Saturday Local Scores (Sept. 16) And Upcoming Schedule

TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.SATURDAY, SEPT. 16 FootballBurr and Burton 48, SJA 21Lyndon at U-32, 5:30 (at Norwich University)Fair Haven at North Country, 7Boys SoccerThetford 5, Lyndon 0Lake Region at Missisquoi, 11Woodsville 4, Blue Mountain 0St. J at Montpelier, 6Girls SoccerThetford 5, Lyndon 1Hazen 2, Winooski 0Woodsville 3, Blue Mountain 2Cross CountryProfile InvitationalBoys: Holy Family 47, Newmarket 67, Profile 67, White Mountains 79, Newport 83Girls: Newmarket 21, Holy Family 34Youth FootballNVYFL 7/8St. Johnsbury at Lyndon, 8Upper Valley at North CountryNVYFL 5/6St. Johnsbury at Lyndon, 9:30Swanton at North Country 1Men’s Soccer VTSU-Lyndon at UMPI, ppd. TBDWomen’s VolleyballVTSU-Lyndon at Bay Path University, 3Women’s TennisVTSU-Lyndon at VTSU-Johnson, 11Women’s SoccerVTSU-Lyndon at UMPI, ppd. TBD——SUNDAY, SEPT. 17Women's TennisVTSU-Lyndon at VTSU-Castleton, 1——MONDAY, SEPT. 18Boys SoccerLittleton at Gorham, 4Moultonborough at Lisbon, 4White Mountains at Newfound, 4Girls SoccerLittleton at Gorham, 4Moultonborough at Lisbon, 4GolfSJA Boys at Jay Peak, 4SJA Girls at Newport CC, 4North Country, Lake Region at Lyndon, 3:30Hazen at Northfield CC, 3:30Woodsville Home Meet, 3:30Littleton at Hillsboro, 3:30

Athletes Of The Week (Sept. 4-10): Groveton's Delaney Whiting And North Country's Hayden Boivin
Friday H.S. Roundup: Tanner Leads Lyndon Past Milton; WMR Golf Grabs Home Win
SJA Alum Perreault Wins Professional MMA Debut 