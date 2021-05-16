Saturday Local Scores (May 15) And Monday Schedule
White Mountains' Lexus McIntosh deals a pitch in Whitefield on Friday, May, 14, 2021.

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

SATURDAY, MAY 15

Baseball

BFA-St. Albans 11, St. J 5

Lyndon 8, Lake Region 0

U-32 17, North Country 6

Hazen 10, Danville 0

Blue Mountain at Northfield, 11

Softball

BFA-St. Albans 12, St. J 3

Lyndon 3, Lake Region 0

North Country 33, Mt. Mansfield 3

Blue Mountain 21, Northfield 1

Track and Field

At South Burlington

Boys Team Scores: St. J 180, Champlain Valley 115.5, BFA-St. Albans 94, South Burlington 87.5, Spaulding 68.

Girls Team Scores: Champlain Valley 184.66, St. J 172.33, BFA-St. Albans 74.5, South Burlington 72.5, Spaulding 31.

White Mountains at Berlin, 11

Girls Tennis

St. J 6, Mt. Mansfield 1

Boys Tennis

St. J 4, Mt. Mansfield 3

Boys Ultimate

St. J 12, Middlebury 6

——

MONDAY, MAY 17

Baseball

Gorham at Colebrook, 4

White Mountains at Littleton, 4

Woodsville at Profile, 4

Softball

Colebrook at Gorham, 4

Littleton at White Mountains, 4

Profile at Woodsville, 4

Boys Tennis

Kennett at White Mountains, 4

St. J at Champlain Valley, 4:30

Girls Tennis

Champlain Valley at St. J, 3:30

North Country at Spaulding

Boys Lacrosse

St. J at Spaulding, 4:30

