYS ULTIMATE
Quarterfinal
No. 1 South Burlington 15, No. 8 St. Johnsbury 5
N.H. SOFTBALL
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 1 Woodsville 7, No. 9 Sunapee 0
No. 5 Groveton 12, No. 4 Moultonborough 11
No. 3 Portsmouth Christian 9, No. 11 Profile 5
N.H. BASEBALL
D-III Quarterfinal
No.7 Mascenic 5, No. 2 White Mountains 4
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 4 Newmarket 10, No. 5 Littleton 9 (8)
No. 3 Sunapee 6, No. 6 Colebrook 1
N.H. GIRLS TENNIS
State singles championship at Southern N.H. University and Manchester Memorial, 9
N.H. BOYS TENNIS
State singles championship at Pinkerton Academy, 9
——
SUNDAY, JUNE 5
N.H. GIRLS TENNIS
State doubles championship at Southern N.H. University and Derryfield, 9
N.H. BOYS TENNIS
State doubles championship at Memorial Field, Concord, 9
——
MONDAY, JUNE 6
VT. GIRLS ULTIMATE
Champlain Valley (5-7) at St. Johnsbury (13-0), time TBD
——
TUESDAY, JUNE 7
VT. SOFTBALL
D-I Semifinal
No. 6 St. Johnsbury (13-5) at No. 2 South Burlington (14-3), 4:30
D-II Semifinal
No. 5 Middlebury (10-6) at No. 1 Lyndon (17-0), 4:30
D-III Semifinal
No. 5 Lake Region (7-7) at No. 1 Oxbow (12-3), 4:30
D-IV Semifinal
No. 6 Richford (10-6) at No. 2 Danville (11-2), 4:30
VT. BASEBALL
D-II Semifinal
No. 6 Hartford (9-8) at No. 2 Lyndon (14-3), 4:30
D-III Semifinal
No. 4 Thetford (11-4) at No. 1 Hazen (14-2), 4:30
D-IV Semifinal
No. 4 Rivendell (8-5) at No. 1 Blue Mountain (15-0), 4:30
VT. BOYS TENNIS
No. 3 Middlebury (12-1) at No. 2 St. Johnsbury (15-0), 3
N.H. SOFTBALL
D-IV Semifinal
At Chase Field, Plymouth State
No. 5 Groveton (13-5) vs. No. 1 Woodsville (19-0), 7
