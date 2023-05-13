Saturday Local Scores (May 13) And Monday Schedule Kevin Doyon doyonk@caledonian-record.com Sports Writer Kevin Doyon Author email May 13, 2023 May 13, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Hazen takes down Lake Region 12-6 during a Vermont high school baseball game in Hardwick on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.SATURDAY, MAY 13 BaseballLI 11, Harwood 1 (5)NCU 3, Lake Region 2Hazen 7, U-32 1Northfield at Danville, 11SoftballMVU 5, NCU 0Lake Region 19, Craftsbury 3Harwood at LI, canceledTrack & FieldBurlington Invitational, 10White Mountains at Newfound, TBAWoodsville at Winnisquam, TBABoys LacrosseHarwood at SJA, 11Randolph at LI, 11Boys TennisRice at SJA, 10Girls TennisSJA at Rice, 10 ——MONDAY, MAY 15BaseballLittleton at White Mountains, 4Pittsburg-Canaan at Woodsville, 4Profile at Groveton, 4Lisbon at Colebrook, 4SoftballLittleton at White Mountains, 4Pittsburg-Canaan at Woodsville, 4Profile at Groveton, 4Lisbon at Colebrook, 4Blue Mountain at Craftsbury, 4:30Boys TennisGilford at White Mountains, 4Littleton at Inter-Lakes, 4Plymouth at Profile, 4Girls TennisNCU at Montpelier, 3:30White Mountains at Littleton, 4Profile at Berlin, 4Boys UltimateSJA at Milton, 4 More from this section +4 Athletes Of The Week (May 1-7): Lake Region’s Isabella Hanover and Lyndon’s Cam Berry +7 Thursday H.S. Roundup: North Country Silences SJA In NEK Softball Showdown; LI Baseball Stays Hot +4 Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Littleton Baseball Downs Woodsville; LI Unified Advances To Quarterfinals Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Topography Kevin Doyon Author email Follow Kevin Doyon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Greece protests arrest of mayoral candidate in Albania accused of buying votes Israel, Islamic Jihad reach cease-fire to end 5 days of fighting End of Title 42 hasn't stopped migrants' push north to US from across the Americas AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:02 p.m. EDT AP News Summary at 4:02 p.m. EDT North Carolina governor vetoes abortion limits, launches override showdown Biden's reelection pitch that he can govern well faces daunting challenges with debt, border, more Pop acts sing for glory at Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, with Ukraine in spotlight Germany announces $3 billion military aid package for Ukraine ahead of expected Zelenskyy visit DeSantis vies with Trump to sway Iowa conservatives, warns of a Republican 'culture of losing' This tribe’s land was cut in two by US borders. Their fight for access could help dozens of others Biden to graduates of historically Black Howard University: US history hasn't been a 'fairy tale' Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Classifieds and Ads Recent Advertisements from our partners. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Buffalo Bills sign 1st-round draft pick Dalton Kincaid to 4-year contract Cardinals' Willson Contreras to return to catching duties on Monday Defending champ Finland downs Germany, Slovakia beats host Latvia at ice hockey worlds Chris Roberts, ex-radio voice of UCLA football and basketball, dies at 74 Matthew Bergeron using Falcons' rookie minicamp to learn new left guard position Rookie Miller brilliant through 7, Mariners beat Tigers 5-0 Czichos, Brady lead Fire to 1-0 victory over St Louis City Panthers relishing 1st trip to NHL's conference finals in 27 years Saturday Local Scores (May 13) And Monday Schedule Wrexham's Hollywood owners get their wish as Notts County promoted too Sweden's Simon Forsstrom stays on course for wire-to-wire win at Soudal Open AC Milan's troubles continue with loss at Spezia before 2nd leg of CL semifinal Omanyala takes 100 at Kip Keino Classic, wins for US' Richardson and Terry Vandersloot hesitated to join WNBA super team in New York due to mom's cancer diagnosis Analysis: Playoff outcomes suggest the NBA could see a summer of big moves The new Mount Washington? Rookie tight end brings unusual size, skill set to Steelers Twins place Kepler on IL with left hamstring strain, recall Larnach Eze scores both as Crystal Palace blank Bournemouth in EPL Aston Villa revives European charge by beating Tottenham as Kane scores again Nottingham Forest draws at Chelsea to inch toward EPL survival Man United beats Wolves and back on track for Champions League Marcus Ericsson posts fastest lap in final Indianapolis Grand Prix practice Southampton becomes first team relegated from EPL after loss to Fulham Southampton relegated, United ignites push for Champions League qualification Roglic gains time on Stage 8 of Giro; Healy wins with solo breakaway Bayern closes in on Bundesliga, Union Berlin on Champions League Darlington Preview: Ross Chastain learning to handle role as NASCAR villain Curtis Strange returns to Oak Hill for PGA Championship with mixed bag of memories Atlantic League Glance PGA '23: Trivia quiz covering a century of history at the PGA Championship Jokic slow-walks Nuggets into NBA final four with methodical, unselfish approach PGA '23: Oak Hill and the majors it has hosted over the years Newgarden: Indianapolis 500 accelerates drive toward sustainability Today in Sports - Annika Sorenstam shoots -11, the best score in LPGA history on a par-72 course This Date in Baseball - New York Yankees officially retire Derek Jeter's #2 Fan confronts, pushes Newcastle manager Howe during Premier League game Newcastle held 2-2 by Leeds, manager Howe accosted by fan Rublev beats Molcan and the rain for spot in Italian Open 3rd round Friday H.S. Roundup: Littleton Pulls Away Late From Colebrook; Engineers Pounce Panthers; SJA Ultimate Nips Essex Healthy and happy: LeBron James, Anthony Davis lead Lakers back to conference finals Heat embracing challenge, find way to return to the Eastern Conference finals Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press Phillies seek to continue win streak, play the Rockies Padres bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Dodgers Angels bring 5-game road win streak into matchup with the Guardians Oakland Athletics host the Texas Rangers Saturday Brewers play the Royals leading series 1-0 Arizona Diamondbacks host the San Francisco Giants Saturday Marlins host Cincinnati Reds, look to break home skid Blue Jays play the Braves leading series 1-0 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button Charles Street Fire Lyndon Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 North Country School Of Dance At Jay/Westfield School Make-A-Wish North Country School Of Dance At Jay/Westfield School Make-A-Wish Kingdom All Stars - Willoughby Nights Kingdom All Stars - Willoughby Nights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.