Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 18) And Monday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
SATURDAY, DEC. 18
Girls Hoops
St. J 49, Brattleboro 18
Boys Hockey
St. J at Brattleboro, ppd. TBD
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Sophomore guard Hayden Wilkins splashed five 3s and finished with a game-high 19 points as St. J rolled past visiting Brattleboro 49-18.
——
MONDAY, DEC. 20
Boys Hockey
St. J at Lyndon, 6
Boys Hoops
BFA-St. Albans at North Country, 6:30
Colebrook at White Mountains, 6:30
Groveton at Lin-Wood, 6:30
Lisbon at Franklin, 6
Girls Hoops
Colebrook at White Mountains, 5
Hazen at Richford, 7
Groveton at Lin-Wood, 5
Lisbon at Franklin, 4:30
Wrestling
Mt. Mansfield at St. J, 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.