Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 19) And Monday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
SATURDAY, FEB. 19
Gymnastics
Vt. State Championships
At Regal Gymnastics Academy (Essex)
Team Scores: 1. Essex 139.125; 2. St. Johnsbury 133.525; 3. Montpelier 132.600; 4. Burlington/Colchester 130.575; 5. Burr and Burton 124.675; 6. South Burlington 111.900; 7. Champlain Valley 96.875; 8. Middlebury 95.325; 9. Milton 75.650; 10. Randolph 64.000; 11. Harwood 34.050.
All-Around: 1. Evelyn LaCroix (Mont) 38.400; 2. Lizzy Jones (SJA) 37.375; 3. Kayla Meegan (Lam) 36.900; 4. Anna Pringle Corcoran (Essex) 35.800; 5. Bridget Haggerty (BHS/Col) 35.500; 6. Ella Maynard (SB) 34.600; 7. Avry O’Brien (Verg) 34.450; 8. Megan Stevens (Essex) 34.375.
Vault: 1. Evelyn LaCroix (Mont) 9.500; 2. Kayla Meegan (Lam) 9.200; 3. Lizzy Jones (SJA) 9.150; 4. Anna Cushing (SJA) 8.650; 5. Leah Frisbie (Essex) 8.600; T6. Bridget Haggerty (BHS/Col), Ana Pringle Corcoran (Essex) 8.500; T8. Avry O’Brien (Verg), Megan Stevens (Essex), Ella Maynard (SB) 8.450.
Bars: 1. Evelyn LaCroix (Mont) 9.750; 2. Lizzy Jones (SJA) 9.525; 3. Anna Pringle Corcoran (Essex) 9.400; 4. Kayla Meegan (Lam) 8.600; 5. Warner Babic (CVU) 8.275; 6. Mirium Raymond (BHS/Col) 8.150; 7. Bridget Haggerty (BHS/Col) 8.075; 8. Ella Maynard (SB) 7.975.
Beam: 1. Kayla Meegan (Lam) 9.500; 2. Anna Kinney (Essex) 9.500; 3. Bridget Haggerty (BHS/Col) 9.400; 4. Evelyn LaCroix (Mont) 9.375; 5. Emily Moll-Celis (Essex) 9.300; T6. Avry O’Brien (Verg), Lizzy Jones (SJA) 9.225; 8. Eva Stumpff (Mont) 8.825.
Floor: 1. Evelyn LaCroix (Mont) 9.775; 2. Kayla Meegan (Lam) 9.550; 3. Bridget Haggerty (BHS/Col) 9.525; 4. Leah Frisbie (Essex) 9.500; T5. Ella Maynard (SB), Lizzy Jones (SJA) 9.475; 7. Anna Cushing (SJA) 9.450; 8. Anna Kinney (Essex) 9.400.
Boys Hoops
St. J 46, Rutland 41, OT
Woodsville 67, Littleton 44
Spaulding 64, Lake Region 20
Northfield 52, Danville 33
Girls Hoops
Lyndon 66, Oxbow 42
Boys Hockey
Stowe 4, St. J 3
Lyndon 1, Middlebury 1
Girls Hockey
Rutland 6, Kingdom Blades 3
Wrestling
St. J at Spaulding (JV State Championships), TBD
N.H. State Wrestling Championships
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Senior Lizzy Jones turned in a season-high point total en route to second place in the all-around competition, leading St. J to a second-place finish at the Vermont state gymnastics championships.
Cam Tenney-Burt maintained his hot hand with 26 points, 15 coming in a scorching second quarter, and defending Division IV champion Woodsville stayed undefeated with a 67-44 win over Littleton.
Cole Banks had 14 points, Murphy Young scored 10, including a clutch foul shot to force overtime, and top-ranked St. J ran its win streak to six with a 46-41 victory at Rutland.
Kadienne Whitcomb hit six 3s for 18 points, Brooke’lyn Robinson scored 17 and Olivia Lewis added 10 as Lyndon routed Oxbow to secure the No. 1 seed for the first time in program history.
St. J’s Evan Thornton-Sherman was second in the one-mile and Andrew Thornton-Sherman was eighth in the 800 at the North Shore High School Pre-National Invitational in New York City.
——
SUNDAY, FEB. 20
Alpine Skiing
Slalom at Burke Mountain, canceled
——
MONDAY, FEB. 21
N.H. GIRLS HOOPS
D-IV First Round
No. 9 Portsmouth Christian (10-8) at No. 8 Littleton (12-6), 6
No. 13 Lisbon (7-11) at No. 4 Woodsville (15-3), 7
No. 12 Gorham (8-10) at No. 5 Groveton (14-4), 6
No. 10 Sunapee (9-9) at No. 7 Colebrook (12-6), 6
VT. BOYS HOOPS
Mt. Mansfield at St. J, 6:30
Lyndon at Spaulding, 7
Lake Region at Harwood, 7
North Country at Vergennes, 6:30
Danville at Oxbow, 7
Williamstown at Hazen, 7:30
Blue Mountain at BFA-Fairfax, 7
Lisbon at Gorham, 4:30
BOYS HOCKEY
St. J at Brattleboro, 3
