Saturday Local Scores (May 15) And Monday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
SATURDAY, MAY 15
Baseball
BFA-St. Albans 11, St. J 5
Lyndon 8, Lake Region 0
U-32 17, North Country 6
Hazen 10, Danville 0
Blue Mountain at Northfield, 11
Softball
BFA-St. Albans 12, St. J 3
Lyndon 3, Lake Region 0
North Country 33, Mt. Mansfield 3
Blue Mountain 21, Northfield 1
Track and Field
At South Burlington
Boys Team Scores: St. J 180, Champlain Valley 115.5, BFA-St. Albans 94, South Burlington 87.5, Spaulding 68.
Girls Team Scores: Champlain Valley 184.66, St. J 172.33, BFA-St. Albans 74.5, South Burlington 72.5, Spaulding 31.
White Mountains at Berlin, 11
Girls Tennis
St. J 6, Mt. Mansfield 1
Boys Tennis
St. J 4, Mt. Mansfield 3
Boys Ultimate
St. J 12, Middlebury 6
——
MONDAY, MAY 17
Baseball
Gorham at Colebrook, 4
White Mountains at Littleton, 4
Woodsville at Profile, 4
Softball
Colebrook at Gorham, 4
Littleton at White Mountains, 4
Profile at Woodsville, 4
Boys Tennis
Kennett at White Mountains, 4
St. J at Champlain Valley, 4:30
Girls Tennis
Champlain Valley at St. J, 3:30
North Country at Spaulding
Boys Lacrosse
St. J at Spaulding, 4:30
