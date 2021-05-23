Saturday Local Scores (May 22) And Monday Schedule
St. J's Sam Begin, second from left, and Geoffrey Hauver check a Montpelier player during the Hilltoppers' 9-6 loss in a high school lacrosse match at Cary Field on Friday, May 21, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

SATURDAY, MAY 22

Baseball

Essex 11, St. J 3

U-32 7, Lyndon 2

North Country 12, Lake Region 2

Blue Mountain 14-2, Hazen 3-12

Northfield 6, Danville 4

Softball

St. J 14, North Country 0

Lyndon 12, U-32 2

Oxbow 15, Blue Mountain 2

Danville 19, Northfield 0

Boys Tennis

St. J 6, Colchester 1

Girls Tennis

Colchester at St. J, 10

Girls Ultimate

St. J at BFA-Fairfax, 10

Track And Field

St. J Relays, 10

——

MONDAY, MAY 24

Baseball

Hazen at Lamoille, 4:30

Lin-Wood at Littleton, 4

Colebrook at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4

Groveton at Woodsville (DH), 3

White Mountains at Profile, canceled

Softball

Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4

Woodsville at Groveton (DH), 3

Littleton at Lin-Wood, 4

Profile at White Mountains, 4

