Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 18) And Upcoming Schedule Kevin Doyon doyonk@caledonian-record.com Staff Writer Kevin Doyon Feb 18, 2023 Feb 18, 2023 Updated 9 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Winooski defeats Danville 56-50 during a boys basketball battle in Danville on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.SATURDAY, FEB. 18 Boys HockeyWoodstock at St. J, 3Lyndon at Stowe, 7:30Boys BasketballDanville 54, Blue Mountain 50South Burlington at St. J, ppd. TBDGirls BasketballDanville 47, BFA-Fairfax 32BFA-St. Albans at St. J, 6:30Nordic SkiingSt. J, Lyndon at Craftsbury, 10GymnasticsVt. State Championships at EssexBurr and Burton 138.8, Essex 136.125, CVU 131.125, St. J 127.025, Harwood 118.3CheerVt. State Championships at Vergennes, noon——TOP PERFORMERSLaci Potter poured in a season-high 26 points as Danville bested BFA-Fairfax 47-32.Arius Andrews came up big, netting a career-high 15 points and Andrew Joncas added 11 points in Danville’s 54-50 comeback win at Blue Mountain.—— SUNDAY, FEB. 19Indoor TrackUSATF New England Championships at Harvard University, 9:45——MONDAY, FEB. 20N.H. BOYS BASKETBALLD-IV Second RoundNo. 16 Gorham (9-10) at No. 1 Littleton (17-1), 6No. 9 Groveton (11-7) at No. 8 Mascenic (11-6), 6No. 13 Portsmouth Christian (9-9) at No. 4 Woodsville (15-3), 7No. 12 Colebrook (9-9) at No. 5 Profile (14-4), 7VT. BOYS BASKETBALLSt. J at Mt. Mansfield, 6:30Spaulding at Lyndon, 6:30North Country at Vergennes, 6:30Lake Region at Harwood, 7Hazen at Williamstown, 7Oxbow at Danville, 7:30BFA-Fairfax at Blue Mountain, 7GIRLS HOCKEYHarwood at Kingdom Blades, 5NORDIC SKIINGProfile at Sandwich Fairgrounds, TBA More from this section N.H. Division IV Basketball Playoffs Preview Friday H.S. Roundup: Falcons Rally, Secure First Unbeaten Season, No. 1 Seed Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 18) And Upcoming Schedule Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Mathematics Transportation Games And Toys Kevin Doyon Follow Kevin Doyon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News AP News Summary at 7:28 p.m. EST Blinken: China's balloon incursion 'must never happen again' High-rise fire kills 1, displaces 400 residents in DC suburb Republican losses fan election conspiracies in rural Arizona Syrian state media: Israel airstrikes kill 5 in Damascus Man recounts home assault amid 6 fatal Mississippi shootings Family: Man shot by police couldn't hear, speak English Endangered African penguin chicks hatch at Arizona aquarium Fayetteville Public Schools' chief finalists to interview AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EST Spartans pregame ceremony honors 3 killed in campus shooting Memphis police officer dies from wounds in library shooting Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Classifieds and Ads Recent Classifieds and Advertisements from our partners. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Boston 6, N.Y. Islanders 2 Rahm limits mistakes to take Riviera lead as Tigers posts 67 Langer leads Chubb in bid to tie Irwin's Champ wins record AP source: Brittney Griner re-signs with Phoenix Mercury Croswell scores 21, No. 24 Providence edges Villanova 85-72 Ejim scores 25, No. 20 Gonzaga women beat Saint Mary's 65-51 Bankston scores 23, Norfolk State tops Morgan State 72-50 Smith, Moore score 18, Murray State defeats Evansville 74-58 Texas A&M-CC defeats McNeese State 77-54 Walker scores 25, UAB wins 83-78 over UTSA Austin Peay tops North Florida 73-71 to halt 11-game slide No. 24 Providence 85, Villanova 72 Grambling tops Southern 69-64 at NBA HBCU Classic Nelson scores 39, Delaware takes down UNC Wilmington 75-66 Long scores 17 as Old Dominion beats Appalachian State 74-63 Pollard leads Maryland-Eastern Shore over SC State 78-62 Thiam sends High Point past South Carolina Upstate 81-66 Timberlake's 26 lead Towson over N.C. A&T 87-75 Baker puts up 18, UC Irvine beats UC Davis 78-76 No. 5 Kansas rallies in 2nd half, beats No. 9 Baylor 87-71 Roberts scores 20 as Fairleigh Dickinson downs Wagner 66-48 Mississippi St. seizes control in OT to sink Ole Miss 69-61 Slimmed-down Giolito looking for big season for White Sox UT Arlington wins 75-70 against Stephen F. Austin Huffman scores 32 as Nicholls beats Incarnate Word 84-74 Navy takes down Loyola Maryland 65-53 Born scores 21, Northern Iowa edges Missouri State 69-66 Nunge, No. 16 Xavier bounce back from 2 losses, beat DePaul Remaining Free Agents MATCHDAY: PSG keen to end losing run, Man U hosts Leicester Novak, Josi power Predators to 7-3 win over Panthers South Alabama defeats UL Monroe 81-45 Fairleigh Dickinson 66, Wagner 48 Michigan State wins in first game since shooting tragedy Thelwell scores 19, Morehead State defeats Lindenwood 71-58 Kern scores 17 as VCU defeats Fordham 80-61 Tainamo's 17 help Denver take down South Dakota 86-68 Ceaser's layup lifts Texas State past Coastal Carolina 78-75 Ford, Fields power Arkansas State over Georgia State 75-70 Wilkins, Wade guide Longwood to 73-63 victory over Radford Vinícius turns playmaker to cue Madrid's 2-0 win at Osasuna Saturday's Scores Saturday's Scores Mains scores 14, Northern Arizona downs Idaho 72-50 Gibson scores 17, Indiana State defeats Illinois State 80-64 Higgins scores 18, Lehigh takes down American 62-59 Khalifa's 22 lead Charlotte over Louisiana Tech 74-67 Pember's 22 lead UNC Asheville past Gardner-Webb 75-63 No. 6 UConn 60, No. 14 Villanova 51 Tynes' 23 points allow Maine to hold off Albany (NY) 74-72 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button Kingdom All Stars - Willoughby Nights Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 0:35 Route 2 Accident Route 2 Accident 0:35 Road Rage assault Road Rage assault I've Been Everywhere I've Been Everywhere
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.