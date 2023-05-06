Saturday Local Scores (May 6) And Monday Schedule Kevin Doyon doyonk@caledonian-record.com Sports Writer Kevin Doyon Author email May 6, 2023 May 6, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Blue Mountain handles Thetford 21-4 during a Vermont high school softball clash in Wells River on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.SATURDAY, MAY 6 BaseballLI 5, NCU 0Hazen 8, Lamoille 0U-32 5, Lake Region 3Richford 12, Danville 7Blue Mountain 31, Northfield 1 (5)White Mountains 8, Littleton 6 (8)SoftballNCU 23, CVU 22U-32 15, Lake Region 7Blue Mountain 29, Northfield 1 (5)Richford vs. Twinfield at Danville, 11Track & FieldSJA, Lake Region at South Burlington, 1White Mountains, Profile at Berlin, 10Woodsville at Winnisquam, TBABoys TennisSJA 7, Essex 0Littleton 5, Profile 4Profile 5, Moultonborough 4Girls TennisEssex at SJA, 3 ——MONDAY, MAY 8BaseballColchester at SJA, 4:30White Mountains at Woodsville, 4Colebrook at Profile, 4Moultonborough at Groveton, 4Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Lisbon, 4:30SoftballColchester at SJA, 4:30White Mountains at Woodsville, 4Colebrook at Profile, 4Moultonborough at Groveton, 4Lin-Wood at Lisbon, 4:30Boys LacrosseSJA at Mt. Anthony, 4:30Boys TennisWhite Mountains at Moultonborough, 4Girls TennisMMU at NCU, 3:45Berlin at White Mountains, 4Bishop Brady at Littleton, 4Inter-Lakes at Profile, 4Boys UltimateSJA at Rice, 4 More from this section +11 PHOTOS: St. Johnsbury Baseball Hosts BFA-St. Albans Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (May 4) And Friday Schedule Ex-SJA Lax Star Leach Earns First-Team All-Conference Honors Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Doyon Author email Follow Kevin Doyon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Officials: Shooting at Dallas-area mall included at least eight victims between ages of 5 and 61 brought to hospitals AP News Summary at 8:45 p.m. EDT Police confirmed that there have been an unspecified number of fatalities in a shooting at a mall in a Dallas suburb California reparations panel OKs state apology, payments Multiple people shot at Dallas-area outlet mall; gunman dead AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:47 p.m. EDT Arizona House Democratic leader Cano leaving for Harvard Saturday Local Scores (May 6) And Monday Schedule Mexican families get quick reunions with migrant relatives Metal ductwork collapses, injures 6 at Colorado resort pool Buffett shares good news on profits, AI thoughts at meeting California reparations panel starts historic vote on suggestions for state apology, possible payments to Black residents Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Classifieds and Ads Recent Advertisements from our partners. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death Kwan's first homer powers Guardians to 4-3 win over Twins David, UCLA top Hawaii, win 20th NCAA men's volleyball title Cardinals losing streak reaches 8, longest in 16 years Blue Jays star Guerrero scratched with wrist discomfort Cardinals to use Contreras as primary DH for next few weeks Byron, Larson give Hendrick Motorsports front row at Kansas Tennis, or terriers? US Open's home hosts famed dog show Saturday Local Scores (May 6) And Monday Schedule Bader drives in 2 in 3-run 8th, Yankees beat Rays 3-2 N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 2 Mage crosses finish line first in 149th Kentucky Derby Colorado 5, N.Y. Mets 2 Tovar, Gomber lead Rockies to 5-2 win over slumping Mets In the shadow of 7 horse deaths, party goes on at the Derby Butler scores 28, Heat top Knicks 105-86 for 2-1 series lead A's broadcaster suspended after apparent racial slur LeBron James' son Bronny commits to play basketball at USC Donovan among those enshrined in the soccer Hall of Fame Miami 105, N.Y. Knicks 86 Leafs, Devils face 0-2 holes heading into critical Game 3s LeBron James' son, Bronny, says he is going to play college basketball at University of Southern California Clark shoots 63, leads Schauffele by 2 shots at Wells Fargo Hurdles have been no challenge for Jets rookie Zack Kuntz Cards' skid at 8 as Wainwright returns, Tigers win 6-5 in 10 Real Madrid overcomes Osasuna to win Copa del Rey Madrigal's two-run single lifts Cubs over Marlins 4-2 Saturday's Scores Navy commissions USS Cooperstown; honors war veteran players Perez wins pole in Miami, continues chasing Verstappen Devils will have Jack and Luke Hughes in Game 3 vs. Canes Eloy Jiménez of White Sox hospitalized with abdominal pain Rangers, coach Gerard Gallant part ways after 1st-round exit New York Rangers, coach Gerard Gallant agree to part ways A 7th horse has died at Churchill Downs ahead of the Kentucky Derby, with 2 euthanized after racing on undercard MATCHDAY: Arsenal goes to Newcastle to remain a contender Toyota riding momentum in NASCAR's return to Kansas Speedway Man City and Haaland avoid scare ahead of Real Madrid clash Adam Wainwright allows 4 runs over 5 innings in season debut Andretti back in Miami awaiting word on F1 expansion Derby-winning trainer Rick Dutrow back from 10-year exile Yankees slugger Judge expected back Tuesday from hip injury Salah scores again as Liverpool wins 6 in a row McCann back on ice, but not ready to return yet for Kraken Sabalenka beats Swiatek to reclaim Madrid Open title Guardians option struggling OF Oscar Gonzalez to minors Guerrier takes 1-shot lead into final round of Italian Open Miami's Jimmy Butler (ankle) cleared to return for Game 3 Celtics, Nuggets seek 3-1 series leads over 76ers, Phoenix Nice piles pressure on Rennes in French league win Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video North Country School Of Dance At Jay/Westfield School Make-A-Wish Kingdom All Stars - Willoughby Nights Kingdom All Stars - Willoughby Nights Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 0:35 Route 2 Accident Route 2 Accident 0:35 Road Rage assault Road Rage assault
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.