Saturday Local Scores (Oct. 15) and Monday Schedule

SATURDAY, OCT. 15Boys GolfN.H. Division IV Individual Championship at Beaver Meadow (Concord), times TBD Girls SoccerSt. J at Colchester, 4Lyndon at Thetford, 4Lake Region 4, Lamoille 2BFA-Fairfax 12, Danville 1Blue Mountain 7, Craftsbury 0Belmont at White Mountains, 1Pittsburg-Canaan 2, Groveton 1Boys SoccerNorth Country at Stowe, 11Profile at Lin-Wood, 1Groveton 3, Pittsburg-Canaan 2Field HockeyStowe 4, Lyndon 1Newfound at White Mountains, 1:30Mascoma at Littleton, 4VolleyballRice 3, Lyndon 0Men’s SoccerHusson 3, Lyndon 0Women’s Soccer Husson 5, Lyndon 0Women’s VolleyballHusson 3, Lyndon 0 (25-13, 25-8, 25-13)——SUNDAY, OCT. 16Women’s VolleyballMaine Maritime at Lyndon, 12——MONDAY, OCT. 17Girls SoccerWhite Mountains at Profile, 4Littleton at Woodsville, 2Pittsburg-Canaan at Lisbon, 4St. J at Brattleboro, 3Boys SoccerWhite Mountains at Profile, 4Littleton at Woodsville, 4Pittsburg-Canaan at Lisbon, 4St. J at Brattleboro, 4:30Field HockeySt. J at North Country, 4:30Girls VolleyballHarwood at Lyndon, 4:30 More from this section Friday H.S. 