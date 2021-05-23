Saturday Local Scores (May 22) And Monday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
SATURDAY, MAY 22
Baseball
Essex 11, St. J 3
U-32 7, Lyndon 2
North Country 12, Lake Region 2
Blue Mountain 14-2, Hazen 3-12
Northfield 6, Danville 4
Softball
St. J 14, North Country 0
Lyndon 12, U-32 2
Oxbow 15, Blue Mountain 2
Danville 19, Northfield 0
Boys Tennis
St. J 6, Colchester 1
Girls Tennis
Colchester at St. J, 10
Girls Ultimate
St. J at BFA-Fairfax, 10
Track And Field
St. J Relays, 10
——
MONDAY, MAY 24
Baseball
Hazen at Lamoille, 4:30
Lin-Wood at Littleton, 4
Colebrook at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4
Groveton at Woodsville (DH), 3
White Mountains at Profile, canceled
Softball
Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4
Woodsville at Groveton (DH), 3
Littleton at Lin-Wood, 4
Profile at White Mountains, 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.