Saturday Local Scores (Sept. 2) And Tuesday Schedule Kevin Doyon doyonk@caledonian-record.com Sports Writer Kevin Doyon Author email Sep 2, 2023 Twinfield/Cabot tops Lyndon 10-0 in a Vermont boys soccer meeting in Lyndon Center on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. SATURDAY, SEPT. 2 FootballLyndon 29, Mill River 25Boys SoccerTwinfield 10, Lyndon 0Essex 3, North Country 0Hazen 3, Lamoille 2Cross CountrySJA at Essex, 10:30Men's SoccerPaul Smith's 7, Lyndon 1Women's SoccerPaul Smith's 5, Lyndon 0Women's VolleyballNorwich 3, Lyndon 0 (25-12, 25-5, 25-17)Johnson at Lyndon, 4Youth FootballNVYFL 7/8St. Johnsbury at North CountryLyndon at FairfaxNVYFL 5/6St. Johnsbury at North Country 1Lyndon at FairfaxNorth Country 2 at St. Albans——TUESDAY, SEPT. 5 Boys SoccerNewfound at White Mountains, 4Littleton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4Groveton at Woodsville, 4Profile at Lisbon, 4Girls SoccerSt. Johnsbury at Lake Region, 4:30Craftsbury at Lyndon, 4BFA-St. Albans at North Country, 4:30Danville at BFA-Fairfax, 4:30Thetford at Blue Mountain, 4:30White Mountains at Newfound, 4Littleton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4Groveton at Woodsville, 4Profile at Lisbon, 4Field HockeyNorth Country at Missisquoi, 4Lyndon at Stowe, 4White Mountains at Littleton, 4Cross CountrySJA Home Meet, 4VolleyballBurlington at SJA, 6Enosburg at Lyndon, 5:30Men's SoccerFisher College at VTSU-Lyndon, 4Women's TennisPlymouth State at VTSU-Lyndon, 4 More from this section +3 2023 Vermont Area High School Boys Soccer Season Preview Capsules +16 2023 Caledonian-Record Area Girls Soccer Players To Watch List Vermont H.S. Football Week 1 Scores/Schedule 