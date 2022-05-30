Saturday Local Scores (May 28) And Upcoming Schedule May 30, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lyndon tops visiting Spaulding 17-5 on senior day in a Division II softball game on Saturday, May 28, 2022. The victory capped an undefeated regular season. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.SATURDAY, MAY 28 Boys LacrosseRice 17, St. J 3SoftballSt. J 20, Mt. Mansfield 2Lyndon 17, Spaulding 5Danville at BFA-Fairfax, canceledBASEBALLBlue Mountain 14, Williamstown 4Track & Field More from this section Saturday Local Scores (May 28) And Upcoming Schedule Friday H.S. Friday H.S. Roundup: St. J Pair Gil, Berenguer Reach State Tennis Final
Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (May 27) And Weekend Schedule 