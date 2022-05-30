Saturday Local Scores (May 28) And Upcoming Schedule
Lyndon tops visiting Spaulding 17-5 on senior day in a Division II softball game on Saturday, May 28, 2022. The victory capped an undefeated regular season. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

SATURDAY, MAY 28

Boys Lacrosse

Rice 17, St. J 3

Softball

St. J 20, Mt. Mansfield 2

Lyndon 17, Spaulding 5

Danville at BFA-Fairfax, canceled

BASEBALL

Blue Mountain 14, Williamstown 4

Track & Field

Essex Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

N.H. Division III state championship at Pelham High School, ppd. to Sunday

——

SUNDAY, MAY 31

Track and Field

N.H. Division III state championship at Pelham High School, 4

——

MONDAY, MAY 30

N.H. Boys Tennis

D-III State Team Tournament

Semifinal

No. 4 Profile (10-5) at No. 1 Plymouth (14-1), 4

