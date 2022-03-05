Saturday Local Scores (March 5) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Mar 5, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Top-seeded Windsor unseats No. 3 Lake Region 37-30 for the Division III crown at Barre Auditorium on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.SATURDAY, MARCH 5 VT. GIRLS HOOPSD-III ChampionshipNo. 1 Windsor 37, No. 3 Lake Region 30VT. BOYS HOOPSD-IV QuarterfinalNo. 4 Blue Mountain 48, No. 5 Danville 36ALPINE SKIINGEastern High School Championships at Attitash (N.H.), time TBD——SUNDAY, MARCH 6VT. BOYS HOOPSD-I SemifinalAt University of VermontNo. 4 Rutland (15-4) vs. No. 1 St. Johnsbury (18-1), 6 p.m.ALPINE SKIINGEastern High School Championships at Attitash (N.H.), time TBD——MONDAY, MARCH 7 More from this section Saturday Local Scores (March 5) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule +32 Reigning Champion Rangers Solve Blue Devils, Return To State Final Thursday H.S. Roundup: Woodsville, Littleton Will Collide In Final Four VT. BOYS HOOPSD-II SemifinalAt Barre AudNo. 5 Mt. St. Joseph (17-5) vs. No. 1 North Country (20-1), 8:15D-IV SemifinalAt Barre AudNo. 4 Blue Mountain (18-4) vs. No. 1 Rivendell (19-0), 6:30N.H. BOYS HOOPSD-IV SemifinalsAt Merrimack Valley H.S.No. 4 Littleton (16-4) vs. No. 1 Woodsville (20-0), 7:30——WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9N.H. NORDIC SKIINGDivision IV Cross Country Ski Championship at Great Glen, 9——THURSDAY, MARCH 10D-III SemifinalAt Barre AudNo. 3 Williamstown (16-6) vs. No. 2 Hazen (17-4), 8:15 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Number Semifinal Championship Mathematics Sport N.h. Alpine Skiing Barre Aud Vt. Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News No. 22 Murray State beats Morehead State to win OVC tourney Duke's Coach K turns focus to next steps after UNC loss Fleeing sanctions, oligarchs seek safe ports for superyachts At least 22 injured in brawl at Mexican soccer match Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Russia's war in Ukraine Saturday Local Scores (March 5) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule Woman arrested in crash that killed 2, including officer New US ambassador arrives in Beijing amid tense relations Mavericks overcome 19-point deficit to beat Kings 114-113 AP PHOTOS: Day 10, Russian shelling batters encircled towns Schmaltz gets 2 goals and 5 assists, Coyotes beat Ottawa 8-5 Ernie Els takes Hoag Classic lead at windy Newport Beach Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Coronavirus: The Latest Updates The latest coronavirus news from The Caledonian-Record, and Vermont, New Hampshire, and national news sources. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines James scores 56 points, Lakers beat Warriors to end skid Lewis, Morsell propel Marquette past St. John's 85-77 Pastrnak leads Bruins to shootout win over Blue Jackets Wagner wallops Long Island-Brooklyn 82-62 in NEC semifinal Swain scores 22 to carry Yale over Brown 74-65 Pride lifts Bryant past Mount St. Mary's 70-69 in NEC semi Saturday Local Scores (March 5) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule New York City FC and Vancouver play to scoreless draw Northeastern tops William & Mary 68-63 in OT in CAA tourney Fernandes lifts UMass past George Mason 83-80 in OT Adama Sanogo scores 26, No. 18 UConn beats DePaul 75-68 Patel scores 12 to lift Cornell over Columbia 78-64 Green scores 16 to lead Canisius over Siena 67-64 Hendrick squashes potential feud between Larson and Elliott Horschel, Gooch share the lead on a brutal day at Bay Hill Oklahoma State sinks No. 12 Texas Tech's Big 12 title hopes Gil's PK goal helps Revolution beat FC Dallas 1-0 Ohams leads Fordham past George Washington 70-66 Rai carries Dartmouth over Harvard 76-54 Slazinski scores 16 to lift Iona past Quinnipiac 79-61 Reynolds II carries Saint Joseph's past Rhode Island 70-60 MLB talks resume Sunday; Scherzer favors playoff 'ghost win' Ndefo leads St. Peter's over Fairfield 57-41 Cone wins 4-year term as US Soccer president, beats Cordeiro Morgan has hat trick, Red Bulls cruise past Toronto 4-1 Thomasson, Hammond lift Niagara past Marist 83-52 Sports analytics crowd turns to data to tackle diversity Miller leads Miami rally for 18-down to beat Syracuse 75-72 Wahlstrom, Nelson lead Islanders past Blues, 2-1 Usher leads Georgia Tech over BC 82-78 in OT WNBA's Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges F1 team Haas terminates Russian driver Mazepin's contract US coach Marsch falls to 1-0 loss in 1st game with Leeds New York visits Los Angeles, looks to end road losing streak Bruins visit the Blue Jackets after Smith's 3-goal game New York visits Connor and the Jets Los Angeles visits Buffalo after Arvidsson's 3-goal game Tatum leads Boston into matchup against Brooklyn Cam Johnson banks in 3, NBA-leading Suns stun Knicks 115-114 Syracuse begins search for women's basketball coach Hauser Alley-Oop Sends No. 1 Hilltoppers To Final Four Skinner scores twice and Sabres rally to 5-4 win over Wild Rangers slip past Devils with 3-1 victory Adaway lifts Saint Bonaventure over Richmond 72-65 Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (March 4) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule Carry scores 20 to carry Kent State over Buffalo 70-65 Poland wins 2 gold medals at FISU Speed Skating Championship Friday H.S. Roundup: North Country, Hazen Punch Tickets To Barre Aud Sheriff's Office: Stanford goalie Meyer death ruled suicide Hovland with 2-shot lead at Bay Hill as McIlroy falters late Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video 0:10 Video play button Angela Birk Traffic Stop 0:56 Summer Street Fire 1 Summer Street Fire 1 0:56 0:44 Summer Street Fire 2 Summer Street Fire 2 0:44 1:10 Summer Street Fire 3 Summer Street Fire 3 1:10 2:51 Police Find Drugs And Guns In Morning Bust Police Find Drugs And Guns In Morning Bust 2:51
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.