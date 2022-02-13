Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 12) And Monday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
SATURDAY, FEB. 12
Boys Hoops
St. J 55, Rutland 35
North Country 74, Middlebury 30
White Mountains 71, Newport 30
Randolph 50, Lyndon 28
Girls Hoops
St. J 52, Brattleboro 25
North Country 60, Burlington 52
Blue Mountain 35, Northfield 24
Woodsville 38, Littleton 25
Hazen 43, Milton 41
Newport 60, White Mountains 32
Lake Region 40, South Burlington, OT
Lyndon 57, Lamoille 47
Lisbon at Gorham, 11
Boys Hockey
Harwood 5, St. J 1
Girls Hockey
Kingdom Blades 1, Burlington/Colchester 1, OT
Gymnastics
St. J 130.15, South Burlington 92.35
Wrestling
St. J at Dual Championships at Essex, 10
White Mountains at Campbell, 9
Nordic Skiing
State Qualifier at Craftsbury, classic & skate (time TBD)
Men’s Hoops
UMaine-Presque Isle 102, Lyndon 96, OT
Women’s Hoops
UMaine-Presque Isle 94, Lyndon 84
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Fritz Hauser collected 16 points, including a three-quarter court buzzer-beater, and Cole Banks added 11 as St. Johnsbury routed Rutland 55-35.
Austin Giroux had 20 points, six steals, five rebounds four assists and three blocks as North Country routed Middlebury 74-30 to remain unbeaten.
Avery Woodburn had 23 points and Avery Hazelton 15 as White Mountains rolled Newport 71-30 in its regular-season finale.
Brooke’lyn Robinson scored 16 of her game-high 20 points in the second half while Emma Renaudette had 20 boards to go along with 14 points, four steals and a block as top-ranked Lyndon topped Lamoille 57-47 for its fourth straight win.
Cassidy Kittredge and Hayden Wilkins had 12 points each as St. Johnsbury snapped a three-game skid with a 52-25 victory over Brattleboro.
Maya Auger scored 12 points and Alyssa Butler hit the tying free throws in regulation as Lake Region knocked off South Burlington 40-35 in overtime for its sixth straight win.
Cora Nadeau scored 11 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter and Sabine Brueck added 16 as North Country picked off Division I Burlington 60-52 for its sixth straight victory.
Woodsville’s Mackenzie Kingsbury had 13 points as Woodsville outscored Littleton 14-6 in the fourth quarter for its eighth straight win.
Brooke-Lynne Choiniere scored on a Reese Petit assist and Courtney Lewis thwarted 13 shots as the Kingdom Blades skated to a 1-all draw with Burlington/Colchester.
Lizzy Jones, Anna Cushing and Zoë Glentz Brush went 1-2-3 in the all-around and St. J rolled to a 130.15-92.35 gymnastics win over South Burlington. Cushing won vault and floor exercise.
——
MONDAY, FEB. 14
Boys Hoops
St. J at S. Burlington, 7
North Country at MVU, 6:30
Littleton at Groveton, 6:30
Lisbon at Moultonborough, 6:30
Colebrook at Woodsville, 6:30
Lin-Wood at Profile, 6:30
Girls Hoops
North Country at Middlebury, 7
Littleton at Groveton, 5
Lake Region at Thetford, 7
Danville at Richford, 7
Hazen at Milton, 7
Colebrook at Woodsville, 5
Lisbon at Moultonborough, 5
Lin-Wood at Profile, 5
Boys Hockey
St. J at Lyndon, 6
Vt. Alpine Skiing
NVAC Slalom Championships at Middlebury, 10
