Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 11) And Upcoming Schedule Kevin Doyon doyonk@caledonian-record.com Staff Writer Kevin Doyon Feb 11, 2023 Feb 11, 2023 Updated 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Hazen bests Blue Mountain 51-40 during a girls basketball showdown in Hardwick on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SATURDAY, FEB. 11Boys BasketballRutland 49, St. J 40 Danville at Twinfield, 3:30Girls BasketballSt. J 62, Brattleboro 42Lyndon 52, U-32 45North Country 53, Burlington 46Hazen 51, Blue Mountain 40Boys HockeyBurr and Burton at St. J, 3Northfield at Lyndon, 7Girls HockeyKingdom Blades at Woodstock, 6:10WrestlingSt. J at Statewide Dual Meet Championship, All DayGymnasticsHarwood/Burr and Burton at St. J, 2:30Nordic SkiingProfile at White Mountains, TBAWomen’s HoopsUMPI at Lyndon, 1Men’s HoopsUMPI at Lyndon, 3——TOP PERFORMERSCaitlyn Davison came up huge with a massive 25-point, 12-rebound double-double as Hazen pulled off a 51-40 victory against Blue Mountain. Hayden Wilkins netted 14 points and Kaia Anderson scored 10 in St. Johnsbury’s 62-42 win in Brattleboro.Brooke’lyn Robinson poured in 27 points to spark Lyndon’s 52-45 comeback over U-32.——SUNDAY, FEB. 12Indoor Track and FieldAt Dartmouth CollegeN.H. D-II state championship, 4Nordic SkiingSt. J at Vermont Qualifiers at TBD, All DayLyndon at Essex, 10——MONDAY, FEB. 13Boys BasketballSouth Burlington at St. J, 6:30Harwood at Lyndon, 6:30Thetford at Hazen, 7Lisbon at Moultonborough, 6:30Profile at Lin-Wood, 6:30Woodsville at Blue Mountain, 7Girls BasketballLisbon at Moultonborough, 5Profile at Lin-Wood, 5Boys HockeyMiddlebury at St. J, time TBDAlpine SkiingN.H. Division III Girls State Meet at Gunstock Ski Area, 10N.H. Division IV Boys State Meet at Loon Mountain, 10 More from this section +2 Athletes Of The Week (Jan. 30-Feb. 5): Colebrook’s Sierra Riff And Profile’s Coen Mullins Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 11) And Upcoming Schedule Friday H.S. Roundup: Littleton Girls Pick Off Colebrook; Groveton Boys Rally Past Woodsville Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Basketball Politics Games And Toys Technical Terminology Kevin Doyon Follow Kevin Doyon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News 4 charged over taped beating of teen who later took own life AP News Summary at 5:39 p.m. EST Ukrainians, Junior Bruins celebrate unity arm-in-arm on ice 1st infant in Kentucky surrendered anonymously at 'baby box' AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:37 p.m. EST Lavora Barnes reelected as Michigan Democratic Party chair Berlin Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief Gas pipeline to Vegas to resume operating after shutdown 1 injured in explosion and fire at North Dakota oil field Police: Officer kills man who fired at officers during chase N.C. Democratic Party elects Anderson Clayton chair Harley-Davidson from 1908 becomes priciest bike at auction Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Brown 80, Cornell 66 Fox's Super Bowl pregame planning is a year-long effort MATCHDAY: Man City hosts Villa, Barcelona visits Villarreal Trainer Bob Baffert's Newgate off Kentucky Derby trail Betis stays near top 4 in Spain; Valencia in drop zone Eagles activate punter Arryn Siposs from IR for Super Bowl Savrasov leads Georgia Southern past Arkansas State 68-53 Oral Roberts wins 82-73 against Western Illinois Placer's 19 help North Florida beat Stetson 92-81 Danielson lifts North Dakota past Omaha 76-73 in OT Fordham 73, Davidson 71 Gardner-Webb needs 2OT to get past Campbell 77-73 Jones scores 21, UNC Asheville defeats Presbyterian 76-72 Binghamton 80, Albany (NY) 66, OT Petcash's 20 lead Binghamton over Albany 80-66 in OT Florida Atlantic secures 90-85 OT win over Louisiana Tech Thomas scores 23, Hofstra beats Monmouth 86-57 Slawson scores 17, Furman defeats Western Carolina 93-59 Mackinnon's 22 help Elon down William & Mary 66-55 Griffen, Sears lift No. 3 Alabama over rival Auburn 77-69 Hofstra 86, Monmouth (NJ) 57 George Mason secures 75-67 victory over Rhode Island Nelson scores 23 as Navy beats Army 70-53 Pennsylvania knocks off Harvard 80-72 Nickelberry scores 21 as La Salle knocks off UMass 86-72 Oden scores 19 in Drexel's 73-66 OT win against Towson No. 23 Creighton holds off No. 21 UConn for 8th win in row Penn 80, Harvard 72 Penn scores 21, Drake knocks off Southern Illinois 82-59 Fitzmorris' 14 lead Stony Brook over North Carolina A&T Sims' 30 lead Stonehill past Saint Francis Brooklyn 62-51 Edwards' 16 lead James Madison over Coastal Carolina 73-66 No. 23 Creighton 56, No. 21 UConn 53 Hawkins, Illinois win, hold No. 24 Rutgers for 10 minutes Adelekun's 25 lead Dartmouth upset of Princeton 83-76 Dartmouth 83, Princeton 76 Stonehill 62, St. Francis (NY) 51 North Carolina hits 15 3s, beats Clemson 91-71 Basile scores 33, Virginia Tech heats up to beat Notre Dame Ball State defeats Bowling Green 93-72 McCauley's 21 lead Indiana State past Northern Iowa 80-62 Kinsey scores 37 as Marshall knocks off Georgia State 88-77 Skunberg scores 30, North Dakota State beats Denver 78-70 Fulton, Jenkins lead Lafayette past BU in overtime Stony Brook 69, NC A&T 59 Sheppard's 25 lead Belmont over UIC 98-71 George Mason 75, Rhode Island 67 Oilers take 1st matchup of season vs. Senators 6-3 Holy Cross 74, American 66 La Salle 86, UMass 72 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button Kingdom All Stars - Willoughby Nights Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 0:35 Route 2 Accident Route 2 Accident 0:35 Road Rage assault Road Rage assault I've Been Everywhere I've Been Everywhere
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.