Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 18) And Monday Schedule
Kaia Anderson shoots a free throw as teammates Hayden Wilkins, left, and Kaylee Weaver look on during the St. J's 49-18 rout of visiting Brattleboro 49-18 in the Hilltoppers' home opener at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Dec. 18, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

SATURDAY, DEC. 18

Girls Hoops

St. J 49, Brattleboro 18

Boys Hockey

St. J at Brattleboro, ppd. TBD

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Sophomore guard Hayden Wilkins splashed five 3s and finished with a game-high 19 points as St. J rolled past visiting Brattleboro 49-18.

——

MONDAY, DEC. 20

Boys Hockey

St. J at Lyndon, 6

Boys Hoops

BFA-St. Albans at North Country, 6:30

Colebrook at White Mountains, 6:30

Groveton at Lin-Wood, 6:30

Lisbon at Franklin, 6

Girls Hoops

Colebrook at White Mountains, 5

Hazen at Richford, 7

Groveton at Lin-Wood, 5

Lisbon at Franklin, 4:30

Wrestling

Mt. Mansfield at St. J, 5

