Saturday Local Scores (May 29) And Monday Playoff Schedule
Myles Thornton-Sherman won pole vault at the Essex Invitational on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

SATURDAY, MAY 29

Baseball

North Country 9, Oxbow 4

Track and Field

Essex Invitational, 9

D-III state championship at Windsor, 10

——

MONDAY, MAY 31

VT. ATHLETICS

Playoff brackets released

N.H. GIRLS TENNIS

D-III Quarterfinal

Profile at Littleton, 4

N.H. BASEBALL

D-III Region 3 Playin

White Mountains at Belmont, 4

D-IV Region 3 Playin

Littleton at Groveton, 1

N.H. SOFTBALL

D-IV Region 3 Playin

Woodsville at Lisbon, 4

D-IV Region IV Playin

Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4

