Saturday Local Scores (Sept. 10) And Monday Schedule Sep 10, 2022

SATURDAY, SEPT. 10

Girls Soccer
Littleton at Profile, 11
Groveton 2, Colebrook 0
Lin-Wood at Lisbon, 12

Boys Soccer
St. J 2, Burr and Burton 1
U-32 13, Lyndon 0
North Country 2, Lake Region 1
Harwood 8, Hazen 1
BFA-Fairfax 7, Danville 1
Twinfield/Cabot 7, Blue Mountain 0
Littleton at Profile, 1
Groveton 4, Colebrook 3
Lin-Wood at Lisbon, 1:45

Football
Lyndon 50, U-32 21
North Country 50, Mt. Mansfield 24

Field Hockey
Spaulding at St. J, 6

Cross Country
St. J, Hazen at Randolph, 9:30
Danville at Burlington, 9:30
White Mountains at Great Glen Race (Mt. Washington), 10

Men's Soccer
Thomas 10, NVU-Lyndon 0

Women's Soccer
Lyndon at Thomas, 3:30

Women's Volleyball Gordon 3, NVU-Lyndon 0 (25-11, 25-5, 25-8)

Men's Cross Country
Lyndon at Vermont Tech, 12:45

Women's Cross Country
Lyndon at Vermont Tech, 12 MONDAY, SEPT. 12

Girls Soccer
Lake Region at St. J, 4:30
Lyndon at Montpelier, 4
Milton at North Country, 4:30
Hazen at Peoples, 4:30
BFA-Fairfax at Danville, 4:30
Blue Mountain at Twinfield, 4:30
White Mountains at Littleton, 4
Groveton at Moultonborough, 4

Boys Soccer
White Mountains at Littleton, 4
Groveton at Moultonborough, 4

Field Hockey
White Mountains at Newfound, 4

Boys Golf
St. J, North Country at Orleans CC, 4
Lyndon at CC of Barre, 3:30
Hazen, Lake Region at Copley CC, 3:30

Girls Golf
St. J at Links at Lang Farm, 4
Lyndon at CC of Barre, 3:30
Lake Region at Copley CC Saturday's Scores 