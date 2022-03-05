Saturday Local Scores (March 5) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule
Top-seeded Windsor unseats No. 3 Lake Region 37-30 for the Division III crown at Barre Auditorium on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

D-III Championship

No. 1 Windsor 37, No. 3 Lake Region 30

VT. BOYS HOOPS

D-IV Quarterfinal

No. 4 Blue Mountain 48, No. 5 Danville 36

ALPINE SKIING

Eastern High School Championships at Attitash (N.H.), time TBD

——

SUNDAY, MARCH 6

VT. BOYS HOOPS

D-I Semifinal

At University of Vermont

No. 4 Rutland (15-4) vs. No. 1 St. Johnsbury (18-1), 6 p.m.

ALPINE SKIING

Eastern High School Championships at Attitash (N.H.), time TBD

——

MONDAY, MARCH 7

VT. BOYS HOOPS

D-II Semifinal

At Barre Aud

No. 5 Mt. St. Joseph (17-5) vs. No. 1 North Country (20-1), 8:15

D-IV Semifinal

At Barre Aud

No. 4 Blue Mountain (18-4) vs. No. 1 Rivendell (19-0), 6:30

N.H. BOYS HOOPS

D-IV Semifinals

At Merrimack Valley H.S.

No. 4 Littleton (16-4) vs. No. 1 Woodsville (20-0), 7:30

——

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

N.H. NORDIC SKIING

Division IV Cross Country Ski Championship at Great Glen, 9

——

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

D-III Semifinal

At Barre Aud

No. 3 Williamstown (16-6) vs. No. 2 Hazen (17-4), 8:15

