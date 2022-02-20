Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 19) And Monday Schedule
Buy Now

Unbeaten, defending champion Woodsville handles host Littleton 66-48 in a Division IV game on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

Gymnastics

Vt. State Championships

At Regal Gymnastics Academy (Essex)

Team Scores: 1. Essex 139.125; 2. St. Johnsbury 133.525; 3. Montpelier 132.600; 4. Burlington/Colchester 130.575; 5. Burr and Burton 124.675; 6. South Burlington 111.900; 7. Champlain Valley 96.875; 8. Middlebury 95.325; 9. Milton 75.650; 10. Randolph 64.000; 11. Harwood 34.050.

All-Around: 1. Evelyn LaCroix (Mont) 38.400; 2. Lizzy Jones (SJA) 37.375; 3. Kayla Meegan (Lam) 36.900; 4. Anna Pringle Corcoran (Essex) 35.800; 5. Bridget Haggerty (BHS/Col) 35.500; 6. Ella Maynard (SB) 34.600; 7. Avry O’Brien (Verg) 34.450; 8. Megan Stevens (Essex) 34.375.

Vault: 1. Evelyn LaCroix (Mont) 9.500; 2. Kayla Meegan (Lam) 9.200; 3. Lizzy Jones (SJA) 9.150; 4. Anna Cushing (SJA) 8.650; 5. Leah Frisbie (Essex) 8.600; T6. Bridget Haggerty (BHS/Col), Ana Pringle Corcoran (Essex) 8.500; T8. Avry O’Brien (Verg), Megan Stevens (Essex), Ella Maynard (SB) 8.450.

Bars: 1. Evelyn LaCroix (Mont) 9.750; 2. Lizzy Jones (SJA) 9.525; 3. Anna Pringle Corcoran (Essex) 9.400; 4. Kayla Meegan (Lam) 8.600; 5. Warner Babic (CVU) 8.275; 6. Mirium Raymond (BHS/Col) 8.150; 7. Bridget Haggerty (BHS/Col) 8.075; 8. Ella Maynard (SB) 7.975.

Beam: 1. Kayla Meegan (Lam) 9.500; 2. Anna Kinney (Essex) 9.500; 3. Bridget Haggerty (BHS/Col) 9.400; 4. Evelyn LaCroix (Mont) 9.375; 5. Emily Moll-Celis (Essex) 9.300; T6. Avry O’Brien (Verg), Lizzy Jones (SJA) 9.225; 8. Eva Stumpff (Mont) 8.825.

Floor: 1. Evelyn LaCroix (Mont) 9.775; 2. Kayla Meegan (Lam) 9.550; 3. Bridget Haggerty (BHS/Col) 9.525; 4. Leah Frisbie (Essex) 9.500; T5. Ella Maynard (SB), Lizzy Jones (SJA) 9.475; 7. Anna Cushing (SJA) 9.450; 8. Anna Kinney (Essex) 9.400.

Boys Hoops

St. J 46, Rutland 41, OT

Woodsville 67, Littleton 44

Spaulding 64, Lake Region 20

Northfield 52, Danville 33

Girls Hoops

Lyndon 66, Oxbow 42

Boys Hockey

Stowe 4, St. J 3

Lyndon 1, Middlebury 1

Girls Hockey

Rutland 6, Kingdom Blades 3

Wrestling

St. J at Spaulding (JV State Championships), TBD

N.H. State Wrestling Championships

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Senior Lizzy Jones turned in a season-high point total en route to second place in the all-around competition, leading St. J to a second-place finish at the Vermont state gymnastics championships.

Cam Tenney-Burt maintained his hot hand with 26 points, 15 coming in a scorching second quarter, and defending Division IV champion Woodsville stayed undefeated with a 67-44 win over Littleton.

Cole Banks had 14 points, Murphy Young scored 10, including a clutch foul shot to force overtime, and top-ranked St. J ran its win streak to six with a 46-41 victory at Rutland.

Kadienne Whitcomb hit six 3s for 18 points, Brooke’lyn Robinson scored 17 and Olivia Lewis added 10 as Lyndon routed Oxbow to secure the No. 1 seed for the first time in program history.

St. J’s Evan Thornton-Sherman was second in the one-mile and Andrew Thornton-Sherman was eighth in the 800 at the North Shore High School Pre-National Invitational in New York City.

——

SUNDAY, FEB. 20

Alpine Skiing

Slalom at Burke Mountain, canceled

——

MONDAY, FEB. 21

N.H. GIRLS HOOPS

D-IV First Round

No. 9 Portsmouth Christian (10-8) at No. 8 Littleton (12-6), 6

No. 13 Lisbon (7-11) at No. 4 Woodsville (15-3), 7

No. 12 Gorham (8-10) at No. 5 Groveton (14-4), 6

No. 10 Sunapee (9-9) at No. 7 Colebrook (12-6), 6

VT. BOYS HOOPS

Mt. Mansfield at St. J, 6:30

Lyndon at Spaulding, 7

Lake Region at Harwood, 7

North Country at Vergennes, 6:30

Danville at Oxbow, 7

Williamstown at Hazen, 7:30

Blue Mountain at BFA-Fairfax, 7

Lisbon at Gorham, 4:30

BOYS HOCKEY

St. J at Brattleboro, 3

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.