Saturday Local Scores (Oct. 1) and Weekend Schedule Kevin Doyon doyonk@caledonian-record.com Staff Writer Kevin Doyon Oct 1, 2022 Oct 1, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. Johnsbury edges rival Lyndon 2-1 in a field hockey clash in Lyndon Center on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SATURDAY, OCT. 1Bass FishingWhite Mountains at N.H. State Tournament at Mascoma Lake (Enfield), 8 Girls GolfN.H. State Championship at Campbell’s Scottish Highlands Golf Course (Salem), 7:30 (18 holes stroke play; players with qualifying scores will move on to play in NHIAA Individual Championship)FootballBrattleboro 38, Lyndon 14Girls SoccerMt. Mansfield 4, St. J 2North Country 3, Lake Region 0Berlin 5, White Mountains 2Woodsville 4, Groveton 0Boys SoccerWhite Mountains 1, Berlin 1 (2OT)Woodsville 2, Groveton 1Field HockeyBerlin 5, White Mountains 0St. J 2, Missisquoi 0Cross CountrySt. J, Lyndon, North Country, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville at Thetford, 10White Mountains at Berlin, 9:30Woodsville at Thetford, 9Men’s SoccerFarmington 5, Lyndon 0Women’s SoccerFarmington 3, Lyndon 1Women’s VolleyballMaine Maritime 3, Lyndon 0 (25-7, 25-9, 25-9) Cross CountryLyndon at Keene State, 10——SUNDAY, OCT. 2Women’s VolleyballLyndon at Husson, 12——MONDAY, OCT. 3Girls SoccerSt. J at Champlain Valley, 4Lyndon at Lamoille, 4Thetford at North Country, 4Lake Region at Harwood, 4White Mountains at Colebrook, 4Moultonborough at Woodsville, 4Boys SoccerBlue Mountain at Danville, 4:30St. J at Colchester, 4White Mountains at Colebrook, 4Moultonborough at Woodsville, 4Field HockeyLittleton at Newfound, 4Boys GolfLyndon, Lake Region, Hazen at Orleans CC, 3:30Girls GolfLyndon, Lake Region at Orleans CC, 3:30Girls VolleyballLyndon at St. J, 6 More from this section Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 29) And Friday Schedule +2 Athletes of the Week (Sept. 19-25): Danville’s Lilah Hall And North Country’s Justin Young 2022 Caledonian Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 5 Picks Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Doyon Follow Kevin Doyon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Montana train derailment spills 31,000 gallons of gasoline AP News Summary at 7:33 p.m. EDT Jimmy Carter celebrating 98 with family, friends, baseball Archives: Records from Trump WH staffers remain missing Despite Ian's punch, wedding day saved on wet Pawleys Island Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery Governor's office reports at least 4 N.C. storm fatalities Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts Venezuela swaps 7 jailed Americans for Maduro relatives Mormon leader calls abuse 'abomination' amid policy scrutiny Man shot several times at California youth football game Migrant-death suspect ran detention center accused of abuse Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Tucker shines, Syracuse beats FCS foe Wagner 59-0 Lafayette beats Bucknell 24-14 behind Rent Montie's 2 TDs No. 2 Alabama loses QB Bryce Young, beats No. 20 Arkansas Colombi, Laborn lead Marshall past Gardner-Webb 28-7 Ford scores twice in 4th to help Chattanooga get past ETSU LSU's Sevyn Banks hurt on opening kickoff, carted off field Hartman, No. 22 Wake Forest beat No. 23 Florida State 31-21 Maye’s big day leads North Carolina past Virginia Tech 41-10 Giants lose to D-backs, eliminated from playoff contention Houston's late 17-yard TD run helps UConn beat Fresno State Castillo strikes out 8, surging Mariners drop A's 5-1 Williams rushes for 5 TDs, No. 3 OSU beats Rutgers 49-10 No. 9 Oklahoma St. beats No. 16 Baylor 36-25 in B12 rematch Kansas slips past Iowa State 14-11 to stay unbeaten No. 11 Penn State outlasts Northwestern 17-7 in sloppy game Ricardo Pepi scores in 2nd straight match for Groningen Davis rushes for 199 yards, SDSU beats Western Illinois Maryland solid defensively in 27-13 win over Michigan State Lankford's sparks Alabama A&M past Bethune-Cookman, 35-27 Franklin sparks UT Martin to 45-28 win over Tennessee Tech Montana holds off Idaho State 28-20 Ahlers, Johnson help East Carolina cruise past USF 48-28 Allmendinger wins Talladega to advance in Xfinity playoffs Marlins ace Alcantara shut down for the rest of the season Paddock, Steele lead Ball State back from 17-point deficit Appalachian State cruises over The Citadel 49-0 Hernández, Jansen HR, Jays hold wild-card edge, rout Red Sox Aaron Judge stuck on 61, Yankees get 8-0 win over Orioles Hampton scores in 2nd overtime, Elon beats Richmond 30-27 Toronto 10, Boston 0 Clemson starting DT Bryan Bresee to miss game with Wolfpack Brown's TD run in OT gets Lane upset win over Tennessee St. Thomas has 3 TD runs, leads Samford over Furman 34-27 Jacksonville St. gets 1st win over Kennesaw St. in OT, 35-28 Southeast Missouri State rides Hess to win over Lindenwood Harper's 3 touchdowns spark Mercer's 42-7 rout of Wofford Saturday's Scores Saturday's Scores Rubio scores as Colorado Rapids defeat Dallas Eastern Michigan rallies pass UMass 20-13 Agent: Pelicans, Nance Jr agree to 2-year, $21.6M extension Princeton shuts down Columbia 24-6 in Ivy League opener MATCHDAY: Manchester derby in EPL; Benzema back for Madrid Yale rushes for 366 yards, 3 TDs in win over Howard No. 7 Kentucky fumbles game away against No. 14 Ole Miss Grizzlies sign center Steven Adams to multiyear extension Kennedy makes late 45-yard field goal, Cornell edges Colgate Top-ranked Bison beat Youngstown State 27-14 Merrimack rallies to beat Long Island University 24-23 Rising's 3 TD passes lead No. 12 Utah past Beavers, 42-16 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video 0:35 Video play button Route 2 Accident Road Rage assault Road Rage assault I've Been Everywhere I've Been Everywhere Penske Truck again Penske Truck again Vermont State Police Dashcam Video Excavator Vermont State Police Dashcam Video Excavator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.