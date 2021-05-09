Saturday Local Scores (May 8) And Monday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
SATURDAY, MAY 8
48TH BURLINGTON INVITATIONAL
Combined team scores (Top 10): 1. St. Johnsbury 220; 2. Mount Mansfield 146.83; 3. Essex 141; 4. Champlain Valley 125; 5. Burlington 84.5; 6. U-32 78; 7. Colchester 67; 8. South Burlington 62.5; 9. Thetford 59.66; 10. BFA-St. Albans 55.5.
Individual Winners And Local Top Five
100 Meters: 1. Wyatt Lamell, EHS, 11.22; 4. Denzel Ebohon, SJ, 11.54
200: 1. Gregory Searus, CV, 23.30; 3. Jaden Thomson, SJ, 23.90; 5. Myles Thornton-Sherman, SJ, 24.33
400: 1. Cole Alexander, LR, 52.68; 2. Myles Thornton-Sherman 53.34; 4. Gabriel Hatch, SJ, 53.45
800: 1. Matthew Servin, CV, 2:01.30
1,500: 1. Evan Thornton-Sherman, SJ, 3:57.48; 5. James Cilwik, NC, 4:10.88
3,000: 1. Evan Thornton-Sherman, SJ, 8:36.87*; 3. Hale Boyden, SJ, 9:06.56
110 Hurdles: 1. Carson Smires, SJ, 16.28; 3. Luke Xu-Young, SJ, 17.22; 4. Michael Hazard, SJ, 17.74
300 Hurdles: 1. Smires 43.58; 2. Michael Hazard 44.54
4x100: 1, MM 46.38; 2. SJ 46.56 (Jaden Thomson, Smires, Will Hauf, Ebohon)
4x400: 1. SJ 3:39.16 (Thomson, Smires, Myles Thornton-Sherman, Hatch); 2. LR 3:46.37 (Alexander, Thomas Hinton, Quinn Snedeker, Caleb Svayg)
4x800: 1. SJ 8:35.91 (Patrick Keenan, T’Syi Showers, Hatch, Braden Anthes)
Shot Put: 1. Winslow Sightler, BHS, 49-7; 2. Bryon Noyes, LI, 42-4.25; 5. Jackson Young, NC, 38-10.5
Discus: 1. Wyatt Lamell, EHS, 139-3; 5. Noyes 117-3
Javelin: 1. Maliek Everett, MM, 145-10; 2. Young 138-5
High Jump: 1. Drew Buley, CV, 5-11.5; 5. Governor Robb, LR, 5-5.75
Pole Vault: 1. Myles Thornton-Sherman, 11-11.75; 4. Connor Collins, SJ, 10-6
Long Jump: 1. Will Hauf, MM, 21-5.25
Triple Jump: 1. Jordan Bourdreau, MV, 41-5; 5. Carbur Rousseau, SJ, 37-3
*= Division I state record and meet record
Individual Winners And Local Top Five
100 Meters: 1. Jada Diamond, MM, 13.26
200: 1. Eleanor Reed, EHS, 27.67
400: 1. Madelyn Durkee, Thetford, 59.71
800: 1. Camille Bolduc, Crafts, 2:26.68
1,500: 1. Hattie Barker, MM, 4:52.48
3,000: 1. Emma Crum, CV, 10:47.01
100 Hurdles: 1. Diamond 13.26
300 Hurdles: 1. Diamond 50.19; 4. Isabella Bostic, SJ, 51.23
4x100: 1. MM 52.27 (Ava Esmay, Diamond, Naia Surks, Eva DeJong)
4x400: 1. MM 4:20.25 (Finley Barker, Abbey Foote, Raven Fay-McCray, Maddy Doyle); 2. SJ 4:24.78 (Hazel Fay, Peggy Fischer, Katie Ryan, Bostic)
4x800: 1. BHS 10:13.22 (Quincy Massey-Bierman, Jordyn O’Brien, Aya Goldstein, Amelia Dion); 2. SJ 10:30.05 (Fay, Aine Fannon, Ryan, Fischer)
Shot Put: 1. Hannah Angell, SJ, 32-11.25
Discus: 1. Angell 93-2; 4. McKenna Marquis, NC, 81-10
Javelin: 1. Bethany Sanders, BFA, 92-2; 5. Streeter Middleton, LI, 81-5
High Jump: 1. Ryleigh Garrow, Colchester, 5-0.5; 2. Bostic, 4-10.5
Pole Vault: 1. Lizzy Jones, SJ, 8-10.25; 2 Nina Seeman, LI, 8-10.25; 5. Millie Reardon, NC, 7-4.5
Long Jump: 1. Minelle Sarfo-Adu, SB, 15-8.75; 4. Bostic 14-6; 5. Paige Currier 14-5-.75
Triple Jump: 1. Jones 32-10.25; 4. Seeman 30.575
Baseball
Lyndon 7, North Country 4
Brattleboro 8, St. J 2
U-32 8, Lake Region 0
Peoples 7, Hazen 0
Softball
Lyndon 6, North Country 4
Lake Region 12, U-32 0
Blue Mountain 16, Twinfield 4
Brattleboro 5, St. J 4
Boys Tennis
North Country 4, Mt. Mansfield 3
St. J 6, Brattleboro 1
Girls Tennis
St. J 7, Brattleboro 0
Boys Lacrosse
Stowe 14, St. J 8
College Baseball
Lyndon 2-6, Thomas 0-2
College Tennis
NAC/NEAC Championship
At Hempfield RecCenter (Landisville, Penn.)
Lancaster Bible 9, Lyndon 0
——
MONDAY, MAY 10
Baseball
Lake Region at Lamoille, 4:30
Pittsburg-Canaan at Groveton, 4
Woodsville at Lisbon, 4
Littleton at Profile, 4
Softball
Lake Region at Lamoille, 4:30
Groveton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4
Littleton at Profile, 4
Lisbon at Woodsville, 4
Girls Tennis
North Country at Montpelier, 3:30
