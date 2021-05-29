Saturday Local Scores (May 29) And Monday Playoff Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
SATURDAY, MAY 29
Baseball
North Country 9, Oxbow 4
Track and Field
Essex Invitational, 9
D-III state championship at Windsor, 10
MONDAY, MAY 31
VT. ATHLETICS
Playoff brackets released
N.H. GIRLS TENNIS
D-III Quarterfinal
Profile at Littleton, 4
N.H. BASEBALL
D-III Region 3 Playin
White Mountains at Belmont, 4
D-IV Region 3 Playin
Littleton at Groveton, 1
N.H. SOFTBALL
D-IV Region 3 Playin
Woodsville at Lisbon, 4
D-IV Region IV Playin
Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4
